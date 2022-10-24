ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

DC News Now

Department of Transportation makes record-breaking investment for Maryland’s highways

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –You may soon start seeing a lot more construction on the highways out in Western Maryland — the Department of Transportation is making a record-breaking investment to fix infrastructure. Several of the projects are in Frederick County. We learned more about the Maryland Department of Transportation’s six-year plan. It calls […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter

Residents in West Virginia can get assistance for utilities this winter season. Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. “Many West Virginia homeowners who have struggled financially because of the pandemic havebeen forced […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
PLANetizen

Lawsuit Challenges Maryland's Big Highway Widening Plans

"The Maryland chapter of the Sierra Club and three other groups filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against a state plan to widen Interstate 270 and part of the Capital Beltway with toll lanes, saying the proposal’s environmental analysis was 'deficient,'" reports Katherine Shaver for the Washington Post. If the...
MARYLAND STATE
abc27.com

Record fish caught in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
630 WMAL

Press Release: Gov Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a groundbreaking partnership between the State of Maryland and the University of Maryland to build and operate the Maryland Mesonet, a state-of-the-art network of 75 weather-observing towers across the state that will provide real-time community-level monitoring and improve situational awareness during rapidly changing weather conditions.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

"Ghosts of Western Maryland"

Legend and lore about the ghosts and ghouls said to haunt the rolling hills and lonely valleys of Western Maryland. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
worldatlas.com

7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland

Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
MARYLAND STATE
WTAJ

Missing MD man at risk found in western PA, police say

UPDATE: The missing Maryland man has been found in western Pennsylvania and is safe, according to the City of Hyattsville Police Department. The original story can be found below. SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a missing man who has a serious health condition and they believe he could be in Somerset […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WDTV

Police investigate burglaries, thefts near state border

FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (WDTV) - Troopers from the Maryland State Police are investigating several burglaries and thefts in the Friendsville area of Garrett County, Maryland. Troopers say the crimes have happened at several homes near the West Virginia and Pennsylvania state borders. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
thecentersquare.com

Maryland launches cover crop incentive program for urban farmers

(The Center Square) – A new pilot program would pay urban farmers to grow cover crops in the winter. The program is designed to improve soil and water quality, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said, as growers would be eligible to receive up to $1,000 per year under the Small Acreage Cover Crop program.
MARYLAND STATE
WDTV

Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County

BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County. Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
abc27.com

Pennsylvania lawmakers pass bill ending ‘pink envelopes’ for antlerless deer hunters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed legislation supported by the Game Commission to end “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over the counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

