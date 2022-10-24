ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

Laurinburg Exchange

Protestors voice concerns about Scotland County Schools leadership, violence

LAURINBURG — Parents, teachers, students and others gathered on Monday to petition Scotland County Schools on how students and teachers are being treated. Earlier this month, various speakers addressed the Scotland County School Board about violence in the school system. The protest came after numerous county residents tried to voice their concerns on the well being of the students and staff held under the care of Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County opens new 911 center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, there was a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new state of the art Cumberland County Emergency Services Center on Executive Place in Fayetteville. The new building will house Cumberland County’s 911 call center, Fire Marshal’s Office, Emergency Management and Emergency Operations Center....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Terry Sanford student a hero for spotting gun, reporting it

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic thanks to the quick thinking of a student who reported seeing a gun in another's possession. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, "vigilant" student alerted the school resource...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham County to Choose Sheriff, Commissioners and School Board

With early voting in full swing and Election Day coming up on November 8, Chatham County voters are set to decide several key local races. Bill Horner, Editor and Publisher of the Chatham County News + Record told 97.9 The Hill: “When you think about Chatham County, the growth, the change that’s coming, the economic development projects – on the County Commissioners, those candidates, those races are absolutely critical.”
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
methodist.edu

Methodist University’s 2022 Homecoming a Roaring Success

The past, present and future all perfectly collided together during Methodist University’s 2022 Homecoming. The past, present and future all perfectly collided together during Methodist University’s 2022 Homecoming. From alumni events like the Alumni Awards Ceremony, Athletics Hall of Fame Induction, Black Alumni Chapter Scholarship brunch, alumni basketball...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
thesevenlakesinsider.com

County Board of Education Expands Police Force

The Moore County Board of Education has pledged $560,000 toward expanding its police force. At the prompting of county commissioners, the school board has spent the last few months devising a plan to provide full-time police coverage for each of its 22 campuses. School officials estimate that the resulting proposal — to expand Moore County Schools Police from 14 personnel to 27 — will add $1 million to the annual cost of running the department.
thesevenlakesinsider.com

Veterans Day Ceremony Features First-Ever Female Speaker

U.S. Army veteran Sarah Pearson (Maj.Ret.) will be the featured speaker at this year’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Moore County Veterans Memorial. Pearson retired following 20 years of active military service. She was last stationed in Fort Bragg. An Army aviator and CH-47 pilot, her unit assignments primarily included the 101st Airborne Division (Fort Campbell, Ky.), the XVIII Airborne Corps (Fort Bragg), and the 2nd Infantry Division (South Korea). Throughout her career, she deployed in support of multiple operations, both nationally and globally, responding to Hurricane Katrina), Humanitarian Relief Efforts in Pakistan, Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan), and Operation Inherent Resolve (Iraq/Kuwait). Pearson will be the first woman to speak at a Moore County Veterans Memorial Veterans Day observation.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Where to dine in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On average, the population in North Carolina spends approximately $2415 on eating out, per year. This just goes to show that dining out is, quite possibly, one of our favorite past times. Found in the center of North Carolina, Fayetteville can't help but be charming and...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Page’s storied career ends

PINEHURST – Senior Kirstyn Page is one of the most decorated student-athletes to walk the halls at West Stokes High School. Page finished her high school golfing career on Tuesday with her fourth top-nine finishes in the 1A/2A North Carolina High School Athletic Association Golf Tournament at the red course at Firefox Resort and Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.
KING, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Seaboard Festival returns this weekend

The 40th Annual Seaboard Festival returns on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Live music will be performed on Main Street by Jonathan Robinson Music, The Sand Band and The Special Occasions Band. In addition to a wide assortment of craft, commercial and food vendors, there will be a car show, costume contest, conductor’s call, kids zone and performances from local dance groups. Thousands flock to downtown Hamlet each year for the event.
HAMLET, NC

