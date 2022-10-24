Read full article on original website
Good Samaritan tells residents to start paying rent as safety concerns are raised
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — All mobile home owners and some tenants with leases on Good Samaritan’s Kissimmee Village property that flooded after Hurricane Ian last month will have to start paying rent again Friday, the property announced. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Rent was suspended...
Sanford neighbors deal with wild animals following Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Sanford residents have been puzzled after seeing various wild animals roaming their neighborhoods in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Neighbors have told News 6 that they’ve caught wild boards, turkeys, cows and deer. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
Central Florida Expressway Authority to hold public meeting on SR 429 improvements
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Expressway Authority is inviting the public to attend an informational meeting on a proposal for a new interchange near southwest Apopka. The proposed interchange would connect Binion Road to State Road 429 in an effort to provide better access to drivers. >>>...
Good Samaritan Village residents return home after flooding in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – In the first full day since Osceola County leaders lifted evacuation orders for Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village, residents from the senior living community finally returned to their homes. The order was lifted Monday after county officials said the flooding from Hurricane Ian had receded and...
Volusia County Schools recognizes 17 employees who helped in Lee County hurricane recovery efforts
Clad in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, team members with Volusia County Schools' facilities, maintenance and operations departments were recognized by the School Board on Tuesday, Oct. 25, for their efforts in helping Lee County recover from Hurricane Ian. VCS Superintendent Carmen Balgobin said she received an email on...
Evacuation order lifted for Kissimmee’s Good Samaritan Village, but questions still unanswered, residents say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Osceola County on Monday lifted the evacuation order for a Kissimmee retirement community that has been flooded since Hurricane Ian. The county says the floodwater has receded at Good Samaritan Village and power has been restored. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange...
Residents at Orange County apartment complex meet with FEMA representative ahead of eviction
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents of Cypress Landing Apartments in Orlando were able to meet in person with a FEMA representative at Oak Ridge High School on Wednesday ahead of their expected eviction date. Several community leaders have expressed concern there weren’t enough Spanish speaking representatives being dispatched to...
Sanford businesses reopen after storm flooding
SANFORD, Fla. — The water at Sanford's lakefront continues to fall. When Lake Monroe was at record levels, it had a big impact on the businesses out on Marina Isle. Sanford Pizza Company is no longer surrounded by water, and thankfully, water never did get inside. Now the owner’s cleaning off the areas that had been covered in floodwater since the days after Ian.
Hurt by COVID? Orange County to give another $26M in small business grants
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Orange County plans to offer another round of grants for small businesses negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Read: Recall alert: Blood pressure medication recalled...
VIDEO: Osceola County bus attendant stops potential thief
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Editors note: The video above was edited to show the surveillance video only. A bus attendant in Osceola County is being recognized for her bravery after stopping a potential bus robbery. The school district posted a video that appears to show a man getting onto...
VIDEO: Trooper resuscitates motorcyclist found lying on sidewalk in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is being praised by the agency for his lifesaving efforts after finding a motorcyclist lying on a sidewalk. According to a news release, Trooper Joseph Santos was traveling along Country Club Road, near Brassie Lane, on Sept. 30 when he spotted a motorcycle lying next to the curb with the rider lying on the sidewalk.
Evictions looming for Orlando apartment complex residents after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Residents at an Orlando apartment complex have just more than a week until they need to move out. Cypress Landing Apartments in Orlando is forcing evictions in order to make repairs following flooding from Hurricane Ian. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange...
Man found dead in driveway of abandoned Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was found dead Thursday morning in the driveway of an abandoned house in Orange County. Deputies found the man’s body in front of a home on 28th Street, just off Rio Lane. The man was found dead in a residential neighborhood filled...
City: Due to volume of debris, yard waste pickup in Apopka is running slowly
In its weekly newsletter, the City of Apopka released information on its sanitation schedule and updates on County, State, and FEMA's progress in removing debris, federal assistance, disaster recovery centers, and other resources in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Sanitation Schedule. Sanitation is picking up garbage as well as small...
Could a ‘Twindemic’ come for Orange County?
Early numbers show that Florida could see an aggressive flu season. Exacerbating the issue further, COVID-19 infections continue to linger. A rise in both could lead to what experts call a “twindemic” in Orange County and the state. The Florida Department of Health found that influenza cases from...
Happening today: Free laundry services offered to those impacted by Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Free laundry services are available in Orange County on Tuesday, thanks to the Laundry Project. The nonprofit is helping families affected by Hurricane Ian by providing free detergent and money for washers and dryers. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. They have set...
Parents: 5-year-old left on locked Orange County school bus for more than 6 hours
ORLANDO, Fla. — This week, Orange County school leaders are making changes after a 5-year-old kindergartener was left locked inside a school bus for at least six hours, according to his parents. What You Need To Know. The parents of Kyng Potts, 5, say the kindergartener was left locked...
Orange County woman learns of son’s shooting death through photo of his body that someone text her
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The mother of a man found dead in Orange County said someone texted her a picture of his body this morning. Investigators said they found the victim, Anthony Nixon, on Rio Lane near Rio Grande Avenue, and have been collecting evidence as they try to figure out what led up to the shooting.
15 Best Restaurants in New Smyrna Beach, FL
Florida's sleepy beach community of New Smyrna Beach is an ideal destination for families and those with furry loved ones. It's fairly known for its sandy beaches and various recreational activities, including hiking and paddling. Located south of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County is also the second...
Food for thought: Last day to register for Second Harvest Food Bank tour
ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday is the deadline to register to get a behind-the-scenes look at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The food bank is offering “Food for Thought” tours to give community members an in-person look at the facilities that help feed Central Floridians in need every day.
