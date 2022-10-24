Read full article on original website
Related
Lining Canals to Protect Water
The people who manage our water are trying to improve our systems but there’s a lot to update. Mesa county's irrigation districts have lined miles of their canals.
KJCT8
KJCT 1025 FORCLOSURES
COOLER WEATHER MEANS IT'S TIME TO WINTERIZE YOUR SPRINKLER SYSTEMS. TONIGHT THE DISTRICT 51 SCHOOL BOARD IS MEETING...ONE OF THE ITEMS ON THEIR AGENDA? TEACHING ABOUT CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES. KJCT AFFORADBLE HOUSING. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:40 PM MDT. GRAND JUNCTION MAYOR ANNA STOUT IS PUSHING FOR PROPOSITION 123 WHICH...
Daily Record
The questions Polis, Ganahl didn’t answer in their final televised debate
Gov. Jared Polis and CU Regent Heidi Ganahl met for their final planned debate in Grand Junction on Tuesday night as the campaigns enter the final two weeks. Like the handful of meetings before it, Tuesday’s debate — hosted by Colorado Public Radio, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel and Colorado Mesa University — focused on a spectrum of issues, from water rights to crime and transportation to energy. Also like those before, the debate saw both Polis and his Republican challenger move to familiar ground, hammering their opponent on perceived weaknesses and known talking points.
This Gunnison Home is Probably One of the Coolest in Colorado
I said what I said and I stand by it. For me, this is probably the ideal location for a dream home in the state of Colorado. In a meadow next to the river. This Gunnison, Colorado property is known as the DoubleTree Ranch located in the Ohio Creek Valley.
KJCT8
Climbing number of foreclosures in Mesa County
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The fallout from the pandemic mixed with record high inflation means more Mesa County homeowners can’t pay their mortgages. Experts don’t see any relief for homeowners anytime soon. Now, a troubling trend between economic events and people forced to let their homes slip into foreclosure.
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
CDOT updates US 6, North Avenue Project hours
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — If North Avenue is a road you travel during your morning commute, you may want to make a note, as CDOT continues a resurfacing project this week. The agency and United Companies are making a few adjustments to their work hours, when it comes to the U.S. 6/North avenue project. […]
Two Colorado spots listed among 'best small towns to visit' in US
Travel website Trips to Discover has once again given Colorado some love, this time on their list of the top 20 'most beautiful small towns to visit in the United States.'. Towns of Breckenridge and Ouray were included on the unranked list of 20. The publication pointed to Breck's state-of-the-art...
KJCT8
TABOR check coming for Mesa County residents
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Every registered voter in Mesa County is about to get a check in the mail thanks to over $12 million in excess revenue collected by the county in 2021. The county says that this is because it received more money in 2021 than the TABOR limit allows, triggering a county-wide tax refund to everyone who is a registered voter.
KJCT8
Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire
UPDATE 6 p.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department reports that it responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Aspen Street in Grand Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The GJFD reports that three animals had been safely evacuated, and none of the four...
KJCT8
Gov. Polis appoints replacement judge following Lance Timbreza’s resignation
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After the resignation of former judge Lance Timbreza, a vacancy in the 21st Judicial Court was created in September. That vacancy was filled Wednesday following the appointment of Jeremy L. Chaffin by Governor Jared Polis. According to a press release provided to KKCO 11 News,...
Western Colorado’s Plateau Creek Was Chocolaty Goodness After Snow
Western Colorado's Grand Mesa experienced rain, hail, and snow, in a relatively short amount of time on Sunday, October 23, 2022. With that, the Plateau Creek was flowing in rare form over the weekend. Sunday's drive along Plateau Creek looked like something out of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory....
KJCT8
Tina Peters has resigned from the County Clerks Association.
CRIME STOPPERS KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version.
Colorado town named most magical winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
Grand Junction Colorado’s Dilapidated North Avenue Will Finally Be Drivable
It's been such a long time coming, but Grand Junction's dilapidated North Avenue is finally getting resurfaced. I can't even tell you how long it's been that work has been happening on North Avenue creating traffic delays, inconvenience for motorists, and one of the roughest roads in Grand Junction. Maybe it's just me, but I have gotten to the point that I absolutely hate driving on North Avenue. In fact, I have been avoiding it as much as possible for a long time. But, I get it and I understand. Things have to get worse before they can get better. That's how improvement works.
KJCT8
Daytime paving on North Avenue to start Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Monday evening that it and contractor United Companies will be shifting work hours on North Avenue to 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. starting Wednesday. It says that motorists can expect road work on all following days except Fridays and Saturdays.
Why the Trail of Terror Haunted House is Missing This Year
The Trail of Terror had disaster strike when water stopped their haunting in its tracks.
westernslopenow.com
Delta Woman Wins Major Sweepstakes
DELTA, Colo. (KREX)–Maverik-Adventure’s First Stop hosts 5 giveaway sweepstakes events every year; four smaller sweepstakes and one big, annual giveaway. This year’s grand prize for the annual sweepstakes was $25,000 cash, and a brand new, heavily-modified Toyota Four-Runner. Four people were chosen to make the trip to...
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
KJCT8
RSV cases on the rise around the country
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Doctors around the country are scrambling to keep up with skyrocketing RSV cases. Like the common cold, RSV is a respiratory virus that affects anyone, but especially children under the age of one to senior citizens. What’s not common is how many cases are popping up and how early in the flu season they’re occurring.
Comments / 0