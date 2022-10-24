Read full article on original website
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.66% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,805.90. Regarding S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.51% up from its 52-week low and 10.45%...
Copper Futures Bullish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 3.91% for the last 10 sessions. At 21:03 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, Copper (HG) is $3.54. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 1600, 99.99% below its average volume of 16718905520.92. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
USD/CNH Is 1% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.01% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.22. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.854% up from its 52-week low and 0.164% down from its 52-week high. Forex Price Classification.
USD/CHF Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.54% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:06 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.439% up from its 52-week low and 2.868% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
EUR/JPY Jumps By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 3.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:09 EST on Thursday, 27 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.37. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.652% up from its 52-week low and 1.343% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
Platinum Futures Is 4% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.97% for the last 10 sessions. At 08:52 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Platinum (PL) is $951.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 7959, 99.99% below its average volume of 13018803759.54. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
HANG SENG INDEX Slides By 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Wednesday, 26 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,646.85. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.68% up from its 52-week low and 39.23% down from its 52-week high.
Lumber Futures Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 10.19% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:50 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Lumber (LBS) is $476.90. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 137, 99.99% below its average volume of 23288549.31. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 7% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 7.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,151.43. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 10.86% up from its 52-week low and 19.27% down from its 52-week high.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 8.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,229.28. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 60328499, 84.17% below its average volume of...
EUR/USD Bearish Stance Challenged By ECB- Up By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/USD is trading almost unchanged on the day at around 1.0075 ahead of the European open. Investors take a pause and refrain from placing any directional bets on the pair, awaiting the critical ECB rate hike decision and the US advance Q3 GDP release. According to FXStreet,...
USD/JPY Could Climb To The 160 Level, According to BofA: 1% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – How will USD/JPY perform in the future? Bank of America economists believe the pair may reach 160 levels. USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 1.88% for the last 10 sessions. At 11:06 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $145.93. What is next for USD/JPY? Economists...
Li Auto Stock Bearish Momentum With A 34% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) fell by a staggering 34.33% in 21 sessions from $23.01 at 2022-09-30, to $15.11 at 14:43 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.33% to $10,824.68, following the last session’s downward trend.
USD/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.857% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.8574% for the last session’s close. At 09:10 EST on Thursday, 27 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.00. About USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.868% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.99 and 0.766% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.99.
IBOVESPA Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:08 EST on Thursday, 27 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $113,923.37. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.58% up from its 52-week low and 6.33% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
GBP/USD Reaches A New Multi-week High: 6% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The GBP/USD currency pair captures fresh bids in the European early session, and rises to its highest point since September 14th at the 1.1575-1.1580 area. FXStreet published a report on how investors welcomed Rishi Sunak’s appointment as British Prime Minister. The British pound continues to be supported by a decline in UK gilt yields. The US dollar-selling bias, which is still supportive of momentum, provides additional support to the GBP/USD pairing.
Silver Futures Is 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 8.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:50 EST on Friday, 28 October, Silver (SI) is $19.15. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 48264, 99.99% below its average volume of 16203116216.05. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Viking Therapeutics Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose by a staggering 29.87% in 21 sessions from $3.18 at 2022-10-13, to $4.13 at 14:55 EST on Thursday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.33% to $10,824.68, following the last session’s downward trend.
SmileDirectClub Stock Over 15% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) jumped by a staggering 15.15% in 5 sessions from $0.71 at 15.15, to $0.82 at 20:40 EST on Wednesday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 2.04% to $10,970.99, following the last session’s downward trend. SmileDirectClub’s...
