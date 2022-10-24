ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Pumpkin Spice Season Is Here — but Why Are Products So Expensive?

If there’s one thing we can depend on the fall season for, it's the cool breeze and that delicious pumpkin spice flavoring. For nearly two decades, pumpkin spice has become a signature fall flavor retailers use to create scrumptious treats and beverages. And while most would agree that the limited-time flavor is rather tasty, pumpkin spice products are quite expensive.
Twitter Faces Delisting as Elon Musk Takes the Company Private

The circus show is coming to a head. With Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter finalized, the billionaire is making swift changes to the company, not the least of which is taking it from public to private. This means Twitter (TWTR) stock is getting delisted in the near future.
These Halloween Food Deals Are a Real Treat — Not a Trick

Every holiday is a chance for retailers to say thank you to customers by offering some kind of deal or discount. Halloween is just days away, and plenty of restaurants have devised fun promotions for the holiday. Article continues below advertisement. Some of these restaurants are offering free or discounted...
Ulta Beauty Podcast Stirs Up Controversy — Twitter Calls for a Boycott

Inclusivity is big these days and many companies are going to great lengths to ensure they aren't leaving a single type of person out of the loop. But after Ulta Beauty brought social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who’s also a transgender woman, on its podcast, The Beauty of…, Twitter immediately called for a boycott of Ulta Beauty.
Here's How to Use Your Uber Rewards Before They Disappear

If you use Uber, then you are probably familiar with Uber Rewards. The program, which launched in 2018, provided points for users of the ride-sharing app and rewarded customers with everything from discounts on Uber rides to free delivery on Uber Eats orders. Article continues below advertisement. Unfortunately, in August...
