ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

How to edit a PDF on Android (for free)

Can you edit PDFs on Android? Yes, but there's a catch. Being able to edit PDF documents on the go is useful in so many situations. For example, if you’re at the doctor’s office and need to sign a document, you can quickly do so from your phone or tablet device. Now, it isn’t as simple as you might think. Many predatory apps allow you to save changes to your PDF as long as you sign up for a subscription or log into a paid account. That begs the question: is there a way to edit PDFs on Android for free?
Gizmodo

Samsung Explains When Android 13 Will Rollout to Galaxy Devices

When Apple launches a software update on the iPhone, everyone gets it simultaneously. But on the Android side of things, it’s dependent on individual manufacturers. For instance, Samsung’s Android 13 update wasn’t announced until two weeks ago, nearly two months after Google debuted it for the Pixel devices. It’s only now we’re learning when each device will get its bump.
Android Authority

Samsung's new 'Maintenance Mode' protects privacy as your device is repaired

Maintenance Mode is a new feature aimed at protecting privacy. Samsung is releasing a new Maintenance Mode feature with One UI 5. Maintenance Mode creates a new user profile set with restrictions. The feature hides sensitive information from the people repairing your device. Whether you cracked your screen or there’s...
livingetc.com

Samsung's huge 75 inch TV is suddenly on sale for less than $600

The only thing bigger than the super-sized screen of the Samsung 75" TU690T 4K Smart TV is the sale it's in right now. Best Buy has seriously slashed the price to just $579.99, which is a truly amazing offer on a 75-inch model like this. Big-screen TVs like this might...
Android Authority

Apple says iMessage on Android 'seemed like a throwaway'

No, it wasn't at all about ensuring more iPhone sales... An Apple executive has explained why iMessage isn’t on Android. The executive claimed that an Android port would’ve held back innovation. He added that an Android port “seemed like a throwaway.”. Apple’s iMessage is limited to iOS...
Android Headlines

Samsung Releases Its Android 13 Update Roadmap

Samsung yesterday kicked off its stable Android 13 update. The Galaxy S22 series expectedly received the update first. The company will soon roll out the new Android version along with its One UI 5.0 custom software to other eligible devices. And if you’re eager to know when your Galaxy model will pick up the update, we have something for you. The Korean firm has published its Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update roadmap.
laptopmag.com

Best Buy Black Friday deals start now — shop early holiday discounts today

Best Buy Black Friday deals start now for early holiday shoppers on the hunt for great bargains. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday pricing on the industry's best laptops, tablets, headphones, PC accessories, gaming and more. Keep in mind, Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are limited-quantity. So...
Android Authority

How to use Macro Focus on the Google Pixel 7 Pro

You don't need to buy a high-end phone to enjoy it. Some of the most unique and fascinating images ever recorded by a camera have been captured using macro photography. This photographic specialty produces extreme close-ups of objects without zooming. Traditional cameras capture these images by using lenses capable of focusing on objects that are very close, sometimes only millimeters away. Even today, there are add-on lenses for phones whose cameras do not have a macro capability. The need for these special optics to shoot macro photos meant that no phone maker attempted to include the capability built-in until 2007. Nowadays, there are multiple smartphone options for macro photography, with no external lenses necessary; you don’t need to buy a high-end phone to enjoy it.
Android Authority

How to turn off 5G on your Android phone

Here's how to disconnect from the 5G network when you don't need it. The 5G network promises faster data speeds and lower latency connections, but the tradeoff is that you may notice your battery draining faster than usual. Additionally, 5G still isn’t very prominent outside of major cities in the US and Europe. If you do have it, you may opt to connect to 4G LTE networks instead. Here’s how to turn off 5G connections on your Android phone.
Phone Arena

This is Motorola's next big Edge phone for the US... with a stylus in tow

After placing nearly all of its eggs in the Moto G basket for a couple of years and managing to boost its overall smartphone shipments both around the world and in the crucial US market primarily thanks to the success of this mid-range product lineup, Motorola appears to be focusing more and more on the Edge family these days.
The Verge

Samsung’s 32-inch M8 4K smart monitor with built-in streaming apps is $170 off

It’s a pretty good day for deals on Samsung displays (and other deals, too). Starting off, the Samsung 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor is on sale for $529.99 in white at Amazon and Best Buy or in any of its four airy colors direct from Samsung. This $170 discount is around the best price you can get for this unique monitor. It may not be the outright best at any one thing, but its 4K resolution and long list of features make it a convenient display for combining work and play on one screen. It’s kind of ideal for apartment living, where you may not have the room for a big TV and a monitor, especially if you work remotely and find yourself using your laptop for everything from Slack to Netflix.
Android Authority

Samsung brings astrophotography and multiple exposure to Expert RAW

Expert RAW is gaining two new features to help users up their photography game. Samsung is introducing a couple of new features to its Expert RAW app. The first new feature will be a multiple exposure mode. The second new feature will be an astrophotography mode. For all of you...
hypebeast.com

Keep Your Smart Home Secure With the Apple Exclusive Level Lock +

Introduced with a soft launch at Apple‘s retail locations, smart lock company Level has now released its Apple-exclusive “Lock+” product online. Designed to work with the “Home Keys” feature introduced with iOS 15, users can simply tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock their home with the Wallet app.
Android Authority

How to enable or disable the Samsung Pay swipe up feature

Put a stop to accidentally launching Samsung Pay. Samsung Pay, or Samsung Wallet in specific markets, makes NFC-based mobile payments a breeze for anyone who owns a Samsung phone. One of its quick access features lets you swipe up from the bottom of the screen to launch the app, even from the lock screen. This makes it very easy to get to the app without numerous taps or by scrolling through the app drawer. It can get annoying quite quickly, though, especially if you use swipe gestures, as you might accidentally launch the app multiple times. If you’ve run into this problem, here’s how to disable the Samsung Pay swipe feature.
Android Authority

OnePlus offers vague timeline for its Android 13 beta rollout

OnePlus has released a roadmap for when its Android 13 beta is arriving. OnePlus has given us a roadmap for when it will release its beta version of Android 13. The timeline OnePlus provided is vague at best. The company says the stable version will be tuned according to beta...
Android Authority

Android's creator has returned with a surveillance startup

Rubin has a new startup aimed at home security. The “Father of Android” has a new startup focused on home surveillance. The company is made up of former Essential and OSOM employees. The home security market is a space that’s of increasing interest to tech companies. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy