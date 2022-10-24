Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Framingham Police Issue 15 Citations as Part of Enforcement Campaign Today
FRAMINGHAM – This morning, two Framingham Police traffic officers conducted a “move over enforcement operation”. When approaching emergency vehicles on the road way, drivers are to move over if possible, or slow down, under the law. Framingham Police said they issued a total of 15 citations “for...
Framingham Police Arrest Revere Man For Stealing ‘Canada Goose Jacket’
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World yesterday, for a report of a man stealing from TJX company stores. The call came in at 4:47 p.m. for Marshalls at 1 Worcester Road. Police arrested Hicham Ettakani, 36, of 530 Revere Street of Revere. He was charged with...
Police: Wallet Stolen After Thief Smashes Vehicle Window
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a vehicle burglary reported yesterday morning, October 26. The “passenger side window was smashed” and a “wallet stolen” from a vehicle parked at 47 Franklin Street, said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira. The incident was reported to Police...
Woman Crushed at Carwash in Peabody Thursday Afternoon, Route 1 Shut Down For Medevac
At approximately 14:30 hours today, Thursday October 27 2022, Cataldo EMS, Peabody Fire and Police and Troopers from the Mass State Police all responded to reports of a major trauma at Turnpike Car Wash, located just before the interchange with Interstate 95. When responders arrived on scene they located a...
Hopkinton To Widen Main Street For Emergency Vehicles
HOPKINTON — Town of Hopkinton Manager Norman Khumalo and Town Engineer Dave Daltorio provided an update on the Main Street Corridor Project, specifically about concerns raised regarding emergency vehicle access between the stretches of Main Street from Commonwealth Avenue to Mayhew Street and from Summer Street to the Fire Station.
2 Vehicles Towed After Winter Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Two vehicles were towed after a Monday morning crash on Winter Street in Framingham. The crash happened at 7:18 a.m. at 633 Winter Street. Vehicle one was turning left into Keefe Tech’s driveway, when vehicle two rear-ended vehicle one, said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira.
Framingham Police: Thief Steals Passport From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – A thief stole a passport and other paperwork from an “unlocked” vehicle yesterday, according to Framingham Police. The victim reported it to police at 8:57 a.m.on Monday, October 24. The victim said the vehicle was parked at 149 Franklin Street and was “unlocked,” said the...
Framingham Police: Car Crashes Into Pole and Tree on Edgell Road
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police, Framingham Fire, and Brewster Ambulance responded to a single-vehicle crash on Edgell Road Sunday night, October 24. Around 5:45 p.m. yesterday, a vehicle was traveling North on Edgell Road, when it “struck a Verizon pole, which was damaged, on the southbound side,” said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira.
Massachusetts State Police warn those planning to visit Massachusetts Riverwalk after rape, indecent assault
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating two reported incidents, a rape that occurred in September and an indecent assault that occurred last Thursday, on the Riverwalk in Waltham. Whether the two assaults were committed by the same assailant remains part of the ongoing investigation. On the night of Sept. 14,...
Police: Rear Vehicle Window Shattered on Route 135
FRAMINGHAM – A resident reported the rear window of a vehicle smashed on Friday night, October 21. The incident was reported at 5:13 p.m. at 997 Waverely Street. “Rear car window was shattered, nothing missing from the car,” said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira. Framingham Police have...
Framingham Police Recover Vehicle Stolen From Wellesley
FRAMINGHAM – A vehicle reported stolen out of the Town of Wellesley, was recovered by Framingham Police this weekend. The vehicle was found at 10:27 p.m. on Sunday night at 115 Beaver Street, according to the public police log. No other information was released by Police.
Man shot, killed inside Boston barber shop remembered for good deeds
BOSTON — A manshot and killed inside a barber shop in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is being remembered for his good deeds in the community as the search for the assailant continues. The victim was identified by Boston police as Herman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury. Hylton was described him...
Framingham Police: Boston Man Smashes Window With Victim Inside Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Boston man at 1 a.m. at the Walmart parking lot at 121 Worcester Road on Sunday morning, October 23. Police arrested at 1:12 a.m. Paulus G. Lewis, 34, of 846 Huntington Avenue in Boston. He was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200.
Boston Police Officer Injured While Responding to Disturbance
A police officer was injured while responding to a disturbance in Boston on Tuesday morning. Boston police said the officer responded to a report of a disturbance on Dudley Terrace shortly after 11:30 a.m. The injured officer was taken to an area hospital for evaluation but is expected to be...
Man Arrested After Alleged Indecent Assaults on 2 Teens Riding Red Line
A Dorchester man has been arrested after allegedly indecently assaulting two teenagers onboard a Red Line train earlier this month, according to the MBTA Transit Police. Edgar Alonzo, 35, was arrested Tuesday evening after a transit officer spotted him, according to a news release. Alonzo is accused of indecently assaulting...
City & CSX Negotiate $5 Million Price For Bruce Freeman Trail
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky said tonight, October 25, the City has negotiated a $5 million price with CSX to purchase a parcel of land complete the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail in the community. “It was a monumental exercise,” said Mayor Sisitsky. A purchase &...
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
Missing 16-year-old Massachusetts girl may be in danger, police seek public’s help in New England
Police are looking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old that may be within 100 miles of Raynham.
North Reading Police charge 39-year-old Mass. woman in connection to hit-and-run that injured child
NORTH READING, Mass. — North Reading Department has charged a 39-year-old Andover woman in connection to a hit-and-run incident last week that injured a small child. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a hit-and-run on Lakeside Boulevard just before 8 a.m. The 39-year-old woman...
Police: Framingham House Broken Into Twice in One Day
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham house was broken into twice in one day. According to the Framingham Police log, it was broken into twice within 2 hours on October 20. Police were called to 54 Kendall Street at 3:29 p.m. for a breaking & entering on October 20, and then called back to the same address for a breaking & entering at 5:27 p.m.
