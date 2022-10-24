Read full article on original website
A Corporate Takeover With A Difference: Previewing ‘Iron Cat’ #5
Tony Stark’s legacy is being set on fire by Sunset Bain. She’s corrupted all of his armor and everything he’s built since his very first weapon. And it’s all Black Cat’s fault. Now, Iron Man and Felicia Hardy (in her own Iron Cat armor) are fighting for their lives against the Hulkbuster armor and every other Iron Man armor in existence. This is not going to go well.
Owner Of A Lonely Magical Heart: Reviewing ‘Strange’ #7
Love knows no bounds, not even between life and death, as ‘Strange’ brings two Sorcerers Supreme together again as they save the world and hash out some personal issues. Every issue of this series balances the personal and the magical and the action of these types of stories while expertly building a visually distinctive and beautiful magical realm to play within.
‘The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ Preview Sets Its Course For Earth
Marvel Studios has released a trailer for the upcoming The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special — and true to the word of director James Gunn, it will be both a holiday-themed story and a proper continuation of the Guardians story. As Peter (Chris Pratt) continues to despair for the loss of the Gamora (Zoe Saldana) he knew, the other Guardians arrange to spend the upcoming Earth holiday on Earth. There will be partying, misunderstandings, and Kevin Bacon.
Preview: Surge Is On A Rampage In ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ #54
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic The Hedgehog #54, out today from writer Evan Stanley, artist Natalie Haines, colorist Reggie Graham, and letterer Shawn Lee. ‘Coming to you live from Central City! There appears to be a malfunction with all electronics. Traffic lights are all green, TVs are smoking, and microwaves are beeping nonstop. Can Sonic the Hedgehog save us by lunchtime? I need to warm up my burrito! Stay tuned! Sonic and Tails race to Central City to stop Surge’s rampage, but they’re no match for her this time around.’
Expecting A Different Result: Reviewing ‘I Am Batman’ #14
‘I Am Batman’ continues to be overrun by far too much cop stuff, making it harder and harder to connect with this Batman who is conflicted but sure spends way too much time around cops. To the point that it makes Bruce Wayne’s years with Jim Gordon seem quaint. There is something here, a solid foundation, but what’s being built upon it currently is not really that solid.
Advance Review: Side Characters Dominate `Sins Of The Black Flamingo’ #5
This strong and unique limited series reaches an only partially satisfying conclusion because if focuses too much on secondary characters that have not been fully developed. As a result, the Black Flamingo feels more like a pawn in his own story. Overall. Who couldn’t use a little help from their...
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing ‘Doctor Aphra’ #25
DESOLATION – The spark undying lives in Doctor Aphra’s body, and as its power grows, so does its hunger! But Aphra’s plotting her own escape…! As everyone flocks to the Vermillion, their showdown will change everything!
Looking For Answers During Times Of War Can Be Tough: Previewing ’20th Century Men’ #3
The war rages on! Krylov now embedded with the Iron Star’s forces sees the brutality of battle up close! Can he make it out alive with his sanity intact? It’s a story that takes us from the deserts of Afghanistan to the United States capital-and all the way to Mars!
Cat Got Your Tongue?: Reviewing ‘Catwoman’ #48
‘Catwoman’ takes the international mission of the cat burglar and turns it into a rescue mission blocked by family drama and a masked criminal with a score to settle. Such a gorgeous, emotional, sexy, and fun series that keeps building upon what has come before as it takes the title character further and further while keeping her in the spotlight she deserves to be living within.
IDW Announces ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – The Feast Of The Moon’ Film Prequel Tie-In
Ahead of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie, IDW has announced a comic prequel, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves—The Feast of the Moon, which will be available in February 2023, ahead of the film’s theatrical release. It will be written by Jeremy Lambert (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Ellen Boener with art by Eduardo Ferigato (Last Flight Out) and Guillermo Sanna (Luke Cage) and introduces the film’s antiheroes Edgin, Holga, and more in a “thrilling, hilarious, and unexpected story of events leading up to the epic calamity that will ultimately ensnare them.”
First Look: Battle Of Ravnica’s Cataclysmic Conclusion In ‘Magic’ #20
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Magic #20, the next issue from writer Jed MacKay, artists Ig Guara and Jacques Salomon, colorists Arianna Consonni of Arancia Studio and Breno Tamura, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. The finale of the fourth story arc of Magic reaches a fever pitch as...
Dark Horse Books Collects Steve Niles And Glenn Fabry’s ‘Lot 13’
Dark Horse Books has announced Lot 13, a terrifying horror story from the minds of Steve Niles and Glenn Fabry. Originally published by DC Comics in single issues, this edition collects the full series for the first time in print. In 1670, in a small colony in Fairfax, Virginia, Robert...
Skybound Surprises With A Freaky First Look At ‘Creepshow’ #3
Skybound has revealed a first look at the two scary strips to be found loitering with intent in its upcoming Creepshow #3. “First, we have Francesco Francavilla (Night of the Ghoul, Detective Comics) and L Marlow Francavilla welcome you to a barbershop where the locals share tales of their greatest kills, and the hunters can just as easily become prey. Francesco is additionally on duty for colors, and Pat Brosseau (I HATE THIS PLACE) letters the story. ”
Vault Comics Expands The ‘Barbaric’ Universe With ‘The Year Of The Axe’ Year Long Celebration
Vault will launch The Year of Axe, a year long comic book event that aims to dramatically expand the world of its hit series, Barbaric, created by writer Michael Moreci and artist Nathan Gooden. And we’re here to give you a schedule of releases, starting Barbaric spin-off one-shot, Queen of Swords, co-written with fantasy author Nicholas Eames (Kings of the Wyld). Following that will be and a new line of trade paperback Barbaric collections. And all this lot too:
First Look: An Evil Wizard Threatens The Known World In ‘Orcs!: The Curse’ #4
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Orcs!: The Curse #4, the final issue of their original four-issue comic book series by cartoonist Christine Larsen. ‘In the magical finale, the evil wizard threatens the entire known world with the help of a dark and powerful force once guarded by the Wise Woman. But it will take more than the Orcs are prepared for to stop their greatest enemy–perhaps even an alliance, unheard of outside of bedtime tales for Orcish children!’
TV Review: ‘Andor’ Season 1, Episode 7
After last week’s explosive episode, it seems as if Andor has shifted again. It was fairly predictable that the show was going to slow down after an action-packed heist. However, what wasn’t predictable was where the story would go next. It seems that the hints of the show being grander than just one character were understated. After the heist, the show began spending more time on some of its supporting and auxiliary characters in order to fully flesh out the universe and perhaps show a lot more than just one man’s journey into becoming a rebel. It seems it’s going to show how the rebellion grows as a whole.
James Gunn Takes Control Of The DC Media Universe
Well, finally some good news in the DC Entertainment Multiverse. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and Aquaman producer Peter Safran will chart the destiny of characters like Peacemaker, Superman, and more as co-chairs and co-CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios. The division will take control of DC’s film, television, and animation efforts in the ever-evolving Warner Bros. Discovery corporate strategy. Gunn will be the creative chief of the new operation while Safran will manage the business and production side. The pair will report to WBD CEO David Zaslav while still working with Warner Bros. Pictures bosses Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy — sidestepping the usual chain of command in the Warner structure.
What We Want To See When Henry Cavill Returns As Superman
Henry Cavill announced yesterday via Instagram that he would be reprising the role of the man of steel and that this is but a small taste of what’s to come. Now nearly ten years after Man of Steel debuted in 2013 audiences and critics have finally grown to appreciate Cavill’s unique take on the character. There’s been no word as to potential co-stars or a director attached.
Review: Burnished Sunsets And Burning Mysteries Fuel ‘Canary’ #3
‘Canary’ #3 only goes to create more mystery around the events that has brought William Holt back to this eponymous town. Even now we are meeting new players with new ideas on the collapsed mine currently being investigated by Will and Doctor Edwards. Is it supernatural or scientific? Or a dangerous mix of both?
Ratings: Ghosts and Walker Audiences Eye Season Highs, L&O Trio Dip
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon drew Thursday’s largest audience while also landing in a six-way tie for the nightly demo win. CBS | Young Sheldon (with 6.6 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating) actually dipped in the demo week-to-week, while Ghosts‘ Halloween episode (6.4 mil/0.5), So Help Me Todd (4.5 mil/0.3) and CSI: Vegas (3.4 mil/0.3) were all steady. Audience-wise, Ghosts is looking at its best overnight tally since Jan. 20. ABC | Station 19 (4 mil/0.5) and Alaska Daily (3.1 mil/0.3) both ticked up, while Grey’s Anatomy (3.6 mil/0.5, read recap) was steady. THE CW | Pending...
