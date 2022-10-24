Read full article on original website
high-profile.com
Meeting the Demand for Boston’s Thriving Life Sciences Industry
When tackling construction and building development projects for our many Boston area life sciences and technology clients, time is of the essence. While every company wants their work done on schedule and on budget, firms developing new products, tools, and technologies in this very competitive and quickly evolving sector frequently require expedited construction schedules so that research, development, and manufacturing can move forward without disruption.
high-profile.com
Transforming a Former Postal Facility into a World-Class cGMP Development and Manufacturing Facility
POST at 200 Smith Street in Waltham, Mass. is a former U.S. post office repositioned into a 430,000sf office and lab building on a 36-acre campus. DPS Group and TRIA designed a new development and cGMP manufacturing facility for ElevateBio, a technology-driven company focused on powering cell and gene therapies for the biopharma industry. Known as ElevateBio BaseCamp Waltham, the facility was designed to enable innovative cell and gene therapy strategic partners as well as its own internal therapeutic development.
high-profile.com
Bowdoin Oversees Construction of Glaukos Office
Burlington, MA – Bowdoin Construction is renovating a 60,000sf, 2-story office building in Burlington for Glaukos Corporation. Having collaborated closely with Scalora Consulting Group and studio TROIKA throughout the design and construction process, the project is now nearly complete. The state-of-the-art laboratory and office space will enable Glaukos to continue to expand its treatments for chronic eye disease.
high-profile.com
Ensuring Project Success: Collaboration During COVID-19 and Supply Chain Challenges
Project success is based on delivering predictable results; the pandemic and resultant supply chain crisis created numerous impacts to this matra. The dynamic uncertainties of labor and materials offer a stiff headwind to meeting the defined objectives for large, technically complex projects. Specifically, these challenges affected Nitto Avecia (NA), a cGMP manufacturer in Milford, Mass. With the evolution of RNA therapies, NA is a critical supplier of a new generation of oligonucleotide.
high-profile.com
Boston’s Christian Science Plaza Completes Restoration
Boston – Arcadis IBI Group, a landscape architectural design and environmental planning practice, announced the completion of a multi-year restoration and repair project for the Christian Science Plaza. The Reflecting Pool, a defining feature of the plaza, reopened to the public after vast infrastructure improvements and design enhancements designed...
Watertown News
Project Approved for Russo’s Site, Developer Makes Adjustments
The developer of the project going on the former Russo’s site adjusted plans after the first Planning Board hearing in September and received approval in October. The development includes a life science building constructed for an established pharmaceutical company, as well as a retail space that will be filled by a “world class” eatery.
Report: Boston becomes the 2nd most expensive city in U.S.
BOSTON, Mass — Rent prices have been going up the past couple of years, and according to a report released by Zumper, Boston jumped to second place in most expensive cities in the U.S. The report took a closer look at home-rental prices across the country. The median for...
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
high-profile.com
Ground Broken on Industrial Development in Wrentham
Wrentham, MA – Lincoln Property Company (LPC), in partnership with Stockbridge, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on a speculative 176,800sf warehouse at 404 Green St. in Wrentham. When completed, the Class A industrial facility will be located just one mile from Interstate 495 and...
high-profile.com
Isaac Blair Shores Oceanfront Property
Cotuit, MA – The Marr Companies announced that one of its four businesses, Isaac Blair, recently installed shoring at a private, waterfront residence undergoing a major renovation in Cotuit. The shoring will support the residence during the replacement of the existing foundation and the installation of a new foundation for a large addition at the rear of the house. Installed for General Contractor Site Management, the shoring will remain in place for approximately two months.
bcgavel.com
Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse
Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
baystatebanner.com
In the news: Annissa Essaibi George
Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
nbcboston.com
California-Based Mexican Restaurant Expanding to Boston
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A California-based group of casual upscale Mexican restaurants is expanding to Boston. According to an article from Eater Boston, Sol Mexican Cocina is planning to open in the Back Bay, moving into an office building on Huntington Avenue that is across from the Prudential Center. The 5,800-square-foot spot will have seating for 200 inside and 30 on a seasonal patio and is expected to feature coastal Mexican fare inspired by dishes found on the Baja California peninsula, with the menu including seafood dishes, tacos, and a variety of house-made salsas along with beer, wine, cocktails, and an array of mezcals and tequilas. If all goes as planned, the new location of Sol Mexican Cocina will open early next year.
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels Throughout All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
NECN
‘Nightmare' XBB Variant Likely Already Here, Boston Doctors Say
Boston doctors are "almost certain" that XBB, the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, is already circulating in Massachusetts. The new strain, a descendent of omicron variant BA.2, has been spreading rapidly in parts of the world, including Singapore. Dubbed the "nightmare variant," it is extremely immune evasive and has also shown that it might be immune to current vaccines.
Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums
The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
whdh.com
Kingston officials looking for answers after unannounced arrival of more than 100 people at hotel
KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Town leaders in Kingston say they are frustrated after groups of families were dropped off at a local hotel over the past week, with the total number growing to 107 people over the last few days. Town Administrator Keith Hickey said a number of families have...
WCVB
More than 100 people in need of food, shelter arrive unannounced in Massachusetts town
KINGSTON, Mass. — The top official in Kingston says 107 people in need of assistance have arrived unannounced in the Massachusetts town within the past week. Kingston Town Administrator Keith Hickey said nine people arrived on Friday before 26 more arrived on Saturday and dozens of others kept coming.
nbcboston.com
Snowport Marketplace Doubles in Size for 2nd Year, With 120 Vendors
Heading into its second holiday shopping season in Boston's Seaport, The Holiday Market at Snowport is nearly doubling in size to boast more than 120 vendors this year. Snowport disclosed the names of around 20 new vendors this year, including:. Apparel and accessories: The Drift Collective, Oceanum Vela, Patches &...
