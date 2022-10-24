Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recall effort against LA City Councilmember Kevin de León accepted by City Clerk's office
The latest effort to recall embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León is moving forward.The LA City Clerk's Office has accepted the notice of intent from a recall organizer.One of those organizers is Pauline Adkins, who dropped off her fourth notice of intent on Thursday.Bernie Mariscal is with the City Clerk's office and told me that the letter of intent has been accepted. "Once they acknowledge receipt that's when the time clock will begin," Mariscal said. De Leon's office has 21 days to acknowledge that notice.Once that happens, the recall organizer has to wait 28 days before signature gathering can begin.More 20...
thedowneypatriot.com
City council candidate claims harassment by Councilwoman Frometa
DOWNEY - District 4 city council candidate Joaquin Beltran alleged that his opponent, Councilwoman Claudia Frometa, harassed and called the police on him while he campaigned outside of a grocery store Tuesday evening. In a video posted to Instagram, Beltran said he was campaigning outside the Ralph’s store at Firestone...
Sfvbj.com
Reagan Foundation Severs Ties with California Lutheran University
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Institute and Foundation has terminated a fellowship program it sponsored at California Lutheran University that funded scholarships for students entering the Master of Public Policy and Administration at the school. The Reagan-Gallegly Fellowship Program, which the Reagan Foundation created in support of the Elton and Janice...
Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center
Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
Larchmont Chronicle
Third Street principal David Kim moves to new job with LAUSD
Principal David Kim, who has helmed Third Street Elementary School for the past six years, moved to an upper level administration position within the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) in mid-September. Helen Lee, former assistant principal, assumed his position as principal on Sept. 19. Third Street Elementary, Hancock Park’s...
OC Voters Are Picking a New Judge – Between Peggy Huang and Michele Bell. How Do They Answer Key Questions?
Judges are among the most powerful officials in Orange County, tasked with administering justice on everything from personal injury lawsuits to murder cases. And they’re among the toughest offices for voters to pick from because there’s such little information about the people running. This time around, there’s only...
Is The Controversial CEO of Orange County’s Green Power Agency On The Way Out?
Leaders of Orange County’s green power agency kicked the decision on firing CEO Brian Probolsky on Tuesday, again extending the discussion on whether or not to remove their controversial top employee. Board members of the Orange County Power Authority have been talking about firing Probolsky since at least June.
The 'Parental Rights' Movement Has Its Sights On This OC School Board
A conservative parent group is hoping to gain a lock on the Placentia-Yorba Linda school board by ousting two longtime incumbents.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide
At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
Veteran L.A. County DA granted deposition of Gascón chief of staff
Attorneys for a veteran prosecutor alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the election of District Attorney George Gascón, can depose Gascón’s chief of staff, a judge ruled.
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million
A Los Angeles Superior Court has awarded $45 million to two special needs twins who went to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. A jury this week unanimously found that the students were abused with corporal punishment, physical restraint, and intentional battery by a behavioral aide at the primary school that closed in 2019. The alleged abuse […] The post Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Voters in Fullerton, West Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, La Habra, Placentia and Stanton Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
Right now, voters in north and west OC are faced with a rarity in local politics:. A party turning on their own incumbent. Supervisor Doug Chaffee, a Democrat, has been under fire from Democratic Party leaders for often siding with his Republican colleagues on key issues like banning health officials from joining coronavirus news conferences.
2urbangirls.com
Mail-in ballots found in dumpster in Lake Elsinore
The Nov 8 election ballots and voter information guides were recovered and delivered the same day. An investigation is under way after mail-in ballots and voter information guides for the Nov. 8 election were found inside a dumpster at a Lake Elsinore apartment complex, officials said. The Riverside County Registrar...
pasadenanow.com
Paseo Colorado Mall Bought in Foreclosure Sale Monday
[Updated] A Canadian developer bought The Paseo shopping center in downtown Pasadena on Monday in a foreclosure sale after its owner defaulted on a loan, according to real estate news site The Real Deal. The Onni Group of Vancouver paid $103 million through a foreclosure, according to a Monday release...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Joint Venture Acquires 165-Unit Woodbridge Manor Affordable Community in Irvine, California
IRVINE, Calif. —Asland Capital Partners, Fairstead, iimpact Capital, Nuveen Real Estate and Innovative Housing Opportunities (IHO) have acquired Woodbridge Manor, a 165-unit affordable housing community for seniors in Irvine. Woodbridge Manor apartments are available to seniors earning up to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), or a...
NBC Los Angeles
Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92
Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood home prices falling as recession fears widen
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The tide is turning as Inglewood homeowners are lowering prices on their homes as fears of a recession widen. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic it was truly a “sellers” market as homeowners commanded top prices for their homes as inventory became scarce. Now with...
foxla.com
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
theregistrysocal.com
Four-Building Office Campus Listed in Orange County With $33.9MM Asking Price
More office space is being brought to the market in Southern California. One building, a 58,193 square foot office campus in Costa Mesa, is currently on the market for $33.9 million, or about $582 per square foot, according to a property listing from CBRE. Built in 1975, the four-building campus...
1 transported after multiple students make "medical complaints" at Canoga Park High School
At least one student was hospitalized after as many as four students at Canoga Park High School experienced medical emergencies on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles School Police Department, all four students are safe after making "medical complaints" at around 10:40 a.m. at the campus located on Topanga Canyon Boulevard. "Due to privacy and confidentiality laws, we cannot disclose additional information about this incident," they said. LAPD officers were also called to the scene, indicating that they were made aware of four students possibly suffering effects of an overdose from an unknown substance. As they continued to investigate, they learned that the substance was marijuana. The campus remained open for instruction to all other students.
