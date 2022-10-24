NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man they say attacked a woman at a subway station in Queens. It happened early Sunday morning on the northbound 7 train platform at the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights station. Police said the suspect punched the 22-year-old victim in the face, then pushed her down the stairs in what investigators are calling an unprovoked attack. She suffered multiple injuries, including a compression fracture to her back. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO