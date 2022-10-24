Read full article on original website
Related
Department of Transportation makes record-breaking investment for Maryland’s highways
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –You may soon start seeing a lot more construction on the highways out in Western Maryland — the Department of Transportation is making a record-breaking investment to fix infrastructure. Several of the projects are in Frederick County. We learned more about the Maryland Department of Transportation’s six-year plan. It calls […]
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter
Residents in West Virginia can get assistance for utilities this winter season. Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. “Many West Virginia homeowners who have struggled financially because of the pandemic havebeen forced […]
PLANetizen
Lawsuit Challenges Maryland's Big Highway Widening Plans
"The Maryland chapter of the Sierra Club and three other groups filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against a state plan to widen Interstate 270 and part of the Capital Beltway with toll lanes, saying the proposal’s environmental analysis was 'deficient,'" reports Katherine Shaver for the Washington Post. If the...
abc27.com
Record fish caught in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
WDTV
Road in Harrison County to be closed for work on railroad tracks
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A road in Clarksburg will be closed next week for work on the railroad tracks. County Route 9, Gregorys Run Road, will be closed at mile marker 6.64 beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways. The roadway...
630 WMAL
Press Release: Gov Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a groundbreaking partnership between the State of Maryland and the University of Maryland to build and operate the Maryland Mesonet, a state-of-the-art network of 75 weather-observing towers across the state that will provide real-time community-level monitoring and improve situational awareness during rapidly changing weather conditions.
wypr.org
"Ghosts of Western Maryland"
Legend and lore about the ghosts and ghouls said to haunt the rolling hills and lonely valleys of Western Maryland. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
More long term Bay Bridge construction coming soon
On Thursday, the Maryland Transportation Authority Board approved a $140 million construction contract to replace the Eastbound Bay Bridge Deck.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
PennDOT unveils plans online for 3 bridge replacements in Westmoreland
PennDOT is presenting online plans for three bridge replacement projects in Westmoreland County. The projects are on East Pittsburgh Street in Hempfield, Route 356 in Allegheny Township and Route 906 in Rostraver. The Hempfield project will replace the East Pittsburgh Street bridge over Route 30 with a single-span prestressed concrete...
SEE IT: Preston County family decorates their yard with 239 Halloween inflatables
Ask yourself, how many inflatables is too many? 20? 100? Well for these three families, 239 inflatables still doesn't satisfy their appetite for Halloween decor. Yup, you read that right. 239 Halloween inflatables. The most inflatables you've ever seen in one place, probably.
Missing MD man at risk found in western PA, police say
UPDATE: The missing Maryland man has been found in western Pennsylvania and is safe, according to the City of Hyattsville Police Department. The original story can be found below. SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a missing man who has a serious health condition and they believe he could be in Somerset […]
WDTV
Police investigate burglaries, thefts near state border
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (WDTV) - Troopers from the Maryland State Police are investigating several burglaries and thefts in the Friendsville area of Garrett County, Maryland. Troopers say the crimes have happened at several homes near the West Virginia and Pennsylvania state borders. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to...
thecentersquare.com
Maryland launches cover crop incentive program for urban farmers
(The Center Square) – A new pilot program would pay urban farmers to grow cover crops in the winter. The program is designed to improve soil and water quality, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said, as growers would be eligible to receive up to $1,000 per year under the Small Acreage Cover Crop program.
WDTV
Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County
BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County. Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no...
New Morgantown recovery center opens its doors
"Wise Path Recovery Center" held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new Morgantown location on Thursday.
Pennsylvania Mountain Lion Was Regular Sight Until End of 19th Century, Then It Simply Disappeared
While hundreds of Pennsylvanians claim to have seen a mountain lion every year, the last proven sighting of the wild animal was at the end of the 19th century, writes Marcus Schneck for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The reports that keep pouring in are always unsupported by evidence. There are no...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania lawmakers pass bill ending ‘pink envelopes’ for antlerless deer hunters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed legislation supported by the Game Commission to end “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over the counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov.
Comments / 0