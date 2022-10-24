Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, left, speaks to family members of children slain in the Uvalde school shooting ahead of a meeting of the state Law Enforcement Commission in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Col. Steve McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said during the meeting Thursday that a criminal investigation surrounding the massacre is looking at law enforcement officers over the hesitant police response to the shooting and will be completed by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Acacia Coronado)

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO