Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly led charge to bench QB Matt Ryan
Jim Irsay placed his hands on the Colts’ personnel steering wheel at key junctures this year. Nine months after the owner insisted Carson Wentz be a Colts one-and-done, he led the way to Wentz’s replacement being benched. Over the past few weeks, Irsay let Chris Ballard and Frank...
Steelers OLB T.J. Watt designated for return, but 'highly unlikely' he plays vs. Eagles
T.J. Watt has run into multiple injuries since the season began. A pectoral issue in Week 1 initially put the reigning Defensive Player of the Year’s season in jeopardy, and a subsequent knee surgery lengthened his recovery timetable. But Watt took another step on the road back Wednesday. Per...
Teams eyeing Jaguars’ Josh Allen in trades
The Broncos are not the only team in London navigating trade rumors. At 2-5, the Jaguars are in that boat. And their top pass rusher is generating interest. Teams are eyeing Josh Allen as a trade piece, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com tweets. It is uncertain if the Jaguars are willing to move on from Allen, but the team is now two regimes removed from the edge rusher’s arrival.
Broncos LB Bradley Chubb to cost Day 2 draft picks to acquire?
Jerry Jeudy and Bradley Chubb have become two of this year’s top trade candidates. Jeudy is contracted beyond 2022, with a possible fifth-year option pickup opening the door to the deal running through 2024. But Chubb is in a walk year. He may be more likely to be moved.
Report: Bears to trade DE Robert Quinn to Eagles
After holding onto Robert Quinn during the initial months of their rebuild, the Bears have found a taker for his contract. The Eagles are acquiring Quinn, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL.com report. Quinn, 32, is in the third season of his five-year, $70M deal. The Eagles lost Derek...
Jaguars place CB Shaquill Griffin on IR
Shaquill Griffin has missed two games already this season and now the Jaguars’ highest-paid cornerback will miss at least four more. The Jags moved Griffin to injured reserve Wednesday. A back injury will stall Griffin’s season. He missed the Jags’ Week 7 loss to the Giants and their Week...
Colts QB Matt Ryan: Most important thing now is 'staying ready'
Matt Ryan has started each of his 239 appearances (including playoffs) in the NFL, but he’ll find himself behind Sam Ehlinger on the depth chart for Sunday’s game against the Commanders. Despite the sudden change of role, Ryan told Joel E. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star that he hasn’t thought about asking the Colts for a trade.
Report: Teams calling Patriots about RB Damien Harris, S Jabrill Peppers
With a 3-4 record and coming off an embarrassing "Monday Night Football" loss, it’s been speculated that the Patriots could start selling. While we’ve previously heard that receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne are on the block, it sounds like rival teams are sniffing around at some other players in New England.
Browns CB Greedy Williams drawing trade interest
Per Fowler, the Browns could consider moving on from a handful of veterans following a 2-5 start to the season, including four consecutive losses. While the front office could prioritize a strong roster in anticipation of Deshaun Watson‘s eventual return, the team is eyeing tough upcoming matchups against the Bengals, Dolphins, and Bills. Ultimately, it could be in Cleveland’s best interest to focus on next season.
Chiefs DE Frank Clark suspended for two games
Despite a high cap number and two 2021 arrests on gun charges, Frank Clark managed to stick around with the Chiefs this year. But the veteran defensive end will be forced out of the picture for a stretch. The NFL handed Clark a two-game suspension Tuesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com...
Panthers C Pat Elflein expected to miss rest of season
Elflein landed on injured reserve on Saturday. The veteran had reportedly been dealing with a hip injury that forced him to miss practice time leading up to Week 7. The IR stint meant the offensive lineman would have been sidelined until at least Week 11, but the veteran will ultimately miss the rest of the season.
Giants to activate Nick Gates from PUP list
More than a year after suffering a career-threatening injury, Nick Gates will be moved into position to play again. The former Giants starting center is set to be activated from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. In order for Gates to have a shot at playing this...
Seahawks sign LB Alexander Johnson, activate DE L.J. Collier from IR
A three-year starter with the Broncos, Alexander Johnson did not generate much free agency interest this offseason. Despite past production, the veteran defender lingered on the market for seven-plus months. The Seahawks will provide another opportunity. Seattle is adding Johnson to its practice squad, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times...
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase expected to be out at least a month with hip injury
Ja’Marr Chase‘s hot streak has helped the Bengals to back-to-back wins, but the star wide receiver will not be in uniform for a bit. A hip injury is expected to sideline Chase for at least a month, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports (on Twitter). After Chase visited a...
Falcons cut former second-round pick Marlon Davidson after two seasons
The Falcons have seen some turnover on their defensive line this year. They will continue that trend by moving on from Marlon Davidson, a former second-round pick, per a team announcement. This move comes after Davidson spent the season’s first seven weeks on IR. The third-year defensive lineman underwent arthroscopic...
Report: Panthers not looking to trade DE Brian Burns
The Panthers look to have made it known they do not want to deal Burns, and Adam Schefter of ESPN.com noted the team turned down an offer of two first-round picks for the Pro Bowl pass rusher. Burns would make for a lower-profile addition to the exclusive club of defenders dealt for two first-round picks in recent years. Khalil Mack, Jalen Ramsey, and Jamal Adams each had an All-Pro nod on their respective resumes by the time they were moved for packages fronted by two first-rounders. Burns is a one-time Pro Bowler.
Ryan Tannehill dealing with ankle injury
“It doesn’t feel great,” the 34-year-old said of his ankle. “It comes with the territory… I’m going to be out there if I can at all, if at all possible. I’m going to do everything I can this week to get it right.”. Tannehill...
Patriots receiving calls on Isaiah Wynn, Kendrick Bourne
The Patriots fielded trade calls on Isaiah Wynn this offseason but opted to hang onto the fifth-year tackle. The team has since benched the former first-round pick, pointing to a 2023 exit. New England is entertaining the prospect of Wynn departing sooner. Interest in Wynn has surfaced again ahead of...
Broncos GM talks Nathaniel Hackett's status, Russell Wilson's extension
Nathaniel Hackett‘s first seven games as Broncos head coach have generated considerable attention. The ex-Packers OC’s 32nd-ranked scoring offense has produced eye-popping numbers in third-quarter scoring (three points) and red zone production (23% touchdown rate), leading to Denver’s unexpected 2-5 start. Questions about Hackett even finishing his...
Bears GM Ryan Poles addresses Robert Quinn trade
The Eagles made a splash Wednesday when they acquired defensive end Robert Quinn from the Bears, and it sounds like Chicago is picking up most of the player’s tab. According to Albert Breer of TheMMQB, the Bears are picking up $7.1M of Quinn’s remaining 2022 salary. This means Philly will only be responsible for around $700K, which is the veteran’s minimum.
