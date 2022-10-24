The Panthers look to have made it known they do not want to deal Burns, and Adam Schefter of ESPN.com noted the team turned down an offer of two first-round picks for the Pro Bowl pass rusher. Burns would make for a lower-profile addition to the exclusive club of defenders dealt for two first-round picks in recent years. Khalil Mack, Jalen Ramsey, and Jamal Adams each had an All-Pro nod on their respective resumes by the time they were moved for packages fronted by two first-rounders. Burns is a one-time Pro Bowler.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO