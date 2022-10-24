Read full article on original website
Palladium Futures Is 9% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 9.22% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:06 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,974.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 20, 99.99% below its average volume of 6076516557.76. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Platinum Futures Is 4% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.97% for the last 10 sessions. At 08:52 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Platinum (PL) is $951.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 7959, 99.99% below its average volume of 13018803759.54. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Silver Futures Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 5.75% for the last 10 sessions. At 08:50 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Silver (SI) is $19.40. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 18747, 99.99% below its average volume of 16474980158.82. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.66% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,805.90. Regarding S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.51% up from its 52-week low and 10.45%...
EUR/JPY Jumps By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 3.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:09 EST on Thursday, 27 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.37. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.652% up from its 52-week low and 1.343% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
USD/CHF Bullish By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.54% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.099% up from its 52-week low and 2.277% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 8.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,229.28. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 60328499, 84.17% below its average volume of...
GBP/EUR Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.15. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.52% up from its 52-week low and 5.497% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 10.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Friday, 28 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,243.33. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.64% up from its 52-week low and 18.7% down from its 52-week high.
Enphase Energy Stock Bullish Momentum With A 29% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 10 sessions from $238.12 at 2022-10-14, to $309.06 at 14:57 EST on Thursday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.33% to $10,824.68, following the last session’s downward trend.
Li Auto Stock Bearish Momentum With A 34% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) fell by a staggering 34.33% in 21 sessions from $23.01 at 2022-09-30, to $15.11 at 14:43 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.33% to $10,824.68, following the last session’s downward trend.
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock Went Down By Over 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF) slid by a staggering 17.93% in 5 sessions from $16.38 to $13.44 at 16:08 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 1.44% to $14,780.25, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Cliffs...
NYSE FANG Bearish By 14% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 14.33% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:26 EST on Friday, 28 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,463.40. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.84% up from its 52-week low and 0.1% down from its 52-week high.
NYSE Composite Over 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 8.62% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:32 EST on Friday, 28 October, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,780.25. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.93% up from its 52-week low and 11.64% down from its 52-week high.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose by a staggering 29.87% in 21 sessions from $3.18 at 2022-10-13, to $4.13 at 14:55 EST on Thursday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.33% to $10,824.68, following the last session’s downward trend.
Groupon Stock Impressive Rise On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Groupon (GRPN) jumping 11.85% to $7.36 on Wednesday while NASDAQ fell 2.04% to $10,970.99. Groupon’s last close was $6.58, 78.88% under its 52-week high of $31.15. About Groupon. Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers...
Rumble Stock Bullish Momentum With A 17.28% Rise On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Rumble (RUM) rising 17.28% to $9.94 on Wednesday while NASDAQ slid 2.04% to $10,970.99. Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. Rumble.com is a video sharing platform. It allows creators of videos to livestream, host, distribute, create, and manage OTT streams, as well as monetize them. Locals.com is a subscription-based platform for video sharing. It was established in Longboat Key in Florida in 2013.
USD/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.857% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.8574% for the last session’s close. At 09:10 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.00. About USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.868% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.99 and 0.766% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.99.
Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation? – Over 30% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) jumped by a staggering 30.21% in 21 sessions from $2.36 at 2022-10-14, to $3.07 at 13:19 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.91% to $10,871.52, following the last session’s downward trend.
After BoC’s 50-bps Rate Increase, USD/CAD Fluctuates Above 1.3600 – Over 1% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CAD rises following the Bank of Canada (BoC) monetary decision to lift rates by 50 bps on Wednesday, disappointing market participants, expecting a ¾ of percent increase due to Canada’s economy struggling with inflationary levels not seen in 30 years. Also, the BoC announced that it would continue its policy of quantitative tightening. The USD/CAD is trading at around 1.3619, above its opening price by 0.08%.
