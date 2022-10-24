Read full article on original website
Garden Club Explores Chocolate Making
Scott Hasemeier, chocolatier and mastermind behind Form V Chocolates in Pinehurst, delighted the Seven Lakes Garden Club in October with his story of chocolate making. You just need to remember five things: temperature, temperature, temperature, temperature and balance. A classically trained chef, Hasemeier said he enjoys the creative process and has found a niche in the craft of beautiful chocolates.
Jacobs pulls in first deer ever
RJ Jacobs hunted on private land in Scotland County. This was his first deer he’s killed. His parents are Raylon and Ashley Jacobs of Laurinburg.
In Memoriam: Flags Placed by Vietnam Veterans of America
One of two veteran graves in the historic Cedar Grove Cemetery honored with flowers and flags by the Vietnam Veterans of America in Moore County, Chapter 966. Photo contributed.
Archdale Bar-B-Que closes; ‘It’s time for me to give it up,’ owner says
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A beloved local barbecue joint is closing its doors. On Wednesday, Archdale Bar-B-Que owner John McPherson said he is looking to either sell the location or hang on to it with the possibility of reopening in the future. “I’m 73 years old, and I’ve been doing this for 60 years, and […]
Seaboard Festival returns this weekend
The 40th Annual Seaboard Festival returns on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Live music will be performed on Main Street by Jonathan Robinson Music, The Sand Band and The Special Occasions Band. In addition to a wide assortment of craft, commercial and food vendors, there will be a car show, costume contest, conductor’s call, kids zone and performances from local dance groups. Thousands flock to downtown Hamlet each year for the event.
Hoke Co. schools locked down during hour-long search for man on the run
RAEFORD, N.C. — It was an anxious day at several public schools in central North Carolina as the school day was disrupted by lockdowns and evacuations. Students and staff are safe tonight after two Hoke County schools were temporarily locked down. It happened at Hoke County High School and East Hoke Middle School.
Veterans Day Ceremony Features First-Ever Female Speaker
U.S. Army veteran Sarah Pearson (Maj.Ret.) will be the featured speaker at this year’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Moore County Veterans Memorial. Pearson retired following 20 years of active military service. She was last stationed in Fort Bragg. An Army aviator and CH-47 pilot, her unit assignments primarily included the 101st Airborne Division (Fort Campbell, Ky.), the XVIII Airborne Corps (Fort Bragg), and the 2nd Infantry Division (South Korea). Throughout her career, she deployed in support of multiple operations, both nationally and globally, responding to Hurricane Katrina), Humanitarian Relief Efforts in Pakistan, Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan), and Operation Inherent Resolve (Iraq/Kuwait). Pearson will be the first woman to speak at a Moore County Veterans Memorial Veterans Day observation.
Protestors voice concerns about Scotland County Schools leadership, violence
LAURINBURG — Parents, teachers, students and others gathered on Monday to petition Scotland County Schools on how students and teachers are being treated. Earlier this month, various speakers addressed the Scotland County School Board about violence in the school system. The protest came after numerous county residents tried to voice their concerns on the well being of the students and staff held under the care of Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.
Suspect wanted for stealing 250-gallon container of gas from Hope Mills construction site, police say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hope Mills Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding a crime at a construction site that occurred in September. Police said a felony larceny happened on Sept. 28 around 12:50 a.m. at a construction site across from Dirtbag Ales on Corporation Drive, across from Interstate 95.
SUV crashes through Fort Bragg gate; 2 taken to hospital in North Carolina
The crash happened at the Canopy access control point, which is still closed as of late Monday afternoon.
NC high school student had gun, ammo on campus, deputies say
The officer found an unloaded 9-millimeter Kahr handgun and seven loose bullets, deputies said.
Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday
Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
Lexington man accused of embezzling $2 million from High Point business bought lakefront home, Myrtle Beach condo, more, DOJ reports
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Lexington man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $2 million from a company in High Point, including some $750,000 of pandemic relief money the company had received. Samuel Allen Mouzon, 62, of Lexington was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles for the […]
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
Hoke County High School briefly locked down after suspect fled from police
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said a lockdown was active at Hoke County High School on Wednesday afternoon and has since been lifted. The sheriff’s office said a driver failed to pull over for blue lights and sirens near the intersection of Palmer Street and Laurinburg Road, causing a crash. HCSO said that driver then ran away from the scene. Hoke County High School said in a Facebook post that the suspect ran towards their campus.
Largest Hindu temple in North America unveiled in Cary
CARY, N.C. — The largest Hindu temple in North America is now in Cary. Crowds gathered to celebrate the tower’s completion on Monday, a historic day when the Indian community celebrates Diwali, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights. Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore...
Two from Robbins arrested after domestic dispute
A Robbins man and woman were arrested after an alleged domestic dispute in the 100 block of Sunset Place in Robbins in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Forty-three-year-old Lashanda Cassidy was charged with one count of assault on a female. Twenty-seven-year-old Angela Berry was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon causing injury.
Major problems in Chatham County Animal Shelter
Pittsboro, NC – We have some major problems in Chatham County. Rescue is my life’s work. I need to begin by stating I am not a Democrat or Republican. I don’t really like what either party is doing and don’t see them making much/any progress within the parties or with one another.
A student brought a gun to school in Fayetteville. Then everything went right.
Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic thanks to the quick thinking of a student who reported seeing a gun in another's possession. Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic...
