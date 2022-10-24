Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
salemleader.com
Martha Annette Stivers Raisor
Martha Annette Stivers Raisor, age 50, of Salem, passed away Tuesday, October 25 at Norton Hospital in Louisville. Martha was born January 5, 1972, the daughter of Arthur Eugene Stivers and Trudy Gilstrap Pumphrey. She was a member of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a homemaker and loved taking care of her family and grandchildren.
salemleader.com
Delyn Windell
Mr. Delyn K. Windell, age 64, of Salem, passed away Wednesday, October 26 at Baptist Health Floyd. Mr. Windell was born April 10, 1958, the son of Wayne Windell and Alyce Sauerheber Windell. He was the owner of Western Auto in Salem. He was a member of the VFW and Salem Moose Lodge.
salemleader.com
Hart is Lions' poster winner
First place winner in the Lions' Club poster contest, Daisy Hart, is pictured with Lion’s Indiana District Governor Don Russ (L) and art teacher, Mrs. Chastain. Her artwork, highlighting the theme, "Lead with Compassion," will go on to the state competition. She is a student at West Washington. See all the winnners in an upcoming edition of The Salem Leader or The Salem Democrat.
Wave 3
New police headquarters coming to New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Redevelopment Commission is taking the next step to build a new police headquarters. According to the release, the commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to enter a contract with Axis Architecture to redevelop the police headquarters. New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson said the...
Wave 3
New apartment complex opens in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A new luxury apartment community was completed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Jeffersonville, Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens is a 360-unit Class A multifamily community that sits on 20 acres of land in the 4100 block of Herb Lewis Road. It’s located in one of the...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Graydon Mundy
May 2, 1942 – October 19, 2022. Graydon Mundy age 80 of Bedford passed away on October 19, 2022, at 3:28 a.m. at Reid Health in Richmond. He was born in Martin County on May 2, 1942, to Raymond Mundy and Christine (Burton) Mundy. Graydon. was a retired Union...
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman shot in parking lot of Boone’s Gas Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Portland neighborhood on Thursday night. Officers were called to the intersection of North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue just before 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Early...
Family of boy found in suitcase in Indiana shares heartbreak after learning of his death
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — For six months, a boy found dead inside a suitcase dumped on the side of a road in southern Indiana remained nameless. On Wednesday, Indiana State Police revealed that they’ve identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, putting an end to the months-long mystery. Cairo’s paternal […]
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
$50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Two Hoosiers are $50,000 richer after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. Odds of matching four-out-of-five balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,130. One of the lucky tickets was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located at 7405 Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne. The other $50,000 winning...
WLKY.com
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
Wave 3
Crews called to barn fire storing ammo in Southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are working a barn fire that broke out in Lexington, Indiana Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Higgins with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the private property around 2 p.m. and found a barn on fire, with “a lot of ammunition in it going off.”
New details expected in unusual Indiana death investigation
WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After six months of waiting for new details, the Indiana State Police is expected to give new information on an unusual case involving a suitcase. In April, the body of a little boy was discovered inside a discarded suitcase in the woods of Washington County. Half a year later, more […]
Skeletal remains found in 2004 positively identified as missing Kentucky man
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials announced last week they have positively identified human remains that were initially discovered almost 20 years ago. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, in May 2004, a turkey hunter found skeletal remains on Richardson Road near Lake Lemon. Investigators worked to identify the victim through several means, including entering DNA into a federal database, facial reconstruction with clay and computer programs, and press releases.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jimmie L. Prince
Jimmie L. Prince, 74, of Mitchell, passed away at 10:35 a.m., on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born January 10, 1948, in Bismarck, AR, he was the son of James C. and Louise D. (Loy) Prince. He married Diana Traywick on September 17, 1966, and she survives. He retired from General Motors in 2006 and attended the First Assembly of God in Bedford.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County traffic stop leads to arrest of a Bedford woman
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m. the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section), was patrolling a rural area in Lawrence County. ISP Sgt. Greg Day and Trooper Chance Humphrey were traveling south on Old US 50 in Lawrence County when...
Young boy found in Indiana suitcase is positively identified as mom remains on the run
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (TCD) -- State Police announced they arrested one person and are searching for another in connection with a boy who was found dead in a Las Vegas-themed suitcase earlier this year. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls spoke at a press conference and announced...
wdrb.com
Woman arrested in connection with boy's body found in suitcase claims to be a 'healer'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after police announced a major break in the case of a boy found dead in a suitcase in Washington County, Indiana, new information is being learned about the woman currently behind bars in connection with the case. Dawn Coleman is in jail in San...
Following the general election in Lawrence County
On November 8, voters in Lawrence County will decide who will take a county-wide position.
wdrb.com
'Happy tears' | Salem community has been waiting for an arrest in 5-year-old's death
SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- The small town of Salem, Indiana, came together to make sure an 'unknown angel' had a proper memorial. They say their prayers of justice have been answered. On Wednesday, police said Dejuane Ludie Anderson murdered her 5-year-old son and dumped his body in a suitcase in...
Comments / 0