Edna L. Weeks
DENMARK - Mrs. Edna Louise Ayer Weeks, 98, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 24, 2022 after a courageous battle with dementia. She was the daughter of the late Myles Aaron Ayer and the late Pauline Kearse Ayer. Her husband, James Buist Weeks Jr., preceded her in death in 2008. Edna was a member of Double Pond Baptist Church where she served in numerous capacities over the years as a faithful servant, especially on the ladies’ funeral committee due to her renowned skills as a Southern cook. She worked side by side with her husband of 65 years farming, raising cattle, and serving as bookkeeper and treasurer of Weeks Trucking Company. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, and reading. In her first year as a widow, she completed over 50 books. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grands.
Julia Jones
OLAR - Funeral services for Julia Margaret Jones, 87, of Olar, S.C. will be held at 11 o’clock a.m., Friday, October 28, 2022 at Georges Creek Baptist Church with the Reverend Ted Still officiating; burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Memorial contributions may be given to Georges Creek Baptist Church, 40 Dixie Ave., Bamberg, S.C. 29003.
Ralph O'Neal "Neal" Owens Jr.
BARNWELL – Ralph O’Neal Owens Jr. (Neal), 49, departed and entered into eternal rest at the Aiken Regional Medical Center surrounded by love on October 23, 2022, after a long illness. A private family service will be held later. Neal was born in Bamberg, S.C. on January 8,...
Frances Still Mills
BRANCHVILLE - A Celebration of Life Service for Frances Still Mills, 66, of Branchville, will be at 2 o’clock p.m., Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be given to Folk Funeral Home, P.O. Box 367, Williston, S.C. 29853.
Betty Bell celebrates 85th birthday
Betty Bell celebrated her 85th birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. She celebrated with more than 50 friends and family at her favorite restaurant, Meeting on Main in Williston, where she got her fried chicken fix. Many people stopped by to get one of her big hugs, too!
Mother gains kids, life back after drug addiction
For the past 19 months, Courtney Barwick has walked through the doors of the Axis I Center in Barnwell every Monday and Thursday by choice. Before March 18, 2021, her visits to Axis I were mandated either by the Department of Social Services (DSS) or Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). Now, she enters the facility to both receive and give support to others traveling the road of recovery.
Barnwell wins battle of the unbeaten 34-28
The Barnwell Warhorses entered the Friday, October 21st game a perfect 8-0, but the visitors from Woodland were also a perfect 8-0. The winner would be in control of Region VI-AA, the loser would most likely end up second in the region, but would have to think about what could have been.
Gamecocks enter top 25 with win over Texas A&M
The University of South Carolina Gamecocks hosted the visiting Texas A&M Aggies at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on a cool but beautiful night for football. The stadium was sold out for this SEC matchup and the crowd seemed even more energized than usual. It could have been added excitement from the S.C. State Fair going on across the street, but more likely, it was from the always loud Gamecock faithful, hoping to see South Carolina win for the fourth time in a row.
