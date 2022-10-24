Read full article on original website
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.66% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,805.90. Regarding S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.51% up from its 52-week low and 10.45%...
USD/CNH Is 1% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.01% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.22. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.854% up from its 52-week low and 0.164% down from its 52-week high. Forex Price Classification.
USD/CNH Bearish By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.5448% for the last session’s close. At 16:07 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.20. Credit suisse: Usd/cnh: Q$ Forecast Range Increased to 7.10-7.55. Our Q4 USD/CNH range has been raised to 7.10-7.55. We anticipate negative sentiment to...
USD/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.857% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.8574% for the last session’s close. At 09:10 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.00. About USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.868% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.99 and 0.766% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.99.
EUR/JPY Jumps By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 3.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:09 EST on Thursday, 27 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.37. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.652% up from its 52-week low and 1.343% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
Gold Bulls Seeking A Move To Key Daily Resistance: 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Gold (GC) has been up by 2.68% for the last 5 sessions. At 05:50 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, Gold (GC) is $1,674.80. Gold is under pressure on Monday as it pulls back from the highs reached at the start of the day around $1,670, 0.5% higher than the current spot price of $1,650.The US dollar has firmed for its safe haven qualities but is teetering with key trendline support that is illustrated below, a break of which could help to boost the yellow metal.
Silver Futures Went Up By Over 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 7.14% for the last 10 sessions. At 21:05 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, Silver (SI) is $19.50. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 1027, 99.99% below its average volume of 16586297554.03. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 7% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 7.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,151.43. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 10.86% up from its 52-week low and 19.27% down from its 52-week high.
EUR/JPY Over 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.2435% for the last session’s close. At 14:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $145.73. Concerning EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.13% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $147.39 and 1.279% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $147.62.
Palladium Futures Is 9% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 9.22% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:06 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,974.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 20, 99.99% below its average volume of 6076516557.76. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
GBP/USD Reaches A New Multi-week High: 6% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The GBP/USD currency pair captures fresh bids in the European early session, and rises to its highest point since September 14th at the 1.1575-1.1580 area. FXStreet published a report on how investors welcomed Rishi Sunak’s appointment as British Prime Minister. The British pound continues to be supported by a decline in UK gilt yields. The US dollar-selling bias, which is still supportive of momentum, provides additional support to the GBP/USD pairing.
EUR/USD Bearish Stance Challenged By ECB- Up By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/USD is trading almost unchanged on the day at around 1.0075 ahead of the European open. Investors take a pause and refrain from placing any directional bets on the pair, awaiting the critical ECB rate hike decision and the US advance Q3 GDP release. According to FXStreet,...
IBOVESPA Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $113,923.37. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.58% up from its 52-week low and 6.33% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 8.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,229.28. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 60328499, 84.17% below its average volume of...
NeuroMetrix Stock Over 39% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) slid by a staggering 39.86% in 21 sessions from $2.86 to $1.72 at 11:07 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.77% to $10,886.28, following the last session’s downward trend. NeuroMetrix’s last close was $1.75,...
CBOE Drops By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.69% for the last session’s close. At 05:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, CBOE (VIX) is $27.41. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.51% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $27.27 and 3.89% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $28.52.
Silver Clears Solid Resistance: (SI) Over 8% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 8.19% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:52 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, Silver (SI) is $19.69. Silver price reclaims the 50 and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on Tuesday amidst broad US Dollar weakness, as risk-perceived assets advance while US bonds rally. Consequently, US Treasury yields fall, a tailwind for the white metal. At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at $19.37, above its opening price by 0.77%.
NYSE Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.52% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Thursday, 27 October, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,596.56. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 23.38% up from its 52-week low and 12.74% down from its 52-week high.
After BoC’s 50-bps Rate Increase, USD/CAD Fluctuates Above 1.3600 – Over 1% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CAD rises following the Bank of Canada (BoC) monetary decision to lift rates by 50 bps on Wednesday, disappointing market participants, expecting a ¾ of percent increase due to Canada’s economy struggling with inflationary levels not seen in 30 years. Also, the BoC announced that it would continue its policy of quantitative tightening. The USD/CAD is trading at around 1.3619, above its opening price by 0.08%.
EUR/CHF Still Has Some Upside Scope, According to Commerzbank: Up By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF is trading close to parity again. Economists at Commerzbank believe that the pair could extend its advance. EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 3.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:06 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF is trading close to parity...
