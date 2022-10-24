Read full article on original website
Related
Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’
An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
thenewscrypto.com
Musk’s Deal on Twitter Force NYSE to Delist the Social Media
The $44 billion acquisition deal is anticipated to be finalized by Musk before this weekend. Elon Musk changed his Twitter biography to read “Chief Twit”. The Twitter [TWTR] deal with Elon Musk is finally being completed. Musk is getting closer to acquiring the platform after several setbacks. In the midst of all of this, it became known that TWTR was being delisted from the NYSE.
thenewscrypto.com
Popular Hacker Monkey Drainer Steals $1M Worth Crypto and NFTs
It was a phishing effort targeting unsuspecting customers. The bulk of the stolen funds are still sitting in Monkey Drainer’s wallet balance. The renowned fraudster “Monkey Drainer” has stolen about 700 ETH, or around $1M, in the previous 24 hours. Wallets with the last digits 0x02a and 0x626 were two of the most affected by this fraud. Losing a combined total of almost $370,000. Initially thought to be a hack, it turned out to be a phishing effort. Targeting unsuspecting customers who had crypto or NFTs in their wallets.
thenewscrypto.com
Will Binance CEO Stand by Financial Backing of Musk’s Twitter Bid?
CZ pledged to support the offer when it was made public in April. Earlier this year, Musk discussed with other cryptocurrency billionaires how they may decentralize Twitter. Binance is most likely to honor its commitment to contribute $500 million to Elon Musk’s attempt to acquire Twitter for $54.20 a share. Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the exchange’s CEO, was recently questioned about whether he still supported his fellow billionaire. He stated, “I think so,” on Tuesday while speaking at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
thenewscrypto.com
DappRadar’s Blockchain Behavior Report: Reddit Paving the Way for Growing Crypto Adoption?
The most important consumer trends that influenced the blockchain market in Q3 of 2022 are detailed in the report by DappRadar. Developers working on Web3 keep on anyhow despite the gloomy state of the macroeconomy as a whole. The approach utilized to hide the fact that the 40,000 assets were...
thenewscrypto.com
Kazakhstan’s CBDC Trial To Utilize Binance’s BNB Chain
As NKB said before, the Digital Tenge will be released in late 2022. CZ said that the NKB recently conducted a CBDC “pilot in a controlled environment.”. Kazakhstan seems to be quite receptive to the cryptocurrency market. Binance recently received permission to legally do business there. Also, CEO Changpeng Zhao of the exchange said that trials of CBDC integration on the BNB Chain will be conducted in the nation.
thenewscrypto.com
Gluwa Blockchain Partners With Lagos State Government to Digitize Agricultural Assets
San Francisco, California, 27th October, 2022, Chainwire. Blockchain infrastructure platform Gluwa is partnering with the Lagos State government to transform the agricultural sector. The move will enable the digitization of agricultural assets, making it easier for farmers in the region to obtain finance. The project will involve the Lagos State...
Twitter team of data engineers reportedly let go after Elon Musk takeover
Just after Elon Musk took control of the social media platform Twitter and ousted top executives, he let go of a team of data engineers, according to reports.
thenewscrypto.com
Australia’s ASIC Charges Crypto Firm With Misleading Claims
Qoin was founded by Raj Pathak and Tony Weise in 2020. ASIC claims the firm misrepresented the regulatory approval of Qoin Facility in Australia. Authorities in Australia have filed suit against Qoin’s operators, claiming the cryptocurrency’s backers spread false information. Qoin was founded by Raj Pathak and Tony Weise in 2020 and is managed by BPS Financial.
Racist, antisemitic tweets quickly spread after Musk Twitter takeover
Racist and antisemitic tweets quickly spread on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the company on Thursday, The Washington Post reported on Friday. Musk closed the deal on his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday night and reportedly fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and other top Twitter executives. The Tesla and SpaceX…
thenewscrypto.com
$2500 Fine For Misleading Information Being Reinstated by PayPal?
On November 3rd, the new restricted-expression policy will go into effect. It has the ability to initiate automatic withdrawals from users. Rumor on social media platforms is that PayPal has reinstated its $2,500 fine for each time the business determines a user has posted false information. The financial services behemoth included a clause in its terms and conditions that allowed them the right to take $2,500 from customers’ accounts a few weeks earlier.
thenewscrypto.com
Israel’s TASE Stock Exchange to Launch Crypto Trading Platform
The creation of new kinds of tokenized digital assets will be the primary focus of the exchange. A paper outlining Tel Aviv’s blockchain-related goals from 2023 to 2027 was made available. As Israel’s only stock and debt marketplace, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) is planning to launch a...
thenewscrypto.com
Twitter Purchase by Elon Musk Likely To Be Closed This Week
Closing is expected to occur on Friday as per reports. The banks have completed finalizing the $13 billion loan. Elon Musk’s alleged impending acquisition of Twitter is gaining momentum. Musk held a video call with the debt bankers to share the news. According to the information provided by those involved in the transaction, a closing is expected to occur on Friday.
thenewscrypto.com
Western Union’s Recent Trademark Filing Hints Crypto Foray
Western Union submitted trademark applications for three products on October 18. It formed a partnership with Ripple in 2015 to settle remittance payments. According to trademark applications that Western Union submitted last week, the company may soon begin offering services related to cryptocurrencies. It’s the latest in a series of attempts by the company to break into the cryptocurrency market.
thenewscrypto.com
Marketplace For Buying Telegram Handles Now Live
If no one bids more than the minimal amount, the starting price will drop each day. The Open Network (TON), a blockchain, was used to establish the marketplace. On Thursday, the popular messaging app Telegram introduced a marketplace for user names on the service. The Open Network (TON), whose token is known as Toncoin (TON), is essentially the natural successor of Telegram’s original independent blockchain plans. These plans were rejected by federal authorities two years ago.
thenewscrypto.com
Norway’s Government Agency Opens Virtual Office in Metaverse
The agency wants to reach out to the younger generation of people. Developers and investors in the metaverse have expressed optimism. The Norwegian government’s Bronnoysund Register Center has opened a virtual office in the metaverse of Second Life. This has been possible with the help of the accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY). The center oversees Norway’s public registries and the government’s electronic data-sharing infrastructure.
thenewscrypto.com
Elon Musk Completed Twitter Deal, Says “the Bird Is Freed”
Elon Musk has concluded the $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal, becoming the new owner of Twitter, Inc. After months of legal disputes, the multibillionaire has added the social media giants to his empire. Following the takeover deal, Musk has reportedly terminated several top Twitter representatives. The sources reveal that he...
thenewscrypto.com
Tesla’s Bitcoin Losses Reach $170 Million Amid Bear Market
The net loss comes to $106 million at the conclusion of the third quarter. Tesla’s losses did not have a significant impact on the company’s fundamental operations. Tesla, the electric vehicle (EV) maker, has reportedly invested $1.5 billion into Bitcoin since the beginning of 2021, as reported in the company’s latest quarterly financial report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
thenewscrypto.com
Court Orders Meta (Facebook) To Pay Fine of $24.66M
The social media giant must pay $24,660,000 to settle 822 breaches. Meta has consistently raised objections to the regulations. Lately, the technology conglomerate Meta has become a hot topic of conversation. The corporation announced its earnings recently. The company’s bottom line took a serious blow due to investments in the metaverse. And a decline in revenue from social media and online advertising. In the midst of this, the state of Washington has demanded that the corporation pay a fine of almost $25 million. For breaking the state’s prohibition on internet political advertisements.
thenewscrypto.com
Singapore MAS to Ban Crypto Credits to Control Token Trading
Both consultation papers seek to reduce consumer trading risks. The second consultation paper offers suggestions for Singapore’s stablecoin regulatory framework. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is putting forth proposals to more effectively control cryptocurrencies. Two consultation papers on ideas for regulating the activities of stablecoin issuers and digital payment token service providers (DPTSP) under the Payment Services Act have been released by the central bank of Singapore.
Comments / 0