Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Arthur Conrad Lucero
Arthur Lucero, a Santa Barbara native who worked for 45 years for the Santa Barbara City School System, passed peacefully in the presence of his loving family on October 17, 2022. He was 83 years old. The cause of death was complications from a fall. Mr. Lucero was a larger-than-life...
Santa Barbara Independent
Stephen Frederick Tucker
Steve was born in Anchorage Alaska on March 8, 1950. The fondest memories of the first decades of his life were his homes in Spain and Virginia where his father served for the United States Air Force, climbing with his brother John and other good friends, surfing in Santa Barbara, CA where he attended high school and worked as a contractor until 1995.
Santa Barbara Independent
Matthew Joshua Rico
With a heaviness in our hearts we announce the sudden loss of our beloved Matthew “Matt” Joshua Rico on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. Matt was born on May 1st, 1986 in Santa Barbara, where he later attended local schools, and participated in YFL football. Matt was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed the beaches, going on family hikes, spending time with family at large gatherings, riding his bike, and making memories. He was so full of life and there was never a dull moment with him.
Santa Barbara Independent
Support for Roseanne Crawford
I have known Rosanne Crawford for 24 years; in fact, she was the first person I met when we moved back to Santa Barbara, through her nanny service, “Childtime.”. She has exactly what you want in any policy maker. She would be an outstanding asset to any legislative board in California. She has a remarkable ability to sift through the weeds and grasp the essence of an issue. She has been active for three decades in following local education and civic issues. Rosanne and her husband raised a son and a daughter who attended Roosevelt, Santa Barbara Junior High, and Santa Barbara High School, did very well, and went on to first-rate universities and professional careers. Rosanne was one of the core group of parents that drove the Rebuilt Roosevelt Capital Campaign years ago. Before that, the school was all portables, except for the multi-purpose room and the library.
Santa Barbara Independent
Paddling to Survive
I’ve only lied a few times. I can usually deflect the question or give a truthfully vague response, but sometimes only a lie can save me — and spare the asker an answer that’s probably more than they bargained for. It’s a reasonable question, as I’m known...
Santa Barbara Independent
Frank John Bermudes
Just eight months after the loss of his youngest son, Kevin Paul, Frank passed away peacefully at S.B. Cottage Hospital on October 6, 2022 at 78 years of age after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Frank was born at Saint Francis Hospital on May 5,1944 to Michael and...
Santa Barbara Independent
Eugene Landingen
We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Eugene “Poochie Poo” Landingen. Eugene passed away October 14th, 2022 at 11:41 AM at Serenity House, surrounded by childhood friends and wife of 27 years. Eugene battled Glioblastoma Multiforme (terminal brain cancer) for 14 months. He was 50 years old when diagnosed. He fought thru six months of chemotherapy, over 50+ rounds of radiation and one clinical trial like a champion. No matter how tired or in pain, he did it with the most positive energy.
Santa Barbara Independent
ON Culture | Around the World with Santa Barbara Artists
This edition of ON Culture was originally emailed to subscribers on October 21, 2022. To receive Leslie Dinaberg’s arts newsletter in your inbox on Fridays, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. ON the Walls. The intersection of theater and the NFL comes to the heart of the Big Apple this fall,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Mark McDonald
Mark McDonald was a man who enjoyed the finer things in life. He loved his home in Carpinteria by the sea. He loved jazz, especially John Coltrane! Loved seeing the world through the eye of a camera lens and capturing life in the moment. He was a man of few words but when he spoke they were poignant or just words to make you laugh with his dry sense of humor. He loved his family and worked diligently to capture his family history for the next generation. He loved hanging with his buddies especially his friends Rick Carter and Henry Brown. He loved going to jazz clubs, taking pictures for the Santa Barbara Jazz Society or just hanging out with friends made him happy. He is survived by his sister Anne Mathis and niece Frances Urias. A special thank you to Serenity House in Santa Barbara for taking such good care of Mark in his last days. Come celebrate Mark’s life at the Dia De Los Muertos event at Carpinteria Cemetery. Sunday October 30 from 11am to 2pm… enjoy a food truck and music. Also, please bring an object for Mark’s ofrenda (alter) if inspired.
Santa Barbara Independent
Chumash Foundation Donates $60K to Five County Schools with Technology Needs
SANTA YNEZ, CA – October 26, 2022 – To help bridge the gap for Santa Barbara County schools that are struggling to meet the classroom technology needs of their students, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation has donated over $60,000 to five area schools that applied for grants through its Technology in Schools Program for the 2022-23 school year.
Santa Barbara Independent
Locals-Only Halloween Happenings Planned for Isla Vista
This story first appeared at UCSB’s The Current. Aiming for another safe and home-based Halloween weekend, UC Santa Barbara has partnered with its students and with the broader community to develop an array of rules, regulations, safety enhancement and alternative events from Oct. 28 – Nov. 1. The...
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Stops Carrier Delivery
In the latest twist of a story in its second decade, Santa Barbara’s daily newspaper dropped a notice along with the Thursday morning paper informing subscribers that the News-Press carrier would stop making deliveries as of Monday, October 24. First reported by KEYT, the notice stated the change was due to “labor shortages, higher gas prices, and other current economic challenges.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Seeking Civility in Los Olivos
As a 34-year resident of Los Olivos, I have been watching with interest the challenges our community faces with regards to our septic dilemma. We have known for decades that the time would come when the community would be faced with coming up with a solution to that problem. That time has arrived. With the debate growing increasing vocal and opinions expressed ad nauseum, I decided to attend the last monthly meeting of the Los Olivos Community Services District (LOCSD).
Santa Barbara Independent
Jury Clears Santa Barbara Deputies in Fatal Shooting of Cameron Ely
It took a Los Angeles jury less than a day of deliberating to find four Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies did not act negligently or use excessive force when they fatally shot Cameron Ely in 2019 at his family’s Hope Ranch home hours after he had stabbed his mother, Valerie, to death.
Santa Barbara Independent
Opens Streets Event Makes a Debut in the Santa Ynez Valley
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Buellton, California — A mile of the Avenue of Flags in the city of Buellton will be car-free on. April 30, 2023 as part of the first Open Streets event for the greater Santa Ynez Valley. The Santa...
Santa Barbara Independent
As Numbers Drop, Advocates Push for End of ICE Pickups at Santa Barbara Jail
During the latest TRUTH Act forum at the County Board of Supervisors last week, Sheriff Bill Brown reported that the number of undocumented individuals released from Santa Barbara County Jail and picked up by ICE for deportation dropped from 12 in 2020 to six last year. But while the number continues to drop, community advocates raise the debate over whether the collaboration between the two agencies should continue at all.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sheriff’s Office Shares Information for Upcoming Halloween Operation in Isla Vista
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office would like to share information from frequently asked questions about the upcoming 2022 Halloween weekend. The Sheriff’s Office worked together with community stakeholders as well as allied agency partners to plan for the safety of the residents and guests who will be celebrating Halloween in the Isla Vista area. As a result of planning meetings, community feedback and review of activity in the area for the preceding weeks, the Sheriff’s Office has developed a scalable operation plan with responsive staffing levels and presence based on activity and the ability of first responders to effectively manage safety and security.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Power of Music Comes to Downtown Santa Barbara
The Sounds of Change at the Lobero with Hale Milgrim and Richard Salzberg. Fueled by a mutual passion — some might call it an obsession — for the connective chords of music, Hale Milgrim and Richard Salzberg have once again reunited to bring us a new installment of their beloved Go to Hale: Quips & Clips series. This one, titled “Sounds of Change,” takes place at the Lobero Theatre on Saturday, November 5, at 6:52 p.m. — though they recommend getting there at 6:22 p.m. for the preshow.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Outlasted By Pasadena Poly in CIF Quarterfinals
The Dons’ quest to repeat as CIF champions slipped away. Visiting Pasadena Poly closed the fourth and final set with eight straight points to eliminate the Santa Barbara High girls’ volleyball team in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division Four playoffs 19-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-20, on Wednesday night at J.R. Richards gymnasium.
Santa Barbara Independent
Finch & Fork Hosts Halloween Cocktail Class
As a fifth-generation Santa Barbaran from the Cota lineage, the Canary Hotel’s beverage manager Jazz Moralez quickly brought hometown vibes to the cocktail menu at Finch & Fork after being hired a year ago, nodding to our history with drinks like the Don Oreña and Franceso Franchesi. Now she’s adding holidays to the mix and starting a series of mixology lessons with this weekend’s Witches & Brew cocktail class, where participants will learn to make four different Halloween-inspired drinks — and drink two of them — for $31.
Comments / 0