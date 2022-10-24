Read full article on original website
State Christmas tree on its way to the Michigan Capitol
The state Christmas tree is making its way to the Capitol City.
AG Nessel holds press conference after Whitmer kidnapping convictions
Attorney General Dana Nessel held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the convictions.
How ‘taking back’ your drugs could save lives across Michigan
A national program is encouraging people to empty their medical cabinets of unused prescription drugs.
Non-profit remembers teen through mental health program
Losing 15-year-old Eli Fleetwood earlier this year affected many of the people who packed the 242 Church to mark the start of Eli's Project.
How accurate are seasonal predictions?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last week the Climate Prediction Center released its winter outlook for the United States. But how accurate have these seasonal predictions been in the past?. For this upcoming winter season, the Climate Prediction Center has forecasted a warmer and drier air mass for the South,...
Two people & horse injured in Amish buggy crash in Michigan
The truck was unable to stop before hitting the buggy.
Nearly 2 million absentee ballots requested by Michigan voters
According to the Michigan Department of State, around 771,967 absentee ballots have already been submitted.
