Animal Care Center lobby named after heroic Staten Island boy who died trying to save pets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Whenever someone adopts a pet from the newly opened Animal Care Center in Charleston, they’ll be honoring the legacy of one of Staten Island’s bravest animal lovers. On Wednesday, Animal Care Centers of NYC held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new state-of-the-art...
Woman punched, hurled down subway stairs in random, back-fracturing Queens attack
A man punched a woman and pushed her down a flight of stairs in an unprovoked attack at a Queens subway station this week, police said Thursday as they released video of the suspect they’re searching for.
Owner of emotional support dog struck by officer frustrated with Nassau's response as bills mount
Police say the dog was unleashed when she was struck, but Jessica Talavera says she found out the officer was going 30 mph in a 25 mph zone.
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
NYC family outraged after homicide death of matriarch, 95, in fight with 84-year-old fellow nursing home resident
She survived World War II in Italy, ovarian cancer and two bouts of COVID, but at age 95, it was a fight with another old woman at a Staten Island nursing home that ended Noemi Noto’s life. And six months after she fell during the clash, hit her head on the floor and died days later, Noto’s death has been ruled a homicide, with investigators trying to determine if charges will be brought ...
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com
Dogs Bring Comfort To Grievers At Whitting Funeral Home
Many can agree that animals just know when someone is upset or hurting in the way that they provide comfort in the hardest moments. That is why at Whitting Funeral Home in Glen Head, three dogs occupy the building along with the staff. They are there for grieving families to pet, hug and provide comfort during what can be among the worst moments in a person’s life, making arrangements for a loved one.
NYPD apologizes for response after woman tracked down man she says beat her dog, Moose, to death in Prospect Park
The NYPD has issued a public apology over its lackluster response to the calls of a distraught dog owner who tracked down the man suspected of beating her dog, Moose, to death in Prospect Park. In the most recent chapter in what has become an ongoing saga, Jessica Chrustic last week followed — and then ended up being chased — by the man she says beat her dog to death. Chrustic said she waited ...
Mom, 26, found dead in bin on Staten Island, remembered as a ‘beautiful spirit’ with a ‘caring heart’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Along a street that doubles as a makeshift dump site for things unwanted sits a single lit candle on the doorstep of the home that once belonged to 26-year-old LaHuma Payton. Neighbors, friends and family members are mourning and sending an outpouring of love to...
NBC New York
Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Pokémon Cards Stolen From Long Island Target: Police
This thief seems a little desperate to catch 'em all. Police on Long Island are searching for a man who they said stole hundreds of dollars worth of Pokémon cards from a Target store. Suffolk County police said that the man took the trading cards from the store on...
Long Island chiropractor arrested for assaulting teen girl during exam
A Long Island chiropractor was arrested Tuesday for sexually abusing a teenage girl during an exam, authorities said.
Police: Woman pushed down stairs in unprovoked subway attack
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man they say attacked a woman at a subway station in Queens. It happened early Sunday morning on the northbound 7 train platform at the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights station. Police said the suspect punched the 22-year-old victim in the face, then pushed her down the stairs in what investigators are calling an unprovoked attack. She suffered multiple injuries, including a compression fracture to her back. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Man jumps to death from 5th floor of UES building
A man jumped to his death from an Upper East Side apartment building early Wednesday, police said.
'Loved By Many': Bergen County Man, 20, Tragically Killed In Manhattan Subway Accident
Shock and sorrow spread with the news that a young Westwood man was accidentally dragged and killed by a subway train at the Columbus Circle station in Manhattan. Joseph Ancona, 20, apparently tried to board a southbound No. 1 train when his clothing got caught in a subway door at the station off 59th Street around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, city police said.
Teen boys, 13 and 15, slashed in Queens
Two teen boys were slashed in Queens on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Man Falls 50 Feet, Lands in Hole In the Ground In Upstate NY!
Hiking in New York can be a beautiful yet dangerous experience. For example, as those beautiful leaves start to fall, the ground will become slippery and the next thing you know you are on the ground yourself. In some cases simply falling to the ground would be the best case...
Bronx native warns Allerton residents of serial porch pirate in the area
One Bronx man is warning people of possible package theft in the Allerton section of the borough.
Driver injured after slamming into Nassau County home
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- A driver was seriously hurt after slamming into a Nassau County home late Tuesday.Video shows the SUV after it careened across someone's front lawn on Newbridge Road in Hicksville.Police say around 11 p.m., a 54-year-old man tried to make a left turn but somehow ended up crashing into the home.Investigators say one person was home at the time and was not hurt.There's no word on what caused the driver to lose control.
PHOTO: Suspect who stabbed boy, 14, in torso outside Queens McDonald's sought
Police released a photo of a suspect wanted for stabbing a 14-year-old boy outside a Queens McDonald’s on Wednesday afternoon.
Suspect turns tables on woman seeking justice for dog's death in Brooklyn
A woman's search for justice for her dog backfired when the suspect turned the tables.
97-year-old woman accosted by umbrella-wielding man who wanted to steal her dog
NEW YORK, NY – A 97-year-old woman walking her dog along Dahill Road near 24th Avenue in Brooklyn on Monday was accosted by a male with an umbrella, according to the New York City Police Department. The man approached the woman and started menacing her with an umbrella, the NYPD said and demanded she hands over her dog. She was able to flee the attacker with her dog in tow. The man did not pursue her but was later spotted on video surveillance. The NYPD released the video today in hopes of identifying the suspect. The incident happened in broad The post 97-year-old woman accosted by umbrella-wielding man who wanted to steal her dog appeared first on Shore News Network.
