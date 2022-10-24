Cam Martin will miss the start of KU basketball’s 2022-23 campaign due to an injury. The forward suffered a separated right shoulder this week, Bill Self said during a name, image and likeness event for the team on Wednesday night. Martin was seen with his right arm in a sling during the event and figures to miss multiple weeks due to the injury, which will delay his debut as a Jayhawk.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO