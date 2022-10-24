Read full article on original website
thesevenlakesinsider.com
Vietnam Veterans Chapter to Host Field of Honor Ceremony in West End
Vietnam Veterans of America, Moore County Chapter 966 will hold its annual Field of Honor ceremony on Sunday Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. at the West End Fire-Rescue station 4203 N.C. 73. More than 450 flags will be displayed Nov. 6-13 to honor veterans. The names of veterans as well as active-duty service members and two combat service dogs will be on each flag.
thesevenlakesinsider.com
Veterans Day Ceremony Features First-Ever Female Speaker
U.S. Army veteran Sarah Pearson (Maj.Ret.) will be the featured speaker at this year’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Moore County Veterans Memorial. Pearson retired following 20 years of active military service. She was last stationed in Fort Bragg. An Army aviator and CH-47 pilot, her unit assignments primarily included the 101st Airborne Division (Fort Campbell, Ky.), the XVIII Airborne Corps (Fort Bragg), and the 2nd Infantry Division (South Korea). Throughout her career, she deployed in support of multiple operations, both nationally and globally, responding to Hurricane Katrina), Humanitarian Relief Efforts in Pakistan, Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan), and Operation Inherent Resolve (Iraq/Kuwait). Pearson will be the first woman to speak at a Moore County Veterans Memorial Veterans Day observation.
thesevenlakesinsider.com
For Frank Hayes, a Lifetime of Stories, Service
Among all the veterans who will be honored this Veterans Day on Nov. 11, there is one demographic whose stories will soon be told only in history books. The U.S. Office of Veterans Affairs estimates that of the 16 million men and women who served the United States armed forces in World War II, only 167,284 survive. The opportunity to hear the testimony and living history of the Greatest Generation dwindles with each passing year.
homeofgolf.com
The Old Church in Pinehurst Village
Poised in the idyllic 1919 property, The Old Church embodies Pinehurst’s rich history, vibrant personality, and charming setting with character, inspiration, and style. Rooted in history but reimagined, the Old Church’s extensive renovation has honored the historic essence of the property and restored it to its former glory, reflecting a bygone era, impeccable service, unparalleled quality and travel that inspires, but with a modern-day sensibility and aesthetic that speaks to today’s guest within steps to the Village of Pinehurst.
New program using tiny homes to help Fayetteville homeless veterans
Off-Road Veteran Outreach acquired three tiny houses earlier this year through donations that will be completely remodeled to assist veterans.
wkml.com
Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday
Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
WRAL
Where to dine in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On average, the population in North Carolina spends approximately $2415 on eating out, per year. This just goes to show that dining out is, quite possibly, one of our favorite past times. Found in the center of North Carolina, Fayetteville can't help but be charming and...
Largest Hindu temple in North America unveiled in Cary
CARY, N.C. — The largest Hindu temple in North America is now in Cary. Crowds gathered to celebrate the tower’s completion on Monday, a historic day when the Indian community celebrates Diwali, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights. Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore...
Hundreds of antisemitic flyers distributed in North Carolina neighborhoods in recent weeks
The flyers have been spotted over the last several days and the last couple of weeks.
thesevenlakesinsider.com
Garden Club Explores Chocolate Making
Scott Hasemeier, chocolatier and mastermind behind Form V Chocolates in Pinehurst, delighted the Seven Lakes Garden Club in October with his story of chocolate making. You just need to remember five things: temperature, temperature, temperature, temperature and balance. A classically trained chef, Hasemeier said he enjoys the creative process and has found a niche in the craft of beautiful chocolates.
SUV crashes through Fort Bragg gate; 2 taken to hospital in North Carolina
The crash happened at the Canopy access control point, which is still closed as of late Monday afternoon.
Archdale Bar-B-Que closes; ‘It’s time for me to give it up,’ owner says
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A beloved local barbecue joint is closing its doors. On Wednesday, Archdale Bar-B-Que owner John McPherson said he is looking to either sell the location or hang on to it with the possibility of reopening in the future. “I’m 73 years old, and I’ve been doing this for 60 years, and […]
Jacobs pulls in first deer ever
RJ Jacobs hunted on private land in Scotland County. This was his first deer he’s killed. His parents are Raylon and Ashley Jacobs of Laurinburg.
Limited Edition: Jordan designs Pinehurst No. 2 hat
PINEHURST — The name of one Richmond County golf enthusiast and his creative thinking will be forever stitched into the legend and lore that is Pinehurst Resort. Noah Jordan, a 2020 graduate of Richmond Senior High School, has worked at Pinehurst as a golf pro intermediate since March 2021 during summer breaks and on the weekends.
North Carolina student brought bullet to school, school system says
According to Wake County Public Schools, the student showed the bullet to several schoolmates and claimed to be in possession of additional ammunition.
Woman on the job wrongfully assaulted while handcuffed in North Carolina
Ja’Lana Dunlap’s cellphone caught part of her interaction with Fayetteville Police. The 22-year-old’s civil rights attorneys said she was assaulted while handcuffed, after she refused to show them her I.D. Dunlap was parked in a vacant lot that’s owned by her employer.
This Is North Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the best historic fast food spots around the country, including this longtime favorite in North Carolina.
Most North Carolina hospitals overcharging patients, lying about Medicare profits, state treasurer says
The State Treasurer's office released a report Tuesday claiming that most North Carolina hospitals are overcharging patients and lying about the impact Medicare is having on its bottom line.
chathamjournal.com
Major problems in Chatham County Animal Shelter
Pittsboro, NC – We have some major problems in Chatham County. Rescue is my life’s work. I need to begin by stating I am not a Democrat or Republican. I don’t really like what either party is doing and don’t see them making much/any progress within the parties or with one another.
