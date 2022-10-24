DENMARK - Mrs. Edna Louise Ayer Weeks, 98, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 24, 2022 after a courageous battle with dementia. She was the daughter of the late Myles Aaron Ayer and the late Pauline Kearse Ayer. Her husband, James Buist Weeks Jr., preceded her in death in 2008. Edna was a member of Double Pond Baptist Church where she served in numerous capacities over the years as a faithful servant, especially on the ladies’ funeral committee due to her renowned skills as a Southern cook. She worked side by side with her husband of 65 years farming, raising cattle, and serving as bookkeeper and treasurer of Weeks Trucking Company. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, and reading. In her first year as a widow, she completed over 50 books. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grands.

DENMARK, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO