chapelboro.com

Chatham County to Choose Sheriff, Commissioners and School Board

With early voting in full swing and Election Day coming up on November 8, Chatham County voters are set to decide several key local races. Bill Horner, Editor and Publisher of the Chatham County News + Record told 97.9 The Hill: “When you think about Chatham County, the growth, the change that’s coming, the economic development projects – on the County Commissioners, those candidates, those races are absolutely critical.”
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Protestors voice concerns about Scotland County Schools leadership, violence

LAURINBURG — Parents, teachers, students and others gathered on Monday to petition Scotland County Schools on how students and teachers are being treated. Earlier this month, various speakers addressed the Scotland County School Board about violence in the school system. The protest came after numerous county residents tried to voice their concerns on the well being of the students and staff held under the care of Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
thesevenlakesinsider.com

School Volunteers Honored at Luncheon

When he helped start a junior Kiwanis program at McDeeds Creek Elementary, Curtis Richie wanted to give children a way to make a positive difference in their community. Since then, he’s led by example every step of the way. Moore County Schools named Richie its Volunteer of the Year...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WRAL

Coats-Erwin Middle School evacuated after bomb threat

Students and staff at Coats-Erwin Middle School in Harnett County evacuated on Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat. The students went to Coats Elementary School. Students and staff at Coats-Erwin Middle School in Harnett County evacuated on Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat. The students went to Coats Elementary School.
bestcolleges.com

Graphic Anti-Abortion Billboards Roil Many Students at UNC-Chapel Hill

They protested by blocking the billboards, which depicted aborted fetuses and compared abortion to genocide. North Carolina is one of the few states in the Southeast that still offers some access to abortion care. That may change if Republicans win a veto-proof majority in the state legislature in the midterm...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Moore County DA works on backlog of DWI cases

This past summer, the Moore County District Attorney’s Office identified 79 driving while impaired (DWI) cases pending in Moore County District Court with dates of offense from July 2021 or earlier. Moore County District Attorney Mike Hardin requested the court schedule a special week of Moore County District Court...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
chathamjournal.com

Major problems in Chatham County Animal Shelter

Pittsboro, NC – We have some major problems in Chatham County. Rescue is my life’s work. I need to begin by stating I am not a Democrat or Republican. I don’t really like what either party is doing and don’t see them making much/any progress within the parties or with one another.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chathamjournal.com

Chatham County News Tweets: 10.17.22 – 10.23.22

Pittsboro, NC – Join 4,901 others and follow our affiliate Chatham County News Tweets here. Below is a collection of #ChathamNC tweets from last week:. Chatham Chatlist #7405 – https://t.co/GVnbEIHAIE #chathamnc 1. Local Business Community Meeting 2. A Big Road hazar… https://t.co/gWsAG4ockD 07:24:10, 2022-10-17 Chatham County News...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man says stray gunfire a concern ‘for years’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man is sharing his concerns about gunfire near his backyard, and it comes just weeks before a Wake County ordinance could change how and where people can shoot in unincorporated areas of the county. Joey Stansbury said he has been reporting stray gunfire...
RALEIGH, NC
Kennardo G. James

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
GREENSBORO, NC

