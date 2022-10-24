ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

The Old Church in Pinehurst Village

Poised in the idyllic 1919 property, The Old Church embodies Pinehurst’s rich history, vibrant personality, and charming setting with character, inspiration, and style. Rooted in history but reimagined, the Old Church’s extensive renovation has honored the historic essence of the property and restored it to its former glory, reflecting a bygone era, impeccable service, unparalleled quality and travel that inspires, but with a modern-day sensibility and aesthetic that speaks to today’s guest within steps to the Village of Pinehurst.
Seaboard Festival returns this weekend

The 40th Annual Seaboard Festival returns on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Live music will be performed on Main Street by Jonathan Robinson Music, The Sand Band and The Special Occasions Band. In addition to a wide assortment of craft, commercial and food vendors, there will be a car show, costume contest, conductor’s call, kids zone and performances from local dance groups. Thousands flock to downtown Hamlet each year for the event.
HAMLET, NC
12 Best Restaurants In Pinehurst, NC

Nestled in the Carolina sandhills, Pinehurst, NC is a legendary golfing mecca and home to multiple championship golfing tournaments and the historic Pinehurst Resort. Featuring nine world-class courses, the town thrills golfing fanatics from across the country. But there’s more to Pinehurst than just golf. The town hosts several annual...
PINEHURST, NC
Where to dine in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On average, the population in North Carolina spends approximately $2415 on eating out, per year. This just goes to show that dining out is, quite possibly, one of our favorite past times. Found in the center of North Carolina, Fayetteville can't help but be charming and...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Vietnam Veterans Chapter to Host Field of Honor Ceremony in West End

Vietnam Veterans of America, Moore County Chapter 966 will hold its annual Field of Honor ceremony on Sunday Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. at the West End Fire-Rescue station 4203 N.C. 73. More than 450 flags will be displayed Nov. 6-13 to honor veterans. The names of veterans as well as active-duty service members and two combat service dogs will be on each flag.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
School Volunteers Honored at Luncheon

When he helped start a junior Kiwanis program at McDeeds Creek Elementary, Curtis Richie wanted to give children a way to make a positive difference in their community. Since then, he’s led by example every step of the way. Moore County Schools named Richie its Volunteer of the Year...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Largest Hindu temple in North America unveiled in Cary

CARY, N.C. — The largest Hindu temple in North America is now in Cary. Crowds gathered to celebrate the tower’s completion on Monday, a historic day when the Indian community celebrates Diwali, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights. Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore...
CARY, NC
Page’s storied career ends

PINEHURST – Senior Kirstyn Page is one of the most decorated student-athletes to walk the halls at West Stokes High School. Page finished her high school golfing career on Tuesday with her fourth top-nine finishes in the 1A/2A North Carolina High School Athletic Association Golf Tournament at the red course at Firefox Resort and Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.
KING, NC
Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday

Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Stahl Wins Bocce Gold at Senior Games

Why stick with one sport when you can play them all?. Over the years, Sue Stahl, a resident of Seven Lakes, competed in a variety of athletics. She lettered in 12 sports as a high school student and kept on playing as an adult. “Soccer, basketball, softball, volleyball, softball – I’ve played them all,” she said.
SEVEN LAKES, NC
For Frank Hayes, a Lifetime of Stories, Service

Among all the veterans who will be honored this Veterans Day on Nov. 11, there is one demographic whose stories will soon be told only in history books. The U.S. Office of Veterans Affairs estimates that of the 16 million men and women who served the United States armed forces in World War II, only 167,284 survive. The opportunity to hear the testimony and living history of the Greatest Generation dwindles with each passing year.
SEVEN LAKES, NC
Chatham County News Tweets: 10.17.22 – 10.23.22

Pittsboro, NC – Join 4,901 others and follow our affiliate Chatham County News Tweets here. Below is a collection of #ChathamNC tweets from last week:. Chatham Chatlist #7405 – https://t.co/GVnbEIHAIE #chathamnc 1. Local Business Community Meeting 2. A Big Road hazar… https://t.co/gWsAG4ockD 07:24:10, 2022-10-17 Chatham County News...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
LUMBERTON, NC
Major problems in Chatham County Animal Shelter

Pittsboro, NC – We have some major problems in Chatham County. Rescue is my life’s work. I need to begin by stating I am not a Democrat or Republican. I don’t really like what either party is doing and don’t see them making much/any progress within the parties or with one another.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

