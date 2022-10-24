ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Kansas big man Cam Martin to miss multiple weeks due to injury

Cam Martin will miss the start of KU basketball’s 2022-23 campaign due to an injury. The forward suffered a separated right shoulder this week, Bill Self said during a name, image and likeness event for the team on Wednesday night. Martin was seen with his right arm in a sling during the event and figures to miss multiple weeks due to the injury, which will delay his debut as a Jayhawk.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Ribbon cut on $403 million Urban Outfitters Kansas City facility

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon has been cut on the $403 million, 1.5 million-square-foot Urban Outfitters fulfillment facility in Kansas City. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Oct. 26, some of America’s most iconic retail brands - including Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie - were present for a ribbon-cutting for URBN’s new 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kansas City. The new facility represents a $403 million investment that will bring 2,000 new jobs to the state by June.
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
Crash closes highway, result of self-inflicted shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The cause of a crash that diverted traffic from a busy Kansas highway has been ruled a suicide. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released a written statement on Monday detailing the events surrounding the crash. On Sunday, Franklin County deputies were called to Interstate 35 near Kansas Highway 33 where a […]
