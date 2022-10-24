U.S. Army veteran Sarah Pearson (Maj.Ret.) will be the featured speaker at this year’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Moore County Veterans Memorial. Pearson retired following 20 years of active military service. She was last stationed in Fort Bragg. An Army aviator and CH-47 pilot, her unit assignments primarily included the 101st Airborne Division (Fort Campbell, Ky.), the XVIII Airborne Corps (Fort Bragg), and the 2nd Infantry Division (South Korea). Throughout her career, she deployed in support of multiple operations, both nationally and globally, responding to Hurricane Katrina), Humanitarian Relief Efforts in Pakistan, Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan), and Operation Inherent Resolve (Iraq/Kuwait). Pearson will be the first woman to speak at a Moore County Veterans Memorial Veterans Day observation.

MOORE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO