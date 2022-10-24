ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK

KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

click orlando

Sanford neighbors deal with wild animals following Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Sanford residents have been puzzled after seeing various wild animals roaming their neighborhoods in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Neighbors have told News 6 that they’ve caught wild boards, turkeys, cows and deer. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Good Samaritan Village residents return home after flooding in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – In the first full day since Osceola County leaders lifted evacuation orders for Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village, residents from the senior living community finally returned to their homes. The order was lifted Monday after county officials said the flooding from Hurricane Ian had receded and...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Sanford businesses reopen after storm flooding

SANFORD, Fla. — The water at Sanford's lakefront continues to fall. When Lake Monroe was at record levels, it had a big impact on the businesses out on Marina Isle. Sanford Pizza Company is no longer surrounded by water, and thankfully, water never did get inside. Now the owner’s cleaning off the areas that had been covered in floodwater since the days after Ian.
SANFORD, FL
10NEWS

VIDEO: Osceola County bus attendant stops potential thief

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Editors note: The video above was edited to show the surveillance video only. A bus attendant in Osceola County is being recognized for her bravery after stopping a potential bus robbery. The school district posted a video that appears to show a man getting onto...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Trooper resuscitates motorcyclist found lying on sidewalk in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is being praised by the agency for his lifesaving efforts after finding a motorcyclist lying on a sidewalk. According to a news release, Trooper Joseph Santos was traveling along Country Club Road, near Brassie Lane, on Sept. 30 when he spotted a motorcycle lying next to the curb with the rider lying on the sidewalk.
POLK COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

City: Due to volume of debris, yard waste pickup in Apopka is running slowly

In its weekly newsletter, the City of Apopka released information on its sanitation schedule and updates on County, State, and FEMA's progress in removing debris, federal assistance, disaster recovery centers, and other resources in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Sanitation Schedule. Sanitation is picking up garbage as well as small...
APOPKA, FL
wmfe.org

Could a ‘Twindemic’ come for Orange County?

Early numbers show that Florida could see an aggressive flu season. Exacerbating the issue further, COVID-19 infections continue to linger. A rise in both could lead to what experts call a “twindemic” in Orange County and the state. The Florida Department of Health found that influenza cases from...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in New Smyrna Beach, FL

Florida's sleepy beach community of New Smyrna Beach is an ideal destination for families and those with furry loved ones. It's fairly known for its sandy beaches and various recreational activities, including hiking and paddling. Located south of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County is also the second...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL

