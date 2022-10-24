Read full article on original website
Related
Wake school board committee backs new equity policy. A vote may come before election.
Supporters say the equity policy could address issues such as PTA fundraising disparities and implicit biases that school employees bring with them.
WMBF
Robeson County schools implement new school rules for student-athletes
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - The Public Schools of Robeson County announced Monday that they will implement a new rule that governs student-athletes during games and extracurricular activities. PSRC Spokeswoman Jessica Horne said the new rule is based on the current policy, PSRC Policy 2475, and it will help align with...
chapelboro.com
Chatham County to Choose Sheriff, Commissioners and School Board
With early voting in full swing and Election Day coming up on November 8, Chatham County voters are set to decide several key local races. Bill Horner, Editor and Publisher of the Chatham County News + Record told 97.9 The Hill: “When you think about Chatham County, the growth, the change that’s coming, the economic development projects – on the County Commissioners, those candidates, those races are absolutely critical.”
Protestors voice concerns about Scotland County Schools leadership, violence
LAURINBURG — Parents, teachers, students and others gathered on Monday to petition Scotland County Schools on how students and teachers are being treated. Earlier this month, various speakers addressed the Scotland County School Board about violence in the school system. The protest came after numerous county residents tried to voice their concerns on the well being of the students and staff held under the care of Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.
Former administrators inspire principal to lead her school
LUMBERTON – Rowland-Norment Elementary School Principal Joanna Cole became a principal after gaining inspiration from the leadership of
North Carolina student brought bullet to school, school system says
According to Wake County Public Schools, the student showed the bullet to several schoolmates and claimed to be in possession of additional ammunition.
2 Stanly County schools to close for 2 days due to ‘respiratory illnesses,’ officials say
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — An elementary and a middle school in Stanly County will be closed for the next two days because of high incidences of respiratory illnesses, school officials posted Tuesday afternoon on Facebook. Aquadale Elementary School and South Stanly Middle School officials said that teachers will make...
thesevenlakesinsider.com
School Volunteers Honored at Luncheon
When he helped start a junior Kiwanis program at McDeeds Creek Elementary, Curtis Richie wanted to give children a way to make a positive difference in their community. Since then, he’s led by example every step of the way. Moore County Schools named Richie its Volunteer of the Year...
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Dems file residency protest against Republican running for state Senate
A complaint filed with the N.C. State Board of Elections alleges that Republican state Senate candidate E.C. Sykes does not live in the district where he is running for office, as required by state law. The complaint was filed last week by activist Todd Stiefel of Raleigh on behalf of...
Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
borderbelt.org
Here’s where David Rouzer and Charles Graham stand on some key issues in North Carolina
Voters in much of southeastern North Carolina will choose between Republican David Rouzer and Democrat Charles Graham for Congress. The newly drawn District 7 for the U.S. House includes Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties, and most of Cumberland County. Rouzer has represented the district, which previously...
WRAL
Coats-Erwin Middle School evacuated after bomb threat
Students and staff at Coats-Erwin Middle School in Harnett County evacuated on Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat. The students went to Coats Elementary School. Students and staff at Coats-Erwin Middle School in Harnett County evacuated on Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat. The students went to Coats Elementary School.
Unloaded 9mm handgun, 7 loose bullets found in fanny pack of Terry Sanford High student: Sheriff
Terry Sanford High School's SRO was alerted to the gun after a student saw it, the sheriff's office said.
bestcolleges.com
Graphic Anti-Abortion Billboards Roil Many Students at UNC-Chapel Hill
They protested by blocking the billboards, which depicted aborted fetuses and compared abortion to genocide. North Carolina is one of the few states in the Southeast that still offers some access to abortion care. That may change if Republicans win a veto-proof majority in the state legislature in the midterm...
sandhillssentinel.com
Moore County DA works on backlog of DWI cases
This past summer, the Moore County District Attorney’s Office identified 79 driving while impaired (DWI) cases pending in Moore County District Court with dates of offense from July 2021 or earlier. Moore County District Attorney Mike Hardin requested the court schedule a special week of Moore County District Court...
Cumberland Co. detention officer arrested for giving phone to inmate
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A detention officer was arrested in Cumberland County after she gave a cell phone to an inmate, according to law enforcement. Monique Smith was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation by the sheriff's office found she provided a phone to a detainee at Cumberland County Detention Center.
chathamjournal.com
Major problems in Chatham County Animal Shelter
Pittsboro, NC – We have some major problems in Chatham County. Rescue is my life’s work. I need to begin by stating I am not a Democrat or Republican. I don’t really like what either party is doing and don’t see them making much/any progress within the parties or with one another.
chathamjournal.com
Chatham County News Tweets: 10.17.22 – 10.23.22
Pittsboro, NC – Join 4,901 others and follow our affiliate Chatham County News Tweets here. Below is a collection of #ChathamNC tweets from last week:. Chatham Chatlist #7405 – https://t.co/GVnbEIHAIE #chathamnc 1. Local Business Community Meeting 2. A Big Road hazar… https://t.co/gWsAG4ockD 07:24:10, 2022-10-17 Chatham County News...
cbs17
Raleigh man says stray gunfire a concern ‘for years’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man is sharing his concerns about gunfire near his backyard, and it comes just weeks before a Wake County ordinance could change how and where people can shoot in unincorporated areas of the county. Joey Stansbury said he has been reporting stray gunfire...
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
Comments / 1