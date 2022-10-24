ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta County, CO

KJCT8

KJCT 1025 FORCLOSURES

COOLER WEATHER MEANS IT'S TIME TO WINTERIZE YOUR SPRINKLER SYSTEMS. TONIGHT THE DISTRICT 51 SCHOOL BOARD IS MEETING...ONE OF THE ITEMS ON THEIR AGENDA? TEACHING ABOUT CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES. KJCT AFFORADBLE HOUSING. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:40 PM MDT. GRAND JUNCTION MAYOR ANNA STOUT IS PUSHING FOR PROPOSITION 123 WHICH...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Daily Record

The questions Polis, Ganahl didn’t answer in their final televised debate

Gov. Jared Polis and CU Regent Heidi Ganahl met for their final planned debate in Grand Junction on Tuesday night as the campaigns enter the final two weeks. Like the handful of meetings before it, Tuesday’s debate — hosted by Colorado Public Radio, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel and Colorado Mesa University — focused on a spectrum of issues, from water rights to crime and transportation to energy. Also like those before, the debate saw both Polis and his Republican challenger move to familiar ground, hammering their opponent on perceived weaknesses and known talking points.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Climbing number of foreclosures in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The fallout from the pandemic mixed with record high inflation means more Mesa County homeowners can’t pay their mortgages. Experts don’t see any relief for homeowners anytime soon. Now, a troubling trend between economic events and people forced to let their homes slip into foreclosure.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9NEWS

Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
COLORADO STATE
KREX

CDOT updates US 6, North Avenue Project hours

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — If North Avenue is a road you travel during your morning commute, you may want to make a note, as CDOT continues a resurfacing project this week. The agency and United Companies are making a few adjustments to their work hours, when it comes to the U.S. 6/North avenue project. […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

TABOR check coming for Mesa County residents

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Every registered voter in Mesa County is about to get a check in the mail thanks to over $12 million in excess revenue collected by the county in 2021. The county says that this is because it received more money in 2021 than the TABOR limit allows, triggering a county-wide tax refund to everyone who is a registered voter.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire

UPDATE 6 p.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department reports that it responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Aspen Street in Grand Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The GJFD reports that three animals had been safely evacuated, and none of the four...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction Colorado’s Dilapidated North Avenue Will Finally Be Drivable

It's been such a long time coming, but Grand Junction's dilapidated North Avenue is finally getting resurfaced. I can't even tell you how long it's been that work has been happening on North Avenue creating traffic delays, inconvenience for motorists, and one of the roughest roads in Grand Junction. Maybe it's just me, but I have gotten to the point that I absolutely hate driving on North Avenue. In fact, I have been avoiding it as much as possible for a long time. But, I get it and I understand. Things have to get worse before they can get better. That's how improvement works.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Daytime paving on North Avenue to start Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Monday evening that it and contractor United Companies will be shifting work hours on North Avenue to 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. starting Wednesday. It says that motorists can expect road work on all following days except Fridays and Saturdays.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Delta Woman Wins Major Sweepstakes

DELTA, Colo. (KREX)–Maverik-Adventure’s First Stop hosts 5 giveaway sweepstakes events every year; four smaller sweepstakes and one big, annual giveaway. This year’s grand prize for the annual sweepstakes was $25,000 cash, and a brand new, heavily-modified Toyota Four-Runner. Four people were chosen to make the trip to...
DELTA, CO
KJCT8

RSV cases on the rise around the country

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Doctors around the country are scrambling to keep up with skyrocketing RSV cases. Like the common cold, RSV is a respiratory virus that affects anyone, but especially children under the age of one to senior citizens. What’s not common is how many cases are popping up and how early in the flu season they’re occurring.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

