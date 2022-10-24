Read full article on original website
Silver Bells Holiday Craft Fair set for Nov. 5-6
TILTON — The Lakes Region Silver Bells Holiday Craft Fair at Tanger Outlets will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Don't miss the arts & crafts fair with over 90 artisans. Elise will demonstrate chainsaw artistry during the fair both days. There will also be spinning wheel demos. Exhibits will include holiday wreaths, ornaments, Lakes Region photography, soy candles, goat milk soaps, gourmet honey, macrame chairs and swings, soft sculpture, jewelry, NH maple syrup products, pottery and ceramics, handpoured soaps and personal care products, charcuterie boards, cribbage boards, pet products, clothing, books, and lanterns.
Fulton E. Rudolph, 73
NORTHFIELD — Fulton E. Rudolph, 73, of Northfield, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. "Fully" lived in New Hampshire most of his adult life. Lovingly known as "Pa" or "Santa," the joy of his life were all the children born and adopted into his family.
Presentation of 'Poor Houses and Town Farms: The Hard Road for Paupers' at Gordon-Nash Library
NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton Historical Society presents "Poor Houses and Town Farms: The Hard Road for Paupers," on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Gordon-Nash Library. The early Northeastern colonies followed the lead of England’s 1601 Poor Law, imposing compulsory taxes for maintenance of the poor, making no distinction between “vagrant, vicious poor” and the helpless and honest poor. This confusion persisted for generations and led to the establishment of alms houses and poor farms and, later, county institutions that would collectively come to form a dark chapter in New Hampshire history.
Steve Colcord: Hodges will make a great complement to an already high-performing duo
Much has been made about returning sanity to the Belknap County Delegation through the election of reasonable and responsible candidates for state representative. Not to be overlooked regarding the impact on our county government is the only contested race for Belknap County commissioner, taking place in District 3 representing Alton, Gilford, Barnstead and Laconia Ward 2.
Jim Chase: Caravona understands the partnerships between schools and community
Kelley Caravona is a great choice for the Laconia School Board for the residents of Ward 2. She has been very involved in Laconia schools, having had two children graduate from Laconia High School and having worked at Pleasant Street School for nine years. She understands the partnerships between the schools and community, and she has a clear focus of support for all students. She will bring a clear vision for the future to the Laconia School District.
North Star Academy, region's second public charter school, planned for Ossipee
OSSIPEE — A nonprofit dedicated to providing classical education through studying texts from Western civilization has received a $1.1 million federal grant to open North Star Academy, a public charter school in the Ossipee area, with the first students entering in fall 2024. “The pillar of classical education is...
Penny Pitou: If you love Gunstock, replace reps who tried to dismantle it
Our beloved county-owned Gunstock Mountain Resort was brought back from the brink of closing this summer by people who spoke up and took action. They came to meetings, they spoke their mind, and they voted in the primary in September to remove the most urgent threats.
Lakes Region Rotary awards $20,000 to local charities
LACONIA — The Lakes Region Rotary Club held a reception at the Laconia Country Club on Oct. 20, to hand out proceeds from their 10th annual Car Show Fundraiser held in July. The reception provided a great opportunity for sponsors to meet the local charities that benefit from their sponsorship and learn about the important work that they do.
Hampton resident rescued from capsized sailboat in Wolfeboro
WOLFEBORO — A Hampton man sailing on Lake Winnipesaukee had to be rescued when his vessel overturned in the choppy waters Thursday. State Marine Patrol identified the man as Dylan Sutton, 31, of Hampton.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 59 service calls from 8 a.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday. Two people were arrested.
Contractor sentenced for engaging in deceptive dealing
A Pittsfield contractor has been ordered to do 40 hours of community service as part of a deal in return for pleading guilty to enticing a consumer to pay $4,000 for a septic system in Gilmanton which was never installed. Brian J. Strouth, 51, of Pittsfield, pleaded guilty to a...
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 113 service calls from 11 a.m. on Oct. 17 to 11 a.m. on Monday. Ten people were arrested.
Laconia woman indicted for being part of a conspiracy to sell fentanyl
Ashley Sirles, 33, of Bay Street in Laconia, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to sell a controlled drug, and two counts of sale of a controlled drug (subsequent offense). The conspiracy indictment alleges that Sirles agreed with one or more people to sell fentanyl to a police informant and then arranged for the police informant to meet with another person who provided the informant with fentanyl.
Sanbornton Police Log
SANBORNTON — Police handled 35 service calls for the week ending last Saturday.
Mike MacFadzen: Voters who want an even-tempered sheriff have a write-in option
My name is Mike MacFadzen, and I am a Reagan Republican. I would like to thank all those who have supported me during this election cycle both in the primary and now for a write-in campaign. The support and encouragement to be a write-in candidate has been tremendous. The first question that I was asked was if I would accept the position if I won as a write-in candidate. The answer is: of course. There are other reasons to write me in for Belknap County Sheriff. The primary result clearly indicates that if the Democrat write-in votes had counted, I would have won easily.
Tilton man pleads guilty to drug, firearms charges
A Tilton man has pleaded guilty to federal drug and firearms charges. Jared Stottlar, 43, of Tilton, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Concord to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking offense.
