Suffolk County, NY

Daily News

NYC family outraged after homicide death of matriarch, 95, in fight with 84-year-old fellow nursing home resident

She survived World War II in Italy, ovarian cancer and two bouts of COVID, but at age 95, it was a fight with another old woman at a Staten Island nursing home that ended Noemi Noto’s life. And six months after she fell during the clash, hit her head on the floor and died days later, Noto’s death has been ruled a homicide, with investigators trying to determine if charges will be brought ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com

Dogs Bring Comfort To Grievers At Whitting Funeral Home

Many can agree that animals just know when someone is upset or hurting in the way that they provide comfort in the hardest moments. That is why at Whitting Funeral Home in Glen Head, three dogs occupy the building along with the staff. They are there for grieving families to pet, hug and provide comfort during what can be among the worst moments in a person’s life, making arrangements for a loved one.
GLEN HEAD, NY
Daily News

NYPD apologizes for response after woman tracked down man she says beat her dog, Moose, to death in Prospect Park

The NYPD has issued a public apology over its lackluster response to the calls of a distraught dog owner who tracked down the man suspected of beating her dog, Moose, to death in Prospect Park. In the most recent chapter in what has become an ongoing saga, Jessica Chrustic last week followed — and then ended up being chased — by the man she says beat her dog to death. Chrustic said she waited ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Woman pushed down stairs in unprovoked subway attack

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man they say attacked a woman at a subway station in Queens. It happened early Sunday morning on the northbound 7 train platform at the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights station. Police said the suspect punched the 22-year-old victim in the face, then pushed her down the stairs in what investigators are calling an unprovoked attack. She suffered multiple injuries, including a compression fracture to her back. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Driver injured after slamming into Nassau County home

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- A driver was seriously hurt after slamming into a Nassau County home late Tuesday.Video shows the SUV after it careened across someone's front lawn on Newbridge Road in Hicksville.Police say around 11 p.m., a 54-year-old man tried to make a left turn but somehow ended up crashing into the home.Investigators say one person was home at the time and was not hurt.There's no word on what caused the driver to lose control.
HICKSVILLE, NY
Shore News Network

97-year-old woman accosted by umbrella-wielding man who wanted to steal her dog

NEW YORK, NY – A 97-year-old woman walking her dog along Dahill Road near 24th Avenue in Brooklyn on Monday was accosted by a male with an umbrella, according to the New York City Police Department. The man approached the woman and started menacing her with an umbrella, the NYPD said and demanded she hands over her dog. She was able to flee the attacker with her dog in tow. The man did not pursue her but was later spotted on video surveillance. The NYPD released the video today in hopes of identifying the suspect. The incident happened in broad The post 97-year-old woman accosted by umbrella-wielding man who wanted to steal her dog appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

