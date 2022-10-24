ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

thesevenlakesinsider.com

Veterans Day Ceremony Features First-Ever Female Speaker

U.S. Army veteran Sarah Pearson (Maj.Ret.) will be the featured speaker at this year’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Moore County Veterans Memorial. Pearson retired following 20 years of active military service. She was last stationed in Fort Bragg. An Army aviator and CH-47 pilot, her unit assignments primarily included the 101st Airborne Division (Fort Campbell, Ky.), the XVIII Airborne Corps (Fort Bragg), and the 2nd Infantry Division (South Korea). Throughout her career, she deployed in support of multiple operations, both nationally and globally, responding to Hurricane Katrina), Humanitarian Relief Efforts in Pakistan, Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan), and Operation Inherent Resolve (Iraq/Kuwait). Pearson will be the first woman to speak at a Moore County Veterans Memorial Veterans Day observation.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
thesevenlakesinsider.com

School Volunteers Honored at Luncheon

When he helped start a junior Kiwanis program at McDeeds Creek Elementary, Curtis Richie wanted to give children a way to make a positive difference in their community. Since then, he’s led by example every step of the way. Moore County Schools named Richie its Volunteer of the Year...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
thesevenlakesinsider.com

For Frank Hayes, a Lifetime of Stories, Service

Among all the veterans who will be honored this Veterans Day on Nov. 11, there is one demographic whose stories will soon be told only in history books. The U.S. Office of Veterans Affairs estimates that of the 16 million men and women who served the United States armed forces in World War II, only 167,284 survive. The opportunity to hear the testimony and living history of the Greatest Generation dwindles with each passing year.
SEVEN LAKES, NC
homeofgolf.com

The Old Church in Pinehurst Village

Poised in the idyllic 1919 property, The Old Church embodies Pinehurst’s rich history, vibrant personality, and charming setting with character, inspiration, and style. Rooted in history but reimagined, the Old Church’s extensive renovation has honored the historic essence of the property and restored it to its former glory, reflecting a bygone era, impeccable service, unparalleled quality and travel that inspires, but with a modern-day sensibility and aesthetic that speaks to today’s guest within steps to the Village of Pinehurst.
thesevenlakesinsider.com

Garden Club Explores Chocolate Making

Scott Hasemeier, chocolatier and mastermind behind Form V Chocolates in Pinehurst, delighted the Seven Lakes Garden Club in October with his story of chocolate making. You just need to remember five things: temperature, temperature, temperature, temperature and balance. A classically trained chef, Hasemeier said he enjoys the creative process and has found a niche in the craft of beautiful chocolates.
PINEHURST, NC
Kennardo G. James

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
GREENSBORO, NC
thesevenlakesinsider.com

Stahl Wins Bocce Gold at Senior Games

Why stick with one sport when you can play them all?. Over the years, Sue Stahl, a resident of Seven Lakes, competed in a variety of athletics. She lettered in 12 sports as a high school student and kept on playing as an adult. “Soccer, basketball, softball, volleyball, softball – I’ve played them all,” she said.
SEVEN LAKES, NC
WRAL News

Largest Hindu temple in North America unveiled in Cary

CARY, N.C. — The largest Hindu temple in North America is now in Cary. Crowds gathered to celebrate the tower’s completion on Monday, a historic day when the Indian community celebrates Diwali, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights. Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore...
CARY, NC
jocoreport.com

World Golf Hall Of Fame Relocating To N.C.

The United States Golf Association recently announced the relocation of the World Golf Hall of Fame from St. Augustine, FL, back to its original home of Pinehurst, N.C. in 2024. “There’s no better connection to golf’s past, present, and future than Pinehurst, and no organization that works harder than the...
PINEHURST, NC
thestokesnews.com

Page’s storied career ends

PINEHURST – Senior Kirstyn Page is one of the most decorated student-athletes to walk the halls at West Stokes High School. Page finished her high school golfing career on Tuesday with her fourth top-nine finishes in the 1A/2A North Carolina High School Athletic Association Golf Tournament at the red course at Firefox Resort and Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.
KING, NC

