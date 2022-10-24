Read full article on original website
Inhouse Development, Bespoke Software or Turnkey Solutions for brokers
What should brokers consider when the fintech market offers several similar solutions from different providers?. Oftentimes it’s difficult for brokers to decide which technology provider to choose, even if they know what kind of solution the brokerage needs. The fintech market may simultaneously offer several seemingly similar solutions from different technological providers. The price cannot be a deciding factor, especially when it comes to comprehensive products like investment systems, including investment systems, liquidity bridges, or large risk management solutions. Then what should brokers pay attention to, and how can they choose the most suitable solution that covers their unique needs and strengthens the business?
Avenue Securities enhances US brokerage for Brazilians with STT’s trading technology
Avenue Securities, a U.S. digital brokerage serving retail investors in Brazil, has tapped trading technology provider Sterling Trading Tech (STT) to offer Brazilian investors sophisticated trading tools and functionality to trade the U.S. markets. The Miami-based broker was founded in 2018 and has dedicated itself to Brazilian investments abroad, having...
Blockchain.com launches Visa Card powered by Marqeta’s open APIs
Blockchain.com has debuted a Visa Card, initially available to US residents, that allows users to spend their crypto or cash within their Blockchain.com Wallet without fees and earn 1% back in crypto anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. The Visa Card already had 50,000 waitlist sign-ups already at launch and...
AlgoTrader rebrands to Wyden to focus on digital asset trading and orchestration technology
AlgoTrader, the provider of algorithmic trading software to automate trading strategies in crypto, forex, stocks and derivatives, seems to have given in to digital assets. The firm has rebranded to Wyden, reflecting the company’s ambition to grow beyond being a pure OEMS software vendor. By adopting a unified single-brand...
TransactCould launches white label FX, CFD, Crypto platform powered by TraderEvolution Global
“We are very excited to be part of the retail trading revolution to deliver reliable and quality solutions to brokers, who in turn, can deliver next level experience to their underlying clients.”. Singapore-based fintech TransactCloud has launched a software-as-a-service white-label trading platform powered by TraderEvolution Global’s software solutions. TransactCloud...
Bitpay integrates ERC-20 tokens backed by Polygon network
Crypto payment service provider Bitpay announced the addition of support to payments in ERC-20 tokens on the Polygon network. The alliance enables Bitpay consumers to buy, store, swap and spend MATIC within the app later this week. In particular, BitPay app holders will have access to spend other ERC-20 tokens including USDC, DAI, ETH and WBTC on the Polygon Network.
Zonda Review: An Accessible and Secure Cryptocurrency Exchange for All
The world of cryptocurrency has exploded over the last decade, morphing from a small market with select investors into an international phenomenon. To facilitate this growth, new cryptocurrency exchanges from across the globe have given users a platform to invest in their favorite cryptos. However, as a fairly new system,...
BitMEX CEO Alexander Hoeptner resigns, CFO takes lead
Crypto exchange BitMEX announced the allocation of new leadership roles following the departure of its chief executive officer Alexander Hoeptner. BitMEX has promoted auditing veteran and its chief financial officer Stephan Lutz as its new CEO. He has originally joined the exchange in May 2021 with nearly a decade of experience as partner at auditing and consultancy giant PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).
Singapore bans trading crypto with leverage, bonus, and credit cards
Singapore is rolling out new regulations that will make it more difficult for retail investors to trade cryptocurrencies. The rules were published in two consultation papers on Wednesday and would stop crypto firms from offering leveraged trading to retail customers. Additionally, the proposal prevents crypto providers from accepting payments via credit cards, and requires them to keep customer assets segregated from their own operational funds.
Saudi Arabia approves Chinese broker VCGL as first and only to conduct dealing, advising, custody
Valuable Capital Financial Company (VCFC), a subsidiary of the second largest online broker by total trading volume in Hong Kong, Valuable Capital Group Limited (VCGL), has secured initial licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) of Saudi Arabia. The brokerage will be the very first and only licensed corporation in...
Mercuryo integrates Fireblocks on Crypto BaaS offering
Crypto-powered payments solution Mercuryo has integrated Fireblocks in order to offer over 3 million end-users and more than 200 business partners secure access to new and popular cryptocurrencies and blockchains. Available as part of Mercuryo’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering, which enables crypto-native companies to integrate built-in bank accounts into their platforms,...
Binance launches fiat on-/off-ramp services in LATAM
Latin America is about to see a new launch of on-/off-ramp services delivered by a partnership between embedded fintech and payment infrastructure Inswitch with the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange company Binance. The new on-/off-ramp services will allow people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in Latin America as the region...
AKO Markets Review – Is AKO Markets Scam or a Good Broker?
Read our AKO Markets review today to learn all you need to know about AKO Markets before signing up with the broker (akomarkets.com) AKO Markets is getting huge fame nowadays. High security and one of the best customer care opportunities make this brokerage platform superior and recommendable among all brokers. All users feel convenient while executing trades here. Thereof, it is important to share its key amenities in this AKO Markets review.
IG class action lawsuit in Australia: Was IG too laissez-faire with its retail clients?
IG Markets, the ASIC-authorized FX and CFD brokerage subsidiary of IG Group, has become the target of a civil class action on behalf of thousands of investors who lost an estimated $800 million trading contracts for difference (CFDs). The figure of $800 million was put forward by the Australian Securities...
What Is Staking In Cryptocurrency And How Does It Work? A Staking Guide
The ways one can navigate the world of cryptocurrencies keep expanding. Whether you are new to the game, or a full-blown expert, crypto staking may still be the way to go. We’ve prepared your ultimate staking guide with everything you need to know. The ways one can navigate the...
Binetrix Review 2022 – Is Binetrix Scam or a Good Broker?
Read our Binetrix review today to learn all you need to know about Binetrix before signing up with the broker (binetrix.com). The choice of professional and successful traders is Binetrix as concluded through various surveys. It brings fresh and up-to-date opportunities to the financial market. Customers can get themselves engaged in a profitable and beneficial trading environment by joining this broker.
FCA wants to tackle greenwashing with new proposals to protect ESG-labelled instruments
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has proposed an anti-greenwashing package intended to protect consumers and improve trust in sustainable investment products. New measures include investment product sustainability labels and restrictions on how terms like ‘ESG’, ‘green’ or ‘sustainable’ can be used. The proposal is...
XTB net profit hits $50 million as revenues doubling in Q3
Poland-based Forex and CFDs broker XTB has reported its final results for Q3 2022 ending September 30, 2022. The report showed improved metrics after seeing revenues and customer numbers fall back in the previous year from the heights of 2021 as the pandemic trading boom fizzled out. In the three...
CQG taps Lime Trading for execution on US exchanges and dark pools
CQG has expanded its partnership with Lime Trading in order to integrate its front-end trading platforms into Lime’s back end for trade execution. The move gives CQG institutional and retail clients the ability to access Lime’s low-latency execution services and gateways to a full range of U.S. exchanges and dark pool venues for equity trading.
Does the New Prime Minister Mean a Revived British Pound?
UK appoints a new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, but is he coming to the rescue? The UK, its national currency, and the British equities have had a very turbulent few months. Read more here. Officials have confirmed that the new UK Prime Minister is Rishi Sunak but is he coming...
