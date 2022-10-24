ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

cbs17

Cumberland County opens new 911 center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, there was a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new state of the art Cumberland County Emergency Services Center on Executive Place in Fayetteville. The new building will house Cumberland County’s 911 call center, Fire Marshal’s Office, Emergency Management and Emergency Operations Center....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
thesevenlakesinsider.com

County Board of Education Expands Police Force

The Moore County Board of Education has pledged $560,000 toward expanding its police force. At the prompting of county commissioners, the school board has spent the last few months devising a plan to provide full-time police coverage for each of its 22 campuses. School officials estimate that the resulting proposal — to expand Moore County Schools Police from 14 personnel to 27 — will add $1 million to the annual cost of running the department.
cbs17

Raleigh man says stray gunfire a concern ‘for years’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man is sharing his concerns about gunfire near his backyard, and it comes just weeks before a Wake County ordinance could change how and where people can shoot in unincorporated areas of the county. Joey Stansbury said he has been reporting stray gunfire...
RALEIGH, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Protestors voice concerns about Scotland County Schools leadership, violence

LAURINBURG — Parents, teachers, students and others gathered on Monday to petition Scotland County Schools on how students and teachers are being treated. Earlier this month, various speakers addressed the Scotland County School Board about violence in the school system. The protest came after numerous county residents tried to voice their concerns on the well being of the students and staff held under the care of Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
chathamjournal.com

Major problems in Chatham County Animal Shelter

Pittsboro, NC – We have some major problems in Chatham County. Rescue is my life’s work. I need to begin by stating I am not a Democrat or Republican. I don’t really like what either party is doing and don’t see them making much/any progress within the parties or with one another.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
wkml.com

Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday

Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Moore County DA works on backlog of DWI cases

This past summer, the Moore County District Attorney’s Office identified 79 driving while impaired (DWI) cases pending in Moore County District Court with dates of offense from July 2021 or earlier. Moore County District Attorney Mike Hardin requested the court schedule a special week of Moore County District Court...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Kennardo G. James

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
GREENSBORO, NC
chathamjournal.com

Chatham County News Tweets: 10.17.22 – 10.23.22

Pittsboro, NC – Join 4,901 others and follow our affiliate Chatham County News Tweets here. Below is a collection of #ChathamNC tweets from last week:. Chatham Chatlist #7405 – https://t.co/GVnbEIHAIE #chathamnc 1. Local Business Community Meeting 2. A Big Road hazar… https://t.co/gWsAG4ockD 07:24:10, 2022-10-17 Chatham County News...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WRAL News

Part of Blue Ridge Road closes as major construction project begins

RALEIGH, N.C. — Just as the North Carolina State Fair was wrapping up on Sunday night, construction began on Blue Ridge Road near the fair grounds. The state is getting started on a project that will simplify the Blue Ridge Road and Hillsborough Street intersection in Raleigh — a well-known complicated area for drivers.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Terry Sanford student a hero for spotting gun, reporting it

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic thanks to the quick thinking of a student who reported seeing a gun in another's possession. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, "vigilant" student alerted the school resource...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Woman arrested on several drug charges in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested on several drug charges Tuesday in Scotland County, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Vickie Davis, 67, of Rockingham, was arrested at a traffic stop Tuesday on Highway 74 in the Laurel Hill area, SCSO said. During the traffic stop, investigators located more than one […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC

