Apple has released iPadOS 16.1 for its tablet devices, with new features including the long-awaited Stage Manager. iPad owners should see the update available as iPadOS 16.1 but Apple rather confusingly has announced it as iOS 16 since this is its first release after Apple delayed the operating system update in order to make improvements to Stage Manager. So, this release is the first official version of iPadOS 16 and comes a week after Apple unveiled new M2 iPad Pros and the 2022 entry-level 10th Gen iPad.

3 DAYS AGO