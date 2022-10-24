ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons fans react to Matt Ryan getting benched by the Colts

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Atlanta Falcons fans weren’t happy with the team’s offensive performance in Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but things could definitely be worse.

Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan was benched by the Indianapolis Colts on Monday in a move that shocked the NFL. Ryan, who was traded from Atlanta to Indianapolis over the offseason, hasn’t exactly thrived in his new home. In Week 7, the former MVP threw two interceptions as the Colts were defeated 19-10 by the Titans.

Initially, it wasn’t clear if Ryan was injured or benched, but the Colts went on to declare Sam Ehlinger the starter for the remainder of the season.

