Read full article on original website
Related
homeofgolf.com
The Old Church in Pinehurst Village
Poised in the idyllic 1919 property, The Old Church embodies Pinehurst’s rich history, vibrant personality, and charming setting with character, inspiration, and style. Rooted in history but reimagined, the Old Church’s extensive renovation has honored the historic essence of the property and restored it to its former glory, reflecting a bygone era, impeccable service, unparalleled quality and travel that inspires, but with a modern-day sensibility and aesthetic that speaks to today’s guest within steps to the Village of Pinehurst.
Archdale Bar-B-Que closes; ‘It’s time for me to give it up,’ owner says
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A beloved local barbecue joint is closing its doors. On Wednesday, Archdale Bar-B-Que owner John McPherson said he is looking to either sell the location or hang on to it with the possibility of reopening in the future. “I’m 73 years old, and I’ve been doing this for 60 years, and […]
Seaboard Festival returns this weekend
The 40th Annual Seaboard Festival returns on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Live music will be performed on Main Street by Jonathan Robinson Music, The Sand Band and The Special Occasions Band. In addition to a wide assortment of craft, commercial and food vendors, there will be a car show, costume contest, conductor’s call, kids zone and performances from local dance groups. Thousands flock to downtown Hamlet each year for the event.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants In Pinehurst, NC
Nestled in the Carolina sandhills, Pinehurst, NC is a legendary golfing mecca and home to multiple championship golfing tournaments and the historic Pinehurst Resort. Featuring nine world-class courses, the town thrills golfing fanatics from across the country. But there’s more to Pinehurst than just golf. The town hosts several annual...
WRAL
Where to dine in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On average, the population in North Carolina spends approximately $2415 on eating out, per year. This just goes to show that dining out is, quite possibly, one of our favorite past times. Found in the center of North Carolina, Fayetteville can't help but be charming and...
thesevenlakesinsider.com
Vietnam Veterans Chapter to Host Field of Honor Ceremony in West End
Vietnam Veterans of America, Moore County Chapter 966 will hold its annual Field of Honor ceremony on Sunday Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. at the West End Fire-Rescue station 4203 N.C. 73. More than 450 flags will be displayed Nov. 6-13 to honor veterans. The names of veterans as well as active-duty service members and two combat service dogs will be on each flag.
thesevenlakesinsider.com
School Volunteers Honored at Luncheon
When he helped start a junior Kiwanis program at McDeeds Creek Elementary, Curtis Richie wanted to give children a way to make a positive difference in their community. Since then, he’s led by example every step of the way. Moore County Schools named Richie its Volunteer of the Year...
Largest Hindu temple in North America unveiled in Cary
CARY, N.C. — The largest Hindu temple in North America is now in Cary. Crowds gathered to celebrate the tower’s completion on Monday, a historic day when the Indian community celebrates Diwali, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights. Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore...
thestokesnews.com
Page’s storied career ends
PINEHURST – Senior Kirstyn Page is one of the most decorated student-athletes to walk the halls at West Stokes High School. Page finished her high school golfing career on Tuesday with her fourth top-nine finishes in the 1A/2A North Carolina High School Athletic Association Golf Tournament at the red course at Firefox Resort and Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.
wkml.com
Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday
Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
thesevenlakesinsider.com
Stahl Wins Bocce Gold at Senior Games
Why stick with one sport when you can play them all?. Over the years, Sue Stahl, a resident of Seven Lakes, competed in a variety of athletics. She lettered in 12 sports as a high school student and kept on playing as an adult. “Soccer, basketball, softball, volleyball, softball – I’ve played them all,” she said.
thesevenlakesinsider.com
For Frank Hayes, a Lifetime of Stories, Service
Among all the veterans who will be honored this Veterans Day on Nov. 11, there is one demographic whose stories will soon be told only in history books. The U.S. Office of Veterans Affairs estimates that of the 16 million men and women who served the United States armed forces in World War II, only 167,284 survive. The opportunity to hear the testimony and living history of the Greatest Generation dwindles with each passing year.
Former administrators inspire principal to lead her school
LUMBERTON – Rowland-Norment Elementary School Principal Joanna Cole became a principal after gaining inspiration from the leadership of
WBTV
Firefighters tackle large brush fire at solar farm in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters battled a large brush fire in Midland on Monday afternoon. According to the Midland Fire & Rescue social media pages, the fire covered between 4 and 5 acres. It was reported near Highway 601 near Cal Bost Road at the solar farm. Firefighters from...
chathamjournal.com
Chatham County News Tweets: 10.17.22 – 10.23.22
Pittsboro, NC – Join 4,901 others and follow our affiliate Chatham County News Tweets here. Below is a collection of #ChathamNC tweets from last week:. Chatham Chatlist #7405 – https://t.co/GVnbEIHAIE #chathamnc 1. Local Business Community Meeting 2. A Big Road hazar… https://t.co/gWsAG4ockD 07:24:10, 2022-10-17 Chatham County News...
Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
chathamjournal.com
Major problems in Chatham County Animal Shelter
Pittsboro, NC – We have some major problems in Chatham County. Rescue is my life’s work. I need to begin by stating I am not a Democrat or Republican. I don’t really like what either party is doing and don’t see them making much/any progress within the parties or with one another.
Reunion of 1972 football, cheerleading teams set for Friday
ROCKINGHAM — The regular-season finale for the Richmond Senior High School football team will showcase some of the former players and cheerleaders who “helped get the winning tradition started.”. Ahead of kickoff on Friday against rival Scotland, the 1972 football and cheerleading teams will be recognized while celebrating...
North Carolina boy, 9, found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
A North Carolina child found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn't have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living.
WRAL
A student brought a gun to school in Fayetteville. Then everything went right.
Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic thanks to the quick thinking of a student who reported seeing a gun in another's possession. Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic...
Comments / 0