Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kansas big man Cam Martin to miss multiple weeks due to injury
Cam Martin will miss the start of KU basketball’s 2022-23 campaign due to an injury. The forward suffered a separated right shoulder this week, Bill Self said during a name, image and likeness event for the team on Wednesday night. Martin was seen with his right arm in a sling during the event and figures to miss multiple weeks due to the injury, which will delay his debut as a Jayhawk.
KU Sports
The Kansas basketball program is ready to turn the page, here's what that looks like
With its 2022 national title still being celebrate in Lawrence, the Kansas men's basketball team is preparing for the start of the 2022-23 season, which will arrive Nov. 3, when KU plays host to Pitt State in the season's lone exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse. In our latest episode, Journal-World...
kshb.com
Fresh-faced Jayhawks hope to defend national title entering 2022-23 season
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Last year’s wins won't count on this year’s schedule. The old coaching adage holds true for the 2022-23 Kansas Jayhawk Men’s Basketball team, who carry a sizable chip on their shoulders despite winning it all just last season. But it will be harder this time around.
lawrencekstimes.com
Initial plans for KU football stadium renovation paid for with private funds; contracts won’t be disclosed
After announcing plans for massive changes to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the surrounding Mississippi Street area, the University of Kansas has entered into contractual agreements with three vendors to begin the initial planning process — but the details won’t be available to the public. When KU...
New development in deadly hit-and-run case outside Arrowhead could be potential game-changer
A 19-year-old man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash outside Arrowhead Stadium last year is back in court.
3 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Kansas that are well-known for their delicious food and impeccable service.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WIBW
Deer rutting season is underway in Kansas
NOTO is hosting a trick or treat event from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Topeka South Rotary's 10th annual Pumpkin Run is 8:30 am Oct. 29 at Lake Shawnee.
KMBC.com
KMBC 9 First Alert Meteorologist Neville Miller to join Bryan Busby weeknights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 First Alert Meteorologist Neville Miller is joining KMBC 9 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bryan Busby on the weekday shift beginning this November. The station will feature coverage from both meteorologists five evenings/nights a week. KMBC 9 also plans to expand the First Alert...
KCMO truck driver killed in Junction City, Kansas, accident
A Kansas City, Missouri, truck driver was killed in an accident Wednesday morning in Junction City, Kansas.
WIBW
Traditions live on at old Porubsky’s location, chili and hot pickles returning under new name
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are putting the finishing touches on the old Porubsky’s building. A Lawrence company bought the building in July, and plans to reopen it with a similar aesthetic. “At the end of the day, there just aren’t a lot of places left in American that...
WIBW
Ribbon cut on $403 million Urban Outfitters Kansas City facility
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon has been cut on the $403 million, 1.5 million-square-foot Urban Outfitters fulfillment facility in Kansas City. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Oct. 26, some of America’s most iconic retail brands - including Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie - were present for a ribbon-cutting for URBN’s new 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kansas City. The new facility represents a $403 million investment that will bring 2,000 new jobs to the state by June.
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
KAKE TV
Kansas school closes for the week with around 150 students and multiple staff members sick
OLATHE, Kansas (KMBC) -- Olathe School District officials have closed an elementary school in Olathe with an “exceedingly high” number of sick students and staff members. The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment has recommended Clearwater Creek Elementary close immediately for the rest of the week and reopen on Monday, Oct. 31.
Video shows shoplifters stealing shoes from Johnson County store
Lenexa police are looking for six people accused of shoplifting more than a dozen pair of shoes from a store near 95th Street and Quivira.
kcur.org
A Johnson County Democrat hopes to flip one of the few competitive Kansas House districts
Democrat Vanessa Vaughn West spends almost every weeknight after work knocking on doors and getting to know her neighbors in her campaign to represent Kansas’ 39th House District. Whenever she has time away from family or work, she walks around talking to anybody who comes to their door, trying...
thebakerorange.com
Baldwin City’s Maple Leaf Festival kicks off with opening parade
Displayed with pride, the Maple Leaf Festival banner hangs over High Street. Attendees gathered on Saturday Oct. 15 and Sunday Oct. 16 for the festival's activities.
Crash closes highway, result of self-inflicted shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The cause of a crash that diverted traffic from a busy Kansas highway has been ruled a suicide. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released a written statement on Monday detailing the events surrounding the crash. On Sunday, Franklin County deputies were called to Interstate 35 near Kansas Highway 33 where a […]
JoCo Sheriff's Office issues misleading Facebook post on ballot measure
Many voters have expressed confusion over Amendment 2 and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office further added to the confusion after issuing a misleading Facebook post Wednesday.
247Sports
56K+
Followers
388K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0