Framingham, MA

Police: Wallet Stolen After Thief Smashes Vehicle Window

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a vehicle burglary reported yesterday morning, October 26. The “passenger side window was smashed” and a “wallet stolen” from a vehicle parked at 47 Franklin Street, said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira. The incident was reported to Police...
Hopkinton To Widen Main Street For Emergency Vehicles

HOPKINTON — Town of Hopkinton Manager Norman Khumalo and Town Engineer Dave Daltorio provided an update on the Main Street Corridor Project, specifically about concerns raised regarding emergency vehicle access between the stretches of Main Street from Commonwealth Avenue to Mayhew Street and from Summer Street to the Fire Station.
2 Vehicles Towed After Winter Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Two vehicles were towed after a Monday morning crash on Winter Street in Framingham. The crash happened at 7:18 a.m. at 633 Winter Street. Vehicle one was turning left into Keefe Tech’s driveway, when vehicle two rear-ended vehicle one, said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira.
Framingham Police: Car Crashes Into Pole and Tree on Edgell Road

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police, Framingham Fire, and Brewster Ambulance responded to a single-vehicle crash on Edgell Road Sunday night, October 24. Around 5:45 p.m. yesterday, a vehicle was traveling North on Edgell Road, when it “struck a Verizon pole, which was damaged, on the southbound side,” said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira.
Police: Rear Vehicle Window Shattered on Route 135

FRAMINGHAM – A resident reported the rear window of a vehicle smashed on Friday night, October 21. The incident was reported at 5:13 p.m. at 997 Waverely Street. “Rear car window was shattered, nothing missing from the car,” said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira. Framingham Police have...
Man shot, killed inside Boston barber shop remembered for good deeds

BOSTON — A manshot and killed inside a barber shop in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is being remembered for his good deeds in the community as the search for the assailant continues. The victim was identified by Boston police as Herman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury. Hylton was described him...
Boston Police Officer Injured While Responding to Disturbance

A police officer was injured while responding to a disturbance in Boston on Tuesday morning. Boston police said the officer responded to a report of a disturbance on Dudley Terrace shortly after 11:30 a.m. The injured officer was taken to an area hospital for evaluation but is expected to be...
Man Arrested After Alleged Indecent Assaults on 2 Teens Riding Red Line

A Dorchester man has been arrested after allegedly indecently assaulting two teenagers onboard a Red Line train earlier this month, according to the MBTA Transit Police. Edgar Alonzo, 35, was arrested Tuesday evening after a transit officer spotted him, according to a news release. Alonzo is accused of indecently assaulting...
Police: Framingham House Broken Into Twice in One Day

FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham house was broken into twice in one day. According to the Framingham Police log, it was broken into twice within 2 hours on October 20. Police were called to 54 Kendall Street at 3:29 p.m. for a breaking & entering on October 20, and then called back to the same address for a breaking & entering at 5:27 p.m.
