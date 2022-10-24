ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Football Rumors

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Teams eyeing Jaguars’ Josh Allen in trades

The Broncos are not the only team in London navigating trade rumors. At 2-5, the Jaguars are in that boat. And their top pass rusher is generating interest. Teams are eyeing Josh Allen as a trade piece, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com tweets. It is uncertain if the Jaguars are willing to move on from Allen, but the team is now two regimes removed from the edge rusher’s arrival.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars place CB Shaquill Griffin on IR

Shaquill Griffin has missed two games already this season and now the Jaguars’ highest-paid cornerback will miss at least four more. The Jags moved Griffin to injured reserve Wednesday. A back injury will stall Griffin’s season. He missed the Jags’ Week 7 loss to the Giants and their Week...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Browns CB Greedy Williams drawing trade interest

Per Fowler, the Browns could consider moving on from a handful of veterans following a 2-5 start to the season, including four consecutive losses. While the front office could prioritize a strong roster in anticipation of Deshaun Watson‘s eventual return, the team is eyeing tough upcoming matchups against the Bengals, Dolphins, and Bills. Ultimately, it could be in Cleveland’s best interest to focus on next season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers C Pat Elflein expected to miss rest of season

Elflein landed on injured reserve on Saturday. The veteran had reportedly been dealing with a hip injury that forced him to miss practice time leading up to Week 7. The IR stint meant the offensive lineman would have been sidelined until at least Week 11, but the veteran will ultimately miss the rest of the season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pro Football Rumors

Giants to activate Nick Gates from PUP list

More than a year after suffering a career-threatening injury, Nick Gates will be moved into position to play again. The former Giants starting center is set to be activated from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. In order for Gates to have a shot at playing this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Panthers not looking to trade DE Brian Burns

The Panthers look to have made it known they do not want to deal Burns, and Adam Schefter of ESPN.com noted the team turned down an offer of two first-round picks for the Pro Bowl pass rusher. Burns would make for a lower-profile addition to the exclusive club of defenders dealt for two first-round picks in recent years. Khalil Mack, Jalen Ramsey, and Jamal Adams each had an All-Pro nod on their respective resumes by the time they were moved for packages fronted by two first-rounders. Burns is a one-time Pro Bowler.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots receiving calls on Isaiah Wynn, Kendrick Bourne

The Patriots fielded trade calls on Isaiah Wynn this offseason but opted to hang onto the fifth-year tackle. The team has since benched the former first-round pick, pointing to a 2023 exit. New England is entertaining the prospect of Wynn departing sooner. Interest in Wynn has surfaced again ahead of...
Pro Football Rumors

Bears GM Ryan Poles addresses Robert Quinn trade

The Eagles made a splash Wednesday when they acquired defensive end Robert Quinn from the Bears, and it sounds like Chicago is picking up most of the player’s tab. According to Albert Breer of TheMMQB, the Bears are picking up $7.1M of Quinn’s remaining 2022 salary. This means Philly will only be responsible for around $700K, which is the veteran’s minimum.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy