Report: Raleigh No. 9, Burlington No. 15 in national housing market survey
RALEIGH – Even with recent changes in the Triangle real estate market, Raleigh remains a top emerging market in the nation, ranking ninth in a new report from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. The index on which the report is based tracks housing market data, economic data, and...
Here's how early voting is going in first 6 days in Wake County; wait times expected to increase
North Carolina elections officials said they are concerned that sites will get much busier next week.
cbs17
Cumberland County opens new 911 center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, there was a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new state of the art Cumberland County Emergency Services Center on Executive Place in Fayetteville. The new building will house Cumberland County’s 911 call center, Fire Marshal’s Office, Emergency Management and Emergency Operations Center....
thesevenlakesinsider.com
County Board of Education Expands Police Force
The Moore County Board of Education has pledged $560,000 toward expanding its police force. At the prompting of county commissioners, the school board has spent the last few months devising a plan to provide full-time police coverage for each of its 22 campuses. School officials estimate that the resulting proposal — to expand Moore County Schools Police from 14 personnel to 27 — will add $1 million to the annual cost of running the department.
cbs17
Raleigh man says stray gunfire a concern ‘for years’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man is sharing his concerns about gunfire near his backyard, and it comes just weeks before a Wake County ordinance could change how and where people can shoot in unincorporated areas of the county. Joey Stansbury said he has been reporting stray gunfire...
Protestors voice concerns about Scotland County Schools leadership, violence
LAURINBURG — Parents, teachers, students and others gathered on Monday to petition Scotland County Schools on how students and teachers are being treated. Earlier this month, various speakers addressed the Scotland County School Board about violence in the school system. The protest came after numerous county residents tried to voice their concerns on the well being of the students and staff held under the care of Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.
chathamjournal.com
Major problems in Chatham County Animal Shelter
Pittsboro, NC – We have some major problems in Chatham County. Rescue is my life’s work. I need to begin by stating I am not a Democrat or Republican. I don’t really like what either party is doing and don’t see them making much/any progress within the parties or with one another.
cbs17
Chatham County has new tool to help find electric-car charging stations
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Electric-vehicle drivers will be able to find charging stations in Chatham County with a new mapping tool. The county said it developed the tool because drivers were experiencing “large discrepancies in EV station info” when using popular apps or websites. “From broken chargers...
wkml.com
Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday
Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
sandhillssentinel.com
Moore County DA works on backlog of DWI cases
This past summer, the Moore County District Attorney’s Office identified 79 driving while impaired (DWI) cases pending in Moore County District Court with dates of offense from July 2021 or earlier. Moore County District Attorney Mike Hardin requested the court schedule a special week of Moore County District Court...
cbs17
Suspect wanted for stealing 250-gallon container of gas from Hope Mills construction site, police say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hope Mills Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding a crime at a construction site that occurred in September. Police said a felony larceny happened on Sept. 28 around 12:50 a.m. at a construction site across from Dirtbag Ales on Corporation Drive, across from Interstate 95.
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
chathamjournal.com
Chatham County News Tweets: 10.17.22 – 10.23.22
Pittsboro, NC – Join 4,901 others and follow our affiliate Chatham County News Tweets here. Below is a collection of #ChathamNC tweets from last week:. Chatham Chatlist #7405 – https://t.co/GVnbEIHAIE #chathamnc 1. Local Business Community Meeting 2. A Big Road hazar… https://t.co/gWsAG4ockD 07:24:10, 2022-10-17 Chatham County News...
Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
Part of Blue Ridge Road closes as major construction project begins
RALEIGH, N.C. — Just as the North Carolina State Fair was wrapping up on Sunday night, construction began on Blue Ridge Road near the fair grounds. The state is getting started on a project that will simplify the Blue Ridge Road and Hillsborough Street intersection in Raleigh — a well-known complicated area for drivers.
WRAL
Terry Sanford student a hero for spotting gun, reporting it
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic thanks to the quick thinking of a student who reported seeing a gun in another's possession. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, "vigilant" student alerted the school resource...
cbs17
Raleigh man targeted older, disabled individuals in $500K+ healthcare fraud, DOJ says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh investment advisor and his co-conspirator have been found guilty after submitting more than 5,000 false Medicare claims, totaling more than $534,400, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday morning. Furman Alexander Ford, 52, faced a federal jury last week and was found guilty...
Woman arrested on several drug charges in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested on several drug charges Tuesday in Scotland County, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Vickie Davis, 67, of Rockingham, was arrested at a traffic stop Tuesday on Highway 74 in the Laurel Hill area, SCSO said. During the traffic stop, investigators located more than one […]
North Carolina student brought bullet to school, school system says
According to Wake County Public Schools, the student showed the bullet to several schoolmates and claimed to be in possession of additional ammunition.
17-year-old charged in Orange County makes court appearance
Family members of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark were in court for the hearing.
Comments / 1