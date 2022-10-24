Read full article on original website
Related
KTSA
Texas DPS: Uvalde officers’ probe to be over by year-end
Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, left, speaks to family members of children slain in the Uvalde school shooting ahead of a meeting of the state Law Enforcement Commission in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Col. Steve McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said during the meeting Thursday that a criminal investigation surrounding the massacre is looking at law enforcement officers over the hesitant police response to the shooting and will be completed by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Acacia Coronado)
KTSA
EPA: Electric school buses coming to 11 Texas school districts
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Electric school buses are on the way to several school districts around Texas, including Houston and Dallas Independent School Districts. The two largest school districts in the state will each receive 25 of the electric buses thanks to funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework of 2021. The Dallas ISD order will run more than $7.6 million, while the Houston ISD delivery comes with a price tag of $6.2 million.
KTSA
Police identify 5-year-old found dead inside suitcase, name 2 suspects
A photo of the suitcase that police say the boy was found in. Indiana State Police. After a six-month investigation covering multiple states, police have confirmed the identity of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana last April. The child was identified as Cairo Ammar Jordan, of Atlanta, Georgia, during a news conference held by Indiana State Police on Wednesday.
Comments / 0