(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Rumble (RUM) rising 17.28% to $9.94 on Wednesday while NASDAQ slid 2.04% to $10,970.99. Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. Rumble.com is a video sharing platform. It allows creators of videos to livestream, host, distribute, create, and manage OTT streams, as well as monetize them. Locals.com is a subscription-based platform for video sharing. It was established in Longboat Key in Florida in 2013.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO