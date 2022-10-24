Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Stretched Renault Austral Spotted Again, Set To Replace The Espace
The Renault Austral made its public debut at the Paris Motor Show as the successor of the Kadjar, but the French company is also working on another variant of the SUV set to indirectly replace the Espace. A prototype of the “Grand Austral” was caught by our spy photographers in Germany, giving us a better view of its stretched body.
Carscoops
Opel/Vauxhall Grandland GSe Is A 296 HP PHEV SUV With Sports Suspension And 19-Inch Wheels
Opel and Vauxhall are expanding their electrified performance-focused range with the addition of the Grandland GSe next to the recently revealed Astra GSe. The new flagship trim of the C-SUV is not adding extra power over the standard AWD PHEV powertrain that delivers 296 hp (220 kW / 300 PS), but brings a sportier chassis setup for greater handling and minor visual tweaks to differentiate it from the rest of the lineup.
Carscoops
Ford Exits Russia, Sells All Assets After Seven Month Hiatus
Seven months after it halted production at its Russian plants, Ford has announced that it will quit the market entirely. The American automaker says it has finalized its exit from the market by selling its 49 percent stake in the Sollers Ford joint venture. Back in March, a number of...
Carscoops
VW Group Won’t Kill Seat, At Least Not Until 2028 Or 2029
Seat feels like the neglected child of VW Group at the moment, but the Spanish brand is safe at least until 2028 or 2029, as confirmed by VW’s CEO and Chairman of Seat’s board of directors, Thomas Schäfer. More specifically, following recent rumors about the uncertain future...
Carscoops
2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia And Stelvio Facelifted With Matrix LED Lights, Digital Gauges And Competizione Trim
Alfa Romeo’s Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV have been updated with matrix LED headlights and a digital instrument cluster in a facelift that brings the pair into line with the new Tonale. Neither the sedan nor SUV looks radically different, but the standard-fit adaptive headlights and subtly recontoured Tribolo...
Carscoops
671-HP AMG GLC63 Is More Of A Threat to C63 Than BMW’s M3
When Mercedes-AMG pulled the wraps off its C63 S super-sedan a few weeks back our natural response was to see how it measured up against the BMW M3 sedan, it’s most direct rival (the Merc monstered it in most metrics). But perhaps the greatest threat to the C63 comes...
Carscoops
Jeep Shows Us More Of The All-Electric Avenger In “Concentrated Freedom” Ad Spot
Back in September, Jeep unveiled the compact, Europe-only Avenger SUV as the first in a line of many EVs to come. As a way to show it and its features off in a creative way, they’ve now created a three-part series of commercials titled “Concentrated Freedom”, in which influencers take it on journeys through scenic locations.
Carscoops
Land Rover Dealers Reportedly Asking U.K. Customers To Not Sell Their Defenders To Private Buyers
Land Rover is reportedly asking its customers in the U.K. not to sell their vehicles to buyers outside of the brand’s dealer network for the first six months of their ownership. Although that doesn’t sound too wild in an industry beset by production issues and high resale values, there...
Carscoops
Hyundai Ioniq 6 Lands In The UK With Stylish First Edition Model
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 will soon launch in the UK and initially arrive in special ‘First Edition’ guise. A number of distinctive design elements make the First Edition stand out from the regular Ioniq 6. For example, it is equipped with 20-inch wheels complete with a matte black finish, gloss black mouldings on the front, sides, and rear, and gloss black wing mirror caps.
Carscoops
Liquid Silver Pagani Zonda 760 Roadster Is One Of The Very Finest
The latest iteration in the ever-growing Pagani Zonda 760 family was delivered to its owner back in June and it might be the most handsome specification of the iconic supercar yet. The Italian supercar was teased back in January by LMM Design which played a role in designing it. It...
Carscoops
2024 Lotus Eletre SUV, 2023 Toyota Crown Driven, And 2023 Honda Accord Teaser: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A combination of the war in Ukraine and a reduction in refinery capacity means that the US is left with just 25 days of diesel, while prices are some 50 percent higher than last year. While national economic council director Brian Deese said that diesel inventories are “unacceptably low,” there could be some relief incoming. Two ships carrying approximately 1 million barrels of diesel will soon arrive in New York after being diverted from their original destinations in Europe. Additionally, regional diesel production will receive a boost when Delta Air Line’s Trainer refinery in Pennsylvania returns from seasonal maintenance.
Carscoops
2024 BMW M5 Spied Inside And Out, Sports New Steering Wheel And Curved Display
The 2024 BMW M5 continues to reveal its secrets and now we’re getting a glimpse inside the cabin. A significant departure from its predecessor, the redesigned M5 has an all-new flat-bottom steering wheel with multi-colored contrast stitching. We can also see thinner spokes as well as new switchgear. The...
Carscoops
Rivian Removes Powered Tonneau Cover Option On R1T Pickup Truck Indefinitely
Rivian is certainly making progress in the market but it’s also dealing with teething issues. One of the biggest public issues it’s had is with its powered tonneau cover on the R1T pickup. Now, it’s discontinuing the option until further notice and offering owners two other choices.
Carscoops
Toyota Makes bZ4X Slightly Cheaper To Lease In Japan In The Wake Of A Recent Recall
Toyota has re-opened orders for the all-electric bZ4X crossover in Japan following a recall that forced it to halt sales just two months after the EV was launched. Those in Japan can only pick up the keys to the bZ4X through a lease. When Toyota’s electric SUV was first introduced, Toyota requested a one-time application fee of 770,000 yen ($5,175) in addition to a 107,800 yen ($727) monthly lease for the first four years or a 10-year contract. These prices have been cut.
Carscoops
Strong 911 Sales Help Porsche Profits Rocket By 41 %
Porsche’s year just gets better and better. Four weeks ago the company floated on the stock market, earning a robust €75 billion ($75 bn) valuation and a tidy €19.5 billion ($19.5 bn) payout, half of which goes to parent company VW to spend on electric cars. And now we hear that profits in the first nine months of 2022 are up by a staggering 41 percent.
Carscoops
Cheaper Solid-State LiDAR Sensors Drive The Future Of Level 3 Autonomy
LiDAR developers are seeing rising support from the automotive industry as the technology becomes more affordable, with the likes of General Motors and Volkswagen moving to pad their order books. Although Tesla may still be on the fence about the tech, LiDAR is seen by many as a vital component...
Carscoops
New Hongqi H6 Might Be The Chinese Luxury Brand’s Best-Looking Model Yet
Hongqi’s range of new models continues to swell in China with the launch of this, the new H6 sedan, that was uncovered ahead of its public debut at November’s Guangzhou Auto Show. Those familiar with other Hongqi models will immediately recognize the familiar front fascia of the H6,...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Spied As An Electric Ultra-Luxury Crossover
Ultra-luxury buyers looking to go electric will soon have another option besides the Cadillac Celestiq and Rolls-Royce Spectre. That’s clear today as spy photographers have caught up with the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. Previewed by a concept last year, the production model follows in the footsteps of the standard crossover but adopts a handful of unique styling details.
Carscoops
Mini’s New Resolute, Untold, And Untamed Editions Add Some Spark To The Range
Mini has unveiled a handful of special edition packages for the 3-door, 5-door, and Convertible models, as well as the Countryman and Clubman. The first of the new packages is the Resolute Edition, which comes adorned with a host of Resolute Bronze accents across the exterior, including the headlight surrounds, front grille, taillights, front side panels, door handles and tailgate handle, and, in Cooper S specification, on the front air intakes and fuel filler cap.
Carscoops
Over 124,000 Mercedes-Benz Sprinters Could Roll Away Due To Parking Brake Fault
In excess of 124,000 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter models have been recalled in the United States due to a problem with the parking brake. A recall notice issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has revealed that due to specific driver parking practices and the maximum speed up to which the parking lock function can be requested, there could be increased wear on the guide bushing of the park pawl. This means the parking pawl might not engage temporarily.
Comments / 1