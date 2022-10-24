Read full article on original website
Veterans Day Ceremony Features First-Ever Female Speaker
U.S. Army veteran Sarah Pearson (Maj.Ret.) will be the featured speaker at this year’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Moore County Veterans Memorial. Pearson retired following 20 years of active military service. She was last stationed in Fort Bragg. An Army aviator and CH-47 pilot, her unit assignments primarily included the 101st Airborne Division (Fort Campbell, Ky.), the XVIII Airborne Corps (Fort Bragg), and the 2nd Infantry Division (South Korea). Throughout her career, she deployed in support of multiple operations, both nationally and globally, responding to Hurricane Katrina), Humanitarian Relief Efforts in Pakistan, Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan), and Operation Inherent Resolve (Iraq/Kuwait). Pearson will be the first woman to speak at a Moore County Veterans Memorial Veterans Day observation.
School Volunteers Honored at Luncheon
When he helped start a junior Kiwanis program at McDeeds Creek Elementary, Curtis Richie wanted to give children a way to make a positive difference in their community. Since then, he’s led by example every step of the way. Moore County Schools named Richie its Volunteer of the Year...
For Frank Hayes, a Lifetime of Stories, Service
Among all the veterans who will be honored this Veterans Day on Nov. 11, there is one demographic whose stories will soon be told only in history books. The U.S. Office of Veterans Affairs estimates that of the 16 million men and women who served the United States armed forces in World War II, only 167,284 survive. The opportunity to hear the testimony and living history of the Greatest Generation dwindles with each passing year.
DAV hosting virtual job fair for veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary are hosting a virtual job fair for veterans, their spouses, and active-duty personnel. Officials said this virtual job fair will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Currently, there are 22 exhibitors registered to be at the job...
The Old Church in Pinehurst Village
Poised in the idyllic 1919 property, The Old Church embodies Pinehurst’s rich history, vibrant personality, and charming setting with character, inspiration, and style. Rooted in history but reimagined, the Old Church’s extensive renovation has honored the historic essence of the property and restored it to its former glory, reflecting a bygone era, impeccable service, unparalleled quality and travel that inspires, but with a modern-day sensibility and aesthetic that speaks to today’s guest within steps to the Village of Pinehurst.
Garden Club Explores Chocolate Making
Scott Hasemeier, chocolatier and mastermind behind Form V Chocolates in Pinehurst, delighted the Seven Lakes Garden Club in October with his story of chocolate making. You just need to remember five things: temperature, temperature, temperature, temperature and balance. A classically trained chef, Hasemeier said he enjoys the creative process and has found a niche in the craft of beautiful chocolates.
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina
Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
Anthony Perry Named Warden at North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women
The Division of Adult Correction has named Anthony Perry as the new warden of the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. Since 2015, Perry had been the warden at Wake Correctional, where he spent much of his more than three-decade career. “Warden Perry is a truly remarkable leader...
Stahl Wins Bocce Gold at Senior Games
Why stick with one sport when you can play them all?. Over the years, Sue Stahl, a resident of Seven Lakes, competed in a variety of athletics. She lettered in 12 sports as a high school student and kept on playing as an adult. “Soccer, basketball, softball, volleyball, softball – I’ve played them all,” she said.
Largest Hindu temple in North America unveiled in Cary
CARY, N.C. — The largest Hindu temple in North America is now in Cary. Crowds gathered to celebrate the tower’s completion on Monday, a historic day when the Indian community celebrates Diwali, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights. Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore...
World Golf Hall Of Fame Relocating To N.C.
The United States Golf Association recently announced the relocation of the World Golf Hall of Fame from St. Augustine, FL, back to its original home of Pinehurst, N.C. in 2024. “There’s no better connection to golf’s past, present, and future than Pinehurst, and no organization that works harder than the...
Former administrators inspire principal to lead her school
LUMBERTON – Rowland-Norment Elementary School Principal Joanna Cole became a principal after gaining inspiration from the leadership of
North Carolina student brought bullet to school, school system says
According to Wake County Public Schools, the student showed the bullet to several schoolmates and claimed to be in possession of additional ammunition.
Page’s storied career ends
PINEHURST – Senior Kirstyn Page is one of the most decorated student-athletes to walk the halls at West Stokes High School. Page finished her high school golfing career on Tuesday with her fourth top-nine finishes in the 1A/2A North Carolina High School Athletic Association Golf Tournament at the red course at Firefox Resort and Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.
Hundreds of antisemitic flyers distributed in North Carolina neighborhoods in recent weeks
The flyers have been spotted over the last several days and the last couple of weeks.
#GHOE Schedule of Alumni events for the North Carolina A&T Aggies homecoming week
North Carolina A&T State University celebrates its homecoming this week and it is sure to be wonderful event and wonderful event. This is that time of the year when the Aggies break out the fly gear, start frying fish and warming up the grill. Below is a list of events...
Pickup truck crashes into North Carolina cookie store; workers donate cookies to fire crews as store forced to close
Instead, the store, which is located near Wegmans in Raleigh, gave the baked goods to Raleigh fire crews rather than let them go to waste.
Here’s where David Rouzer and Charles Graham stand on some key issues in North Carolina
Voters in much of southeastern North Carolina will choose between Republican David Rouzer and Democrat Charles Graham for Congress. The newly drawn District 7 for the U.S. House includes Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties, and most of Cumberland County. Rouzer has represented the district, which previously...
Former Farmville Central star Smith named to Jerry West Award watch list
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - N.C. State sophomore Terquavion Smith named to the Jerry West award watch list on Tuesday. The award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame goes to the top shooting guard in college basketball. He is one of just 20 players on the list. The Farmville...
