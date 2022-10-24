First place winner in the Lions' Club poster contest, Daisy Hart, is pictured with Lion’s Indiana District Governor Don Russ (L) and art teacher, Mrs. Chastain. Her artwork, highlighting the theme, "Lead with Compassion," will go on to the state competition. She is a student at West Washington. See all the winnners in an upcoming edition of The Salem Leader or The Salem Democrat.

SALEM, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO