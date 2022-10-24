Read full article on original website
Starbucks Gives Customers a Holiday 2022 Preview — Are Red Cups Coming Back?
Caffeine addicts and Starbucks devotees can rejoice that the Starbucks holiday season will kick off soon. On Oct. 18, the coffee chain announced a preview of its newest holiday cups and coffee packages, which will soon be available in select Starbucks stores. But when will the iconic Starbucks red cups return to stores?
Pumpkin Spice Season Is Here — but Why Are Products So Expensive?
If there’s one thing we can depend on the fall season for, it's the cool breeze and that delicious pumpkin spice flavoring. For nearly two decades, pumpkin spice has become a signature fall flavor retailers use to create scrumptious treats and beverages. And while most would agree that the limited-time flavor is rather tasty, pumpkin spice products are quite expensive.
Twitter Faces Delisting as Elon Musk Takes the Company Private
The circus show is coming to a head. With Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter finalized, the billionaire is making swift changes to the company, not the least of which is taking it from public to private. This means Twitter (TWTR) stock is getting delisted in the near future.
These Halloween Food Deals Are a Real Treat — Not a Trick
Every holiday is a chance for retailers to say thank you to customers by offering some kind of deal or discount. Halloween is just days away, and plenty of restaurants have devised fun promotions for the holiday. Article continues below advertisement. Some of these restaurants are offering free or discounted...
Ulta Beauty Podcast Stirs Up Controversy — Twitter Calls for a Boycott
Inclusivity is big these days and many companies are going to great lengths to ensure they aren't leaving a single type of person out of the loop. But after Ulta Beauty brought social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who’s also a transgender woman, on its podcast, The Beauty of…, Twitter immediately called for a boycott of Ulta Beauty.
Policy or Luck? TikTokers Discuss Walmart's Price Adjustment Policy
An interesting video recently surfaced on TikTok that now has many questioning Walmart’s price adjustment policy. By price adjustment, we’re referring to lowering the price of an item that rings up for more than what it was initially labeled. If you’ve ever gone to buy an item at...
Airbnb Hosts Complain About Low Bookings — Is This the End of Airbnb?
Well, folks, it happened. What is being dubbed by Twitter users as the #Airbnbust, otherwise known as the downfall of the rental platform Airbnb, is upon us. The hosts are upset. Meanwhile, others are celebrating. What could possibly be causing a decline in Airbnb bookings? Let’s take a look at...
Here's How to Use Your Uber Rewards Before They Disappear
If you use Uber, then you are probably familiar with Uber Rewards. The program, which launched in 2018, provided points for users of the ride-sharing app and rewarded customers with everything from discounts on Uber rides to free delivery on Uber Eats orders. Article continues below advertisement. Unfortunately, in August...
