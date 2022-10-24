Read full article on original website
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
China has opened overseas police stations in US and Canada to monitor Chinese citizens: report
China has opened dozens of police stations around the world that have been used to monitor Chinese citizens, including locations in New York City and Toronto, Canada.
Dozens of scientists poached from US nuclear lab to develop Chinese hypersonic missiles to blitz the West
DOZENS of scientists have been poached from a US nuclear lab to develop Chinese hypersonic missiles to blitz the West. They've gone on to help Beijing build world-ending warheads, drones, camouflage and quiet submarines. According to a new report, 162 Chinese scientists who worked on top secret research at Los...
US desperately trying to prevent China from creating powerful artificial intelligence, insiders claim
THE US has plans to stifle China's growing A.I. technology sector, according to an insider. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration wants to limit China’s access to powerful computing technologies. As a potential course of action, Biden's admin is looking into enacting export controls. Plans are in...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
‘Just a Shit Show’: Putin’s Troops Gearing Up for Ukraine Are Gunned Down on Russian Soil Instead
Russian defense officials have been forced to confirm yet another fiasco after several volunteer fighters were mowed down at a training facility in Belgorod on Saturday. The shooting, which reportedly took place at a military training ground in Soloti, left at least 11 troops who were preparing to join the war against Ukraine dead, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. At least 15 others were wounded.
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
Gizmodo
U.S. Preps for Nuclear Fallout
The potential for a nuclear armageddon has seemingly increased in recent months, much to the confusion and worry of some of the American public. That potential appears to be crystallizing into a legitimate concern for the U.S. government, which recently announced the purchase of a drug used in radiological and nuclear emergencies.
Saudi prince sends threat to the West after Biden warns of consequences for kingdom
A Saudi prince and distant relative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a warning to the U.S. and the West after Biden said there would be "consequences" for the kingdom.
petapixel.com
Photos Show What Life Looked Like for Iranian Women Before 1979 Revolution
Following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, women have been protesting against Iran’s religious regime for nearly a month. As the country continues to protest, photos show what life looked like for Iranian women before the 1979 revolution. The collection of pictures — which were taken...
Gizmodo
Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
Worst Places to Survive a Nuclear War in the U.S.
"There's no safe place, even relatively safe place," one expert told Newsweek.
Business Insider
A 72-year-old US citizen was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia over tweets criticizing the kingdom, his family says
A 72-year-old US citizen was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia, his son told media. Saad Ibrahim Almadi was arrested for 14 tweets criticizing the Saudi government, his son said. Almadi holds dual US-Saudi citizenship and was living in Florida when he made the tweets. Saad Ibrahim...
Beijing officials praise Elon Musk for suggesting that Taiwan should become a 'special administrative zone'
Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for his comments about Taiwan. Musk suggested that the country should become "a special administrative zone" similar to Hong Kong. China's ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, tweeted to thank Musk for the proposal. Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for suggesting...
liveandletsfly.com
Pakistan International Airlines Warns Crews…Over Their Underwear
As street protests erupt in Iran over the Islamic Republic’s treatment of a woman who was accused of wearing a head covering inappropriately and then died in police custody, in neighboring Pakistan the flag carrier PIA is warning flight attendants that they better wear underwear…. PIA Underwear Memo: Flight...
ohmymag.co.uk
Vladimir Putin's 'secret' girlfriend's luxurious villa was allegedly on sale for $75 million
Alina Kabaeva used to be a gymnast and is now head of the holding company National Media Group. Both in Russia and in the West, her close relationship with Vladimir Putin is now an open secret. Allegedly, she is even the mother of some of his children. Putin hid his...
The Jewish Press
Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones
The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
nationalinterest.org
America Can’t Win a War for Taiwan Without the Philippines
The strategic importance of the Philippines in a potential war over Taiwan demands swift diplomatic action by Washington. There is no possibility of Taiwan surviving a determined Chinese blockade and invasion without the willing logistical help of the Philippines. In fact, defeat is certain if China obtains a presence in Luzon, the most important island of the Philippines, whether by diplomacy or force.
More than half of Ukraine's deployed tank force may be captured armor left behind by retreating Russians, intel says
Over half of Ukraine's deployed tank force may be armor captured from fleeing Russian forces. UK intelligence said Ukraine is believed to have captured over 1,000 tanks and armored vehicles. These hauls have come as Russian forces rapidly retreat from their positions in various regions. As their war in Ukraine...
