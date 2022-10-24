Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
NASDAQ
3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 13 companies’ earnings helped drive markets higher
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," Cramer said.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
parktelegraph.com
Analysts Point To Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) Growth In The Future
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Walmart Inc. (WMT) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.07, or -0.05%, to $140.00. The Walmart Inc. has recorded 201,153 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” Returns with More Savings, Longer Events and Earlier Access for Walmart+ Members.
financefeeds.com
Moneybox taps DriveWealth to add fractional shares on wealth manager app
“Stocks & Shares ISA customers can now choose to buy shares in the way that best suits them, either regularly with weekly purchases, to help smooth out the effects of market volatility, or through one-off buys. They also have the option to build up their holding of a particular stock over time with fractional shares.”
financefeeds.com
BMLL raises $26 million to democratize Level 3 data for wider industry
BMLL has secured $26 million in a Series B investment led by Nasdaq Ventures, FactSet and IQ Capital’s Growth Fund with participation from ACF Investors and other new and existing investors. The funds raised will be used to fuel BMLL’s Level 3 data and analytics products and the firm’s...
financefeeds.com
Prime Trust returns $17 million to crypto lender Celsius
Fintech and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Prime Trust agreed to turn over roughly $17 million worth of cryptocurrency to crypto lending platform Celsius. Those assets will be sent to a designated Celsius wallet until the court figures out about how the money should be distributed. In a filing with the U.S....
Yahoo!
FTSE 100: Shell raises dividend as profits double to $9.5bn amid energy crisis
Shell (SHEL.L) announced a $4bn (£3.4bn) share buyback programme and higher dividend payments for shareholders after posting bumper profits amid the energy crisis. The FTSE 100 (^FTSE) firm reported a "robust performance in a turbulent economic environment" despite lower crude prices and higher gas prices compared with the second quarter this year.
Foxtons reports 25% rise in revenues but tougher 2023 lies ahead
Estate agent’s results come as report predicts UK mortgage lending is heading for big slump
CNET
Verizon Sees More Consumer Phone Users Flee as Prices Rise
Verizon has raised its plan prices in recent months, and customers are continuing to flee as a result. On Friday the nation's largest wireless carrier reported its third-quarter earnings, noting that it had a net loss of 189,000 wireless postpaid phone users due "partially as a result of recent pricing actions."
financefeeds.com
What Is Staking In Cryptocurrency And How Does It Work? A Staking Guide
The ways one can navigate the world of cryptocurrencies keep expanding. Whether you are new to the game, or a full-blown expert, crypto staking may still be the way to go. We’ve prepared your ultimate staking guide with everything you need to know. The ways one can navigate the...
financefeeds.com
Bitpay integrates ERC-20 tokens backed by Polygon network
Crypto payment service provider Bitpay announced the addition of support to payments in ERC-20 tokens on the Polygon network. The alliance enables Bitpay consumers to buy, store, swap and spend MATIC within the app later this week. In particular, BitPay app holders will have access to spend other ERC-20 tokens including USDC, DAI, ETH and WBTC on the Polygon Network.
financefeeds.com
BitMEX CEO Alexander Hoeptner resigns, CFO takes lead
Crypto exchange BitMEX announced the allocation of new leadership roles following the departure of its chief executive officer Alexander Hoeptner. BitMEX has promoted auditing veteran and its chief financial officer Stephan Lutz as its new CEO. He has originally joined the exchange in May 2021 with nearly a decade of experience as partner at auditing and consultancy giant PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).
financefeeds.com
Crypto investment flows show less bets on Bitcoin decline
As the price of bitcoin continues to consolidate around recent lows, investors trimmed their positions in funds designed to profit from further declines in the cryptocurrency. Investors redeemed a net $7.1 million from short bitcoin funds in the seven days through October 21, the crypto asset manager CoinShares wrote. On a month-to-date basis, assets under management (AUM) in these funds had hit an all-time high of $15 million, representing 10% of total AuM.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Nasdaq and more
(PG) – The consumer products giant's quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share beat estimates by 3 cents with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. Results were helped by a 7% boost in organic sales, although P&G cut its full-year revenue forecast due to the impact from a stronger US dollar. P&G rose 1.7% in the premarket.
Comments / 0