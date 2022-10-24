Read full article on original website
Protestors voice concerns about Scotland County Schools leadership, violence
LAURINBURG — Parents, teachers, students and others gathered on Monday to petition Scotland County Schools on how students and teachers are being treated. Earlier this month, various speakers addressed the Scotland County School Board about violence in the school system. The protest came after numerous county residents tried to voice their concerns on the well being of the students and staff held under the care of Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.
Former administrators inspire principal to lead her school
LUMBERTON – Rowland-Norment Elementary School Principal Joanna Cole became a principal after gaining inspiration from the leadership of
cbs17
Hoke County hospital honors late sheriff with scholarship, plaque, room renaming
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County hospital has renamed a room and created a scholarship in honor of its late sheriff. Cape Fear Valley Health’s Hoke Hospital held the ceremony to honor Sheriff Hubert Peterkin on Tuesday. “He loved his community, and it was expressed by way...
North Carolina student brought bullet to school, school system says
According to Wake County Public Schools, the student showed the bullet to several schoolmates and claimed to be in possession of additional ammunition.
cbs17
Cumberland County opens new 911 center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, there was a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new state of the art Cumberland County Emergency Services Center on Executive Place in Fayetteville. The new building will house Cumberland County’s 911 call center, Fire Marshal’s Office, Emergency Management and Emergency Operations Center....
WRAL
Terry Sanford student a hero for spotting gun, reporting it
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic thanks to the quick thinking of a student who reported seeing a gun in another's possession. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, "vigilant" student alerted the school resource...
chapelboro.com
Chatham County to Choose Sheriff, Commissioners and School Board
With early voting in full swing and Election Day coming up on November 8, Chatham County voters are set to decide several key local races. Bill Horner, Editor and Publisher of the Chatham County News + Record told 97.9 The Hill: “When you think about Chatham County, the growth, the change that’s coming, the economic development projects – on the County Commissioners, those candidates, those races are absolutely critical.”
methodist.edu
Methodist University’s 2022 Homecoming a Roaring Success
The past, present and future all perfectly collided together during Methodist University’s 2022 Homecoming. The past, present and future all perfectly collided together during Methodist University’s 2022 Homecoming. From alumni events like the Alumni Awards Ceremony, Athletics Hall of Fame Induction, Black Alumni Chapter Scholarship brunch, alumni basketball...
New program using tiny homes to help Fayetteville homeless veterans
Off-Road Veteran Outreach acquired three tiny houses earlier this year through donations that will be completely remodeled to assist veterans.
thesevenlakesinsider.com
County Board of Education Expands Police Force
The Moore County Board of Education has pledged $560,000 toward expanding its police force. At the prompting of county commissioners, the school board has spent the last few months devising a plan to provide full-time police coverage for each of its 22 campuses. School officials estimate that the resulting proposal — to expand Moore County Schools Police from 14 personnel to 27 — will add $1 million to the annual cost of running the department.
Up and Coming Weekly
Halloween events scheduled throughout the weekend in Cumberland County
Official trick-or-treating hours throughout Cumberland County will be Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. However, throughout the entire weekend prior to Halloween, there are plenty of opportunities to check out different areas of town, go trick-or-treating and get your spook on. Friday, Oct. 28. The Town of Hope...
County to make $2M decision
Sampson County leaders are poised to make a $2 million decision on Wednesday, with an option on the table to purchase 10 parcels of land total
'We are hurting': NC State deals with student's death by suicide
"It's a harsh reality that people don't know they're loved sometimes."
thesevenlakesinsider.com
Veterans Day Ceremony Features First-Ever Female Speaker
U.S. Army veteran Sarah Pearson (Maj.Ret.) will be the featured speaker at this year’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Moore County Veterans Memorial. Pearson retired following 20 years of active military service. She was last stationed in Fort Bragg. An Army aviator and CH-47 pilot, her unit assignments primarily included the 101st Airborne Division (Fort Campbell, Ky.), the XVIII Airborne Corps (Fort Bragg), and the 2nd Infantry Division (South Korea). Throughout her career, she deployed in support of multiple operations, both nationally and globally, responding to Hurricane Katrina), Humanitarian Relief Efforts in Pakistan, Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan), and Operation Inherent Resolve (Iraq/Kuwait). Pearson will be the first woman to speak at a Moore County Veterans Memorial Veterans Day observation.
WRAL
Where to dine in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On average, the population in North Carolina spends approximately $2415 on eating out, per year. This just goes to show that dining out is, quite possibly, one of our favorite past times. Found in the center of North Carolina, Fayetteville can't help but be charming and...
thestokesnews.com
Page’s storied career ends
PINEHURST – Senior Kirstyn Page is one of the most decorated student-athletes to walk the halls at West Stokes High School. Page finished her high school golfing career on Tuesday with her fourth top-nine finishes in the 1A/2A North Carolina High School Athletic Association Golf Tournament at the red course at Firefox Resort and Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.
Seaboard Festival returns this weekend
The 40th Annual Seaboard Festival returns on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Live music will be performed on Main Street by Jonathan Robinson Music, The Sand Band and The Special Occasions Band. In addition to a wide assortment of craft, commercial and food vendors, there will be a car show, costume contest, conductor’s call, kids zone and performances from local dance groups. Thousands flock to downtown Hamlet each year for the event.
wpde.com
Bullying caused 10-year-old Bennettsville girl to take her own life, family says
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — The family of 10-year-old Nah'zia "Zi" Cook said being bullied in school led the child to take her own life last week in Bennettsville. The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office said it's a very sad situation and state police are investigating as they do in all child fatalities.
ncdps.gov
Anthony Perry Named Warden at North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women
The Division of Adult Correction has named Anthony Perry as the new warden of the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. Since 2015, Perry had been the warden at Wake Correctional, where he spent much of his more than three-decade career. “Warden Perry is a truly remarkable leader...
Unloaded 9mm handgun, 7 loose bullets found in fanny pack of Terry Sanford High student: Sheriff
Terry Sanford High School's SRO was alerted to the gun after a student saw it, the sheriff's office said.
