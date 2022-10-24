Read full article on original website
Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2022 — Will Toncoin Hit $3 Soon?
Bullish Toncoin price prediction is $1.9908 to $5.0526. Toncoin (TON) price might also reach $3 soon. Bearish Toncoin price prediction for 2022 is $0.7486. In Toncoin (TON) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about Toncoin to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Tesla’s Bitcoin Losses Reach $170 Million Amid Bear Market
The net loss comes to $106 million at the conclusion of the third quarter. Tesla’s losses did not have a significant impact on the company’s fundamental operations. Tesla, the electric vehicle (EV) maker, has reportedly invested $1.5 billion into Bitcoin since the beginning of 2021, as reported in the company’s latest quarterly financial report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
BabyDoge HODLers Rising as the Price Soars Up
BabyDoge price surged by more than 4% and traded at $0.000000001232. Further, Doge (DOGE) soars up by over 10% in the last 24 hours. The new week starts with the spark and excitement of cryptocurrency market participants. As a result, top crypto tokens were all trading in greens. In the last 24 hours, the total volume of the global cryptocurrency market surged by over 122% to $144 billion. In addition, all four leading meme coins were trading in green.
The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
Whale Alert: 15K Bitcoin (BTC) Moved Post Recent Rally
After an 8% increase in value over the last 24 hours, the Bitcoin price is now at $20,764. A whale withdrew 1,389 Bitcoin from FTX, valued at almost $29 million. In the last 24 hours, the price of a Bitcoin (BTC) has risen to a high of $20,764. Increased whale accumulation, improved macroeconomic circumstances, and a fall in the U.S. dollar index all played roles in the Bitcoin price increase. After an 8% increase in value over the last 24 hours, the Bitcoin price is now at $20,764.
“To the Moon” to Host a Workshop to Comprehend the Crypto Realm
The cryptocurrency industry is currently expanding swiftly on a global scale. It has already gained massive attention, and nowadays several investors and various fields are getting connected with the crypto domain. “To The Moon” is all set to conduct a workshop, centered on the cryptocurrency market. The platform will organize...
Whale Transfers 3.36 Trillion SHIB to Anonymous Wallet
The approximate value of the transferred SHIB tokens is $35.77M. The price of a Shiba Inu has increased by more than five percent in the last 24 hours. After a period of decline, the crypto market as a whole is on the mend, and this has been reflected in the price of even the most popular meme coin, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Moreover, whale transaction trackers have seen a significant increase in Shiba Inu purchases by crypto whales during the previous day.
London Is the Next Station for the Internationally Overarching Blockchain Summit
As the Most Prodigious and the Largest Blockchain & Crypto Conferences Hub, Blockchain Economy Summit has just successfully finished its Most Global Blockchain Event Ever in Dubai, UAE on 4-5 October, 2022 with more than 3000 profoundly gratified attendees from 74 countries all over the world. Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit...
Sam Bankman-Fried Says FTX Plans to Issue Stablecoin
FTX exchange plans to create stablecoin. FTX Token traded at $24.55 with a price surge of over 8% in the previous week. FTX one of the prominent cryptocurrency exchange CEO Sam Bankman-Fried stated, in a recent interview that the company is presently working to create a stablecoin. Stablecoin is known as a cryptocurrency token whose value is connected with another asset. But still, the information has not yet been confirmed by the officials.
BlazeSwap a New DeFi Benchmark on Flare Network
BlazeSwap would be the first and only DEX on Flare. BlazeSwap has completed an audit by Omniscia. A decentralized exchange (DEX) called BlazeSwap would shortly launch on Flare Network, the new blockchain that intends to connect everything. Once the blockchain breaks observation mode, BlazeSwap will be activated on Flare. In addition, BlazeSwap would be the first and only DEX on Flare and will charge liquidity provider fees, providing users with network airdrop benefits and Flare’s price oracle delegation.
DappRadar’s Blockchain Behavior Report: Reddit Paving the Way for Growing Crypto Adoption?
The most important consumer trends that influenced the blockchain market in Q3 of 2022 are detailed in the report by DappRadar. Developers working on Web3 keep on anyhow despite the gloomy state of the macroeconomy as a whole. The approach utilized to hide the fact that the 40,000 assets were...
Binance Announces Launch of Web3 Oracle Network
More than 10 BNB Chain projects have implemented smart contract integration. Binance Oracle will facilitate the use of inputs and outputs from the real world in smart contracts. Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform, revealed a decentralized Web3 oracle on October 26. In this capacity, the Binance Oracle will operate...
Bitcoin Mining Firm Core Scientific Likely to File For Bankruptcy
Nasdaq-traded shares of the company dropped by 70% immediately after the news broke. The miner said Celsius’s refusal to pay was costing it almost $53,000 per day. Core Scientific, one of the largest Bitcoin miners in the world, has warned that it may have to file for bankruptcy due to the high operating costs and other difficulties in the business. Thursday morning, the business released a letter to shareholders explaining that it was considering a variety of strategic alternatives and would not be making any payments on debts due over the next several days.
MintMe.com Coin Secures 25 Million Dollars Investment Commitment From GEM Digital Limited
Belize City, Belize, 27th October, 2022, Chainwire. GEM Digital Limited commits 25 Million Dollars to MintMe.com Coin. MINTME rose by over 50,000% in the last two years, and such news will only speed up its march to the top. MintMe, with over 70 000 users growing against the bear market,...
Bonds.org: Game-changers in Cardano Decentralized Lending
Instant access to capital is the foundation of all innovation in DeFi. Liquid cash loans fuel the dreams of visionaries who dare to initiate change and drive technological progress forward. Luckily, with the Vasil hard fork, the same financial opportunities are now available on the Cardano ecosystem. Bonds.org is a...
Kazakhstan’s CBDC Trial To Utilize Binance’s BNB Chain
As NKB said before, the Digital Tenge will be released in late 2022. CZ said that the NKB recently conducted a CBDC “pilot in a controlled environment.”. Kazakhstan seems to be quite receptive to the cryptocurrency market. Binance recently received permission to legally do business there. Also, CEO Changpeng Zhao of the exchange said that trials of CBDC integration on the BNB Chain will be conducted in the nation.
BitMEX CEO Alexander Hoeptner Steps Down
The BitMEX native token, BMEX, will be listed before the end of next year. This past February, the business airdropped 1.5 million BMEX. After Alexander Hoeptner quit “with immediate effect,” BitMEX nominated chief financial officer Stephan Lutz as interim CEO. The corporation has said that Lutz will remain in his capacity as CFO but would make no more statements about Hoeptner’s resignation.
LBank Labs Invites Czhang To Join as Investment Group Member
Crypto Investment Group, LBank Labs, welcomes new member Czhang to their investment committee team. With many successful investment cases under its belt, LBank Labs is excited to have new talent onboard and hopes to acquire more talented people into the rapidly growing investment institution. Since 2017, Czhang has pursued his...
Meta Suffers a Loss in Their Metaverse Sector
Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) divisions outlined a $2.8 billion loss in Q2, 2022. Shift from “Facebook” to “Meta” states Mark’s intention to get fully involved in the metaverse. Meta’s metaverse division recorded a loss of $3.7 billion in the third quarter of 2022, which is...
NFT Custody Services Now Offered by Swiss Seba Bank
The new NFT custody platform from Seba allows its users to safely store their NFTs. Customers may manage their NFTs just like any other digital asset. Even though the market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has been falling. The Swiss cryptocurrency-focused bank Seba has decided to start accepting NFTs as client deposits.
