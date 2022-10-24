Read full article on original website
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
411mania.com
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To Being Mentioned on Raw, Rhea Ripley Bodyslams Luke Gallows
– James Ellsworth got name dropped on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to social media to react. On tonight’s show, The Club confronted The Judgment Day and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as belonging to “the generation of James Ellsworth” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Blasts Former WWE Star’s Time In AEW
Jim Cornette has commented on one former WWE star’s time in AEW, branding them a “disappointment since the start.”. Malakai Black exploded into AEW following his release from WWE and made a name for himself instantly as he laid out Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes with his Black Mass spin kick. Black then entered into a feud with Rhodes that saw him pick up two big wins over The American Nightmare.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Planned Lineup For RAW Tonight
WWE is one week closer to November 5th’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. The red brand has a big show planned, and we’ve got the lineup. This is also your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp reported the plan for tonight’s lineup behind Fightful’s paywall. It appears that...
wrestletalk.com
Major WWE/NJPW Heat Update, ‘Toxic’ AEW Locker Room, The Rock’s Daughter Shocking WWE Debut – News Bulletin – October 26, 2022
We’ve got a major WWE/NJPW heat update, more news of the ‘toxic’ AEW locker room, The Rock’s daughter making her shocking WWE debut, and more. It’s Wednesday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for October 26, 2022.
PWMania
Backstage News on Cathy Kelley Having Talks with AEW Prior to Her WWE Return
Before her recent WWE return, Cathy Kelley reportedly spoke with AEW. Kelley returned to WWE earlier this month as part of the commentary team shuffle, this time as a backstage interviewer on the RAW brand. According to Fightful Select, Kelley had talks with AEW earlier this year. Kelley reportedly spoke...
Yardbarker
Daily Update: Stephanie McMahon & Triple H, CM Punk, Batista
Wrestling Observer Live: RAW report, New Japan in New York, Rocky Romero returns, more!. 2022 Hall of Fame ballot, rules, everyone eligible, thoughts on this year's election and the strongest candidates.What candidates on this year's ballot did the best in last year's ballot. TripleMania, the story behind the show, business...
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Defended In Huge Way After AEW All Out Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone mentioned and then some. Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks...
bodyslam.net
Top IMPACT Wrestling Lucha Libre Star Laredo Kid Undergoes Emergency Surgery
Moments ago, Laredo Kid took to his own Instagram account to announce that he had emergency surgery after a match last night. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkGmAe9u0iu/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=. English translation:. I don’t know how or where to start with this news — Yesterday unfortunately @laredokidpro had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital after...
bodyslam.net
Top AEW Star Matt Hardy Talks “Broken” Character
Matt Hardy debuted with AEW in 2020, and immediately brought in his “Broken Matt” character. Unfortunately, the crowd feeding off the character is a big part of the gimmick, and we were going through a pandemic so there were no fans to perform in front of. Speaking on...
ComicBook
WWE's Karl Anderson Responds to NJPW's Ultimatum
Karl Anderson recently made his return to WWE alongside tag team partner Luke Gallows. The two men, collectively known as the Good Brothers, aligned themselves with AJ Styles in his fight against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. A clash between these two trios is set to go down on November 5th at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which happens to be a busy day in the world of professional wrestling. Thousands of miles east will be NJPW Battle Autumn in Japan, an event that Anderson himself is currently booked for. As the current NEVER Openweight Champion, Anderson is booked to defend his title against Hikuleo at said show in just over a week.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Talent Johnny Swinger Signs New Deal
IMPACT Wrestling has kept one of their “national treasures”, Johnny Swinger. While Swinger was chatting with Tommy Dreamer on the House of Hardcore Podcast, it was revealed that Swinger signed a new contract with IMPACT. Swinger stated that it is for one year which would take him into 2023 and he expressed how grateful he is that he’s still able to perform on a TV level.
bodyslam.net
Card Set For AEW Rampage – 10/28/22
The full card for this Friday’s AEW Rampage was revealed on tonight’s AEW Dynamite which will feature a TNT championship match, women’s action and tag team action. You can see the full list of matches for the show below!. AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow vs. Matt Taven. Tay...
bodyslam.net
UFC officially signs LFA flyweight champion Gabriella Fernandes, no fight booked yet
A Brazilian prospect is the newest addition to the UFC’s roster. Gabriella Fernandes is 8-1 as a professional and captured the interim LFA flyweight championship this past September with a second-round guillotine over Karoline Martins in the co-main event of LFA 143 in Recife, Brazil. Watch the finish below.
wrestleview.com
NJPW issues statement regarding Karl Anderson’s status, Anderson comments
New Japan Pro Wrestling issued an official statement regarding Karl Anderson’s status for the Battle Autumn event on November 5, which is the same day at WWE Crown Jewel. NJPW has advertised Karl Anderson for the event where he is scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship at the Battle Autumn show.
bodyslam.net
Card Set For Next Weeks AEW Dynamite – 11/2/22
A couple of mystery men are set for AEW Dynamite next week. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, the card was announced for next weeks show which will feature an All Atlantic Championship match, Chris Jericho battling a former ROH champion, Daddy Asses Birthday Bash and Jay Lethal vs. Darby Allin, where Lethal says he will bring a old friend to meet Darby. The full card for next week is below!
bodyslam.net
AEW Named As Part Of Fast Company’s Second Annual “Brands That Matter” List
Fast Company announced today that All Elite Wrestling was named in its second annual Brands That Matter list. The list honors brands that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose. You can read the full statement from AEW below. AEW Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual “Brands That Matter” List...
The Elite (Kenny Omega And Young Bucks) 'Erased' In Vignette On 10/26 AEW Dynamite
During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, a vignette aired going through the history of The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) where the trio were "erased" out of moments as their words faded. Omega and the Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) are Executive Vice Presidents of the promotion and three of the most decorated wrestlers in company history.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ex-WWE Writer Won’t Watch Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul At Crown Jewel
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently took to his podcast, “Wrestling With Freddie,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Prinze Jr. discussed WWE Crown Jewel, the Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul match headlining the card for the World Title, and much more. You can check out...
bodyslam.net
Karl Anderson Still Expected To Fulfil Additional Dates In NJPW Outside Of 11/5
There are still plans for Karl Anderson to wrestle in NJPW, despite the tension between the two parties. Despite the company threatening to strip Anderson of his NEVER Openweight Championship, with Anderson saying he won’t be vacating the title, there are still plans for Anderson to work with NJPW.
bodyslam.net
Tales From The Territories Viewership For CWF Episode See’s Uptick
This week’s episode of Tales From The Territories is back over 100,000 viwers. According to ShowBuzzDaily, episode four of Tales From The Territories drew 101,000 viewers. The episode focused on CWF (Championship Wrestling from Florida) and aired at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 18. This number is up from episode three, which drew 73,000 viewers. The CWF episode drew a 0.02 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
