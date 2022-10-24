What should brokers consider when the fintech market offers several similar solutions from different providers?. Oftentimes it’s difficult for brokers to decide which technology provider to choose, even if they know what kind of solution the brokerage needs. The fintech market may simultaneously offer several seemingly similar solutions from different technological providers. The price cannot be a deciding factor, especially when it comes to comprehensive products like investment systems, including investment systems, liquidity bridges, or large risk management solutions. Then what should brokers pay attention to, and how can they choose the most suitable solution that covers their unique needs and strengthens the business?

