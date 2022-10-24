Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report Oct. 27-28
Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27-28, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Vehicle burglary, 8:31 a.m. Oct. 26, off of Fan Palm Point, Crystal River;. Criminal mischief, 12:38 p.m. Oct. 26, off of Educational Path, Lecanto;. Criminal mischief, 2:31...
leesburg-news.com
Suspect in marijuana-themed shirt jailed after trying to flee police at Circle K
A man with two prior arrests this year is back in the Lake County Jail after he reportedly tried run from officers who were arresting him on drug and trespassing charges at a Leesburg gas station. Ricardo A.J. Kirkwood, 30, of Astatula, was wearing a black shirt with marijuana leaves...
mycbs4.com
Gun found in high school bathroom in Ocala last week was stolen
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the gun that was located in a bathroom last week at Forest High School was a stolen gun. The gun was taken from a vehicle that was unlocked a few weeks ago. MCSO says that no arrests have been made and since then...
leesburg-news.com
Husband and wife drinking bout erupts in brawl ending in arrests
A husband and wife got into an argument after after an evening of drinking which resulted in both of them being arrested. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to 70 Lattice Drive in Leesburg at 5:11 a.m. Saturday when both 43-year -old Ted Lafavor and his wife, 44-year- old Kendra Lafavor, called 911. When the deputies arrived they interviewed Kendra first and then Ted.
ocala-news.com
MCSO provides update on gun found in Forest High School bathroom
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently investigating last week’s incident at Forest High School involving a stolen gun that was located inside a restroom. On Friday, October 21, Forest High School, which is located at 5000 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala, was placed on a precautionary lockdown for a short period of time while law enforcement and school officials searched the premises for any further weapons. According to MCSO, no other weapons were discovered.
pasconewsonline.com
Weeki Wachee Property Manager Charged with Organized Fraud
HERNANDO COUNTY, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff’s Office began receiving numerous complaints in August of this year from rental property owners regarding a local property manager who they believed was committing fraud. John Bonesteel the operator of Nature Coast Assistance, served as the property manager in Hernando County for the rental properties in question.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inmate arrested for trafficking fentanyl on same day as initial arrest
Roughly 10 hours after he was booked into the Citrus County Detention Facility under misdemeanor charges, a Homosassa man was arrested again for this time hiding a trafficking amount of fentanyl on his person while in custody. Brian Joseph Hamady, 41, was first arrested at around 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, Oct....
villages-news.com
Investigators seek information from witnesses in triple fatality on I-75
Investigators are seeking information from witnesses in a multiple vehicle accident which claimed three lives Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 75. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. near Mile Marker 337 on I-75 near the Marion-Sumter County line. The Florida Highway Patrol on Thursday announced it is seeking additional information...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homeless woman arrested and accused of home arson
A homeless woman in Inverness was arrested and charged with arson after law enforcement officials said she squirted lighter fluid into the home of her ex-boyfriend and lit it with a torch while he was still inside. The events leading up to the arrest of 36-year-old Mishauna Danielle Campbell began...
WCJB
Women faces charged for a stolen gun and drug possession
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges after officers say they caught her with a stolen gun. Ocala police arrested 18-year-old Jonina Johnson on charges including grand theft of a firearm. Officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle that they say smelled like marijuana on...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River man's federal probation leads to his arrest after vehicle chase
A Crystal River man’s criminal record and ongoing probation for federal drug-trafficking charges caught up to him after he allegedly lost local authorities during a vehicle chase. Arthur William Armstrong II turned himself in Monday, Oct. 24, at the Citrus County Detention Facility four days after a Citrus County...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man busted on gun charge after friend points him out to police
A Leesburg man was arrested early Saturday morning by Leesburg police officers for possessing a concealed firearm. Leesburg officers had been notified that Fruitland Park police officers were looking for a gray Nissan which might be occupied by 18-year-old Tristan Bellus of Fruitland Park who was wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
fox35orlando.com
Convicted Orange County serial rapist to be sentenced again, detectives warn there may be more victims
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man already convicted of raping two women will soon be sentenced in Hernando County. Investigators are concerned because they believe there are other victims. Deborah Barra prosecuted the Orange County case. She said, "If you were in his path of travel during this time, you were...
pasconewsonline.com
Port Richey officers arrest theft suspect
UPDATE: Port Richey officers have arrested a woman in connection to the felony retail theft. PORT RICHEY, FLA- The Port Richey Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the below pictured subject, in reference to a felony theft. If you have any information, please contact Ofc. D. Peal or Det. D. Howard at 727-816-1919 and reference case #2022-1159. As always, you can remain anonymous.
villages-news.com
Villager facing DUI charge after crash in roundabout
A Villager is facing a charge of driving under the influence after a crash in a roundabout earlier this year. Michael K. McDonald, 62, who lives in the Amelia Villas in the Village of Summerhill, was taken into custody on a warrant last week at his home. Following his arrest,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness motorist involved in fatal Pasco County traffic crash with pedestrian
A Citrus County motorist was involved in a deadly traffic crash when his vehicle and two others collided with a pedestrian walking across an interstate in Pasco County. Prior to the 5:07 a.m. collision Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 41-year-old Tampa man and his 20-year-old son were traveling south on I-75, near milepost 274 outside of Land O’ Lakes, when their Ford Expedition broke down.
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s Office tries to find out who brought firearm into Forest High School
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are still working to track down the individual who brought a gun into Forest High School causing the school to be put in lockdown. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a stolen gun was found in a restroom at the high school last Friday. After the weapon was found, deputies locked down the school until it was determined the campus was safe.
Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Prevention: 4 Signs That It’s A Scam
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office has received reports of numerous scams, but some scams are more common than others. According to PSO, Scammers can be quite persuasive and try to pass as a legitimate businesses or organizations. Criminals may call or email to
villages-news.com
Woman with history of unwanted appearances jailed after alleged attack on deputy
A woman with a history of recent unwanted appearances was jailed after allegedly attacking a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Kersten Charlotte Capra, 33, of Lady Lake, was acting in a bizarre manner when she struck a deputy Friday afternoon during the investigation of a trespassing complaint, according to an arrest report.
Tampa Man Killed When Struck By Three Vehicles On I-75 In Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old Tampa man was killed in a crash that happened on I-75 in Pasco County early Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, on Thursday at 5:07 AM, the Tampa man and his 20-year-old son were traveling southbound on
Comments / 0