via.news
Palladium Futures Is 9% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 9.22% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:06 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,974.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 20, 99.99% below its average volume of 6076516557.76. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Copper Futures Bullish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 3.91% for the last 10 sessions. At 21:03 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, Copper (HG) is $3.54. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 1600, 99.99% below its average volume of 16718905520.92. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 2.69% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,729.66. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.58% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $15,041.40 and 0.93% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,584.10.
NYSE Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.52% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Thursday, 27 October, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,596.56. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 23.38% up from its 52-week low and 12.74% down from its 52-week high.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 8.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,229.28. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 60328499, 84.17% below its average volume of...
USD/CHF Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.54% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:06 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.439% up from its 52-week low and 2.868% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
HANG SENG INDEX Slides By 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,646.85. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.68% up from its 52-week low and 39.23% down from its 52-week high.
Lumber Futures Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 10.19% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:50 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Lumber (LBS) is $476.90. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 137, 99.99% below its average volume of 23288549.31. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
EUR/JPY Jumps By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 3.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:09 EST on Thursday, 27 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.37. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.652% up from its 52-week low and 1.343% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
USD/CNH Is 1% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.01% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.22. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.854% up from its 52-week low and 0.164% down from its 52-week high. Forex Price Classification.
Li Auto Stock Bearish Momentum With A 34% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) fell by a staggering 34.33% in 21 sessions from $23.01 at 2022-09-30, to $15.11 at 14:43 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.33% to $10,824.68, following the last session’s downward trend.
Caesars Entertainment Stock Bullish Momentum With A 28% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) rose by a staggering 28.55% in 21 sessions from $32.26 at 2022-09-30, to $41.47 at 16:15 EST on Thursday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.57% to $10,799.02, following the last session’s downward trend.
USD/JPY Could Climb To The 160 Level, According to BofA: 1% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – How will USD/JPY perform in the future? Bank of America economists believe the pair may reach 160 levels. USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 1.88% for the last 10 sessions. At 11:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $145.93. What is next for USD/JPY? Economists...
GBP/USD Reaches A New Multi-week High: 6% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The GBP/USD currency pair captures fresh bids in the European early session, and rises to its highest point since September 14th at the 1.1575-1.1580 area. FXStreet published a report on how investors welcomed Rishi Sunak’s appointment as British Prime Minister. The British pound continues to be supported by a decline in UK gilt yields. The US dollar-selling bias, which is still supportive of momentum, provides additional support to the GBP/USD pairing.
Rumble Stock Over 40% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) jumped by a staggering 40.56% in 10 sessions from $7.08 at 2022-10-20, to $9.95 at 11:42 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.69% to $10,895.08, following the last session’s downward trend. About...
Viking Therapeutics Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose by a staggering 29.87% in 21 sessions from $3.18 at 2022-10-13, to $4.13 at 14:55 EST on Thursday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.33% to $10,824.68, following the last session’s downward trend.
NYSE FANG Bearish By 14% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 14.33% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:26 EST on Friday, 28 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,463.40. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.84% up from its 52-week low and 0.1% down from its 52-week high.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 10.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Friday, 28 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,243.33. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.64% up from its 52-week low and 18.7% down from its 52-week high.
Pinduoduo Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pinduoduo rising 11.31% to $52.91 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ fell 2.04% to $10,970.99, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around negative trend exchanging session today. Pinduoduo’s last close...
Shopify Reports Smaller-than-forecast Loss, Still 14% Rise At Session Start On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) jumped by a staggering 14.69% to $33.33 at 10:22 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is rising 0.63% to $14,531.69, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up to now, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today.
