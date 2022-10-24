A midterm election rally in the stock market is unlikely this year as the Fed's rate hikes and recession risk weigh on investors, BlackRock says

Read full article on original website
CNBC
‘This is serious’: JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns U.S. likely to tip into recession in 6 to 9 months
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy was "actually still doing well" at present and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared to the 2008 global financial crisis when the world tips into recession. "But you can't talk about the economy without talking about stuff in...
A pause in the Fed's interest rate hikes would drive a massive allocation shift to stocks, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Equity allocations could surge if the Federal Reserve pauses its interest rate hikes at the end of this year, according to Fundstrat. "A pause simply means [the] Fed is shifting back to data dependency," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Such a pause would come at a time when investors' net allocation...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warns an economic disaster may be looming - and sees consumer spending drying up by the summer
Jamie Dimon underlined mounting pressures on the US economy and financial markets. The JPMorgan CEO expects more market volatility and sees a greater risk of defaults and meltdowns. Dimon said US consumer spending could dry up by the summer as people exhaust their pandemic savings. Jamie Dimon has flagged the...
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
There's a serious risk the US is headed for a prolonged period of high inflation and low growth, Deutsche Bank says. An era of negative returns for stocks and bonds may be the result.
Good morning. Max Adams writing to you from New York. Markets have been saturated with inflation conversations this year. Have prices peaked? Core versus headline? Is the Fed responding too tough to lagging indicators? Etc. But just as you were probably getting tired of it all, turns out there's a...
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon says Russia's war on Ukraine and other geopolitics are more concerning than a recession
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that geopolitical matters are more concerning than a recession right now. Regarding a recession, Dimon said "we'll manage right through that." He made comments at Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative conference on Tuesday. While a recession looms, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that geopolitical uncertainty...
The Fed could 'risk the lives of millions of Americans' by the way it's choosing to tackle inflation, a top Democratic lawmaker says
Senate Banking Chair Sherrod Brown expressed concerns with the Fed's inflation-fighting tactics. He said hiking interest rates could be too aggressive and trigger job losses. Fed Chair Powell has maintained that interest rate hikes are the best way to lower prices. It's the Federal Reserve's job to combat rising prices...
Investors need to be prepared for the Fed to keep rates at 5% for up to a year, and that will hurt stocks, Wells Fargo chief macro strategist says
Stocks will be hurt by the Fed leaving interest rates higher for a longer period, Wells Fargo's Mike Schumacher says. The key rate could stay at 5% for up to a year, Mike Schumacher told Bloomberg TV. "Ultimately, the destination matters," for the fed funds rate, he said. The Federal...
Your coworkers aren't less productive because they're 'quiet quitting.' They're just new to the job.
"Quiet quitting" isn't to blame for recent dips in worker productivity, an economist says. Instead it's "actual quitting."
Jerome Powell and the Fed's 'band of lunatics' are getting inflation all wrong and their actions will break trust in capitalism, billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht says
Powell as his "band of lunatics" have gotten inflation all wrong, Barry Sternlicht told Fortune. He criticized the Fed's delayed response on inflation and for reacting to lagging indicators. Its actions could result in a policy error that breaks trust in capitalism, he warned in the interview. Jerome Powell and...
Don't count on stocks having bottomed out yet – they could fall another 25% if further Fed tightening fuels a severe downturn, Goldman Sachs warns
Stocks haven't bottomed out yet, and investors are underestimating the risk of a deep recession, Goldman Sachs warned Tuesday. The bank's strategists said that a severe economic downturn could see the benchmark S&P 500 index fall to 2,888 points, or 25% below its level as of Tuesday's closing bell. "The...
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Elon Musk's lawyers say his $50 billion Tesla pay package is justified because he's 'not the typical CEO' as a November trial approaches
Elon Musk's lawyers say the billionaire's over $50 billion Tesla compensation plan is justified. Musk faces a trial in November over a lawsuit from an investor regarding his 2018 pay package. The pay plan is structured around Tesla's performance goals and includes over 100 million stock options. Elon Musk's lawyers...
A decades-long bear market could hit the US stock market as the Fed gets serious about reducing its $9 trillion balance sheet, hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein says
The US stock market could fall into a decades-long bear market similar to Japan in 1989, according to hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein. Weinstein told the Financial Times the Fed's quantitative tightening will drive the decline lower. "I'm very pessimistic. There isn't a rainbow at the end of all this,"...
Former Fed Vice Chairman Roger Ferguson Thinks The Markets Have It Wrong And Rate Hikes Will Continue Into 2023
Roger Ferguson, former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve and former CEO of TIAA, joined CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ earlier Monday morning to discuss what he expects to come from the Fed. What Happened: As the markets began to rally last week into Friday, based on the potential...
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
Wall St extends rally on signs of ebbing Fed rate hikes
NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday as soft economic data hinted that the Fed's aggressive policy is taking effect, while falling benchmark Treasury yields boosted the rally's momentum.
Stocks end higher on Wall Street, notching weekly gains
Wall Street capped a volatile run for stocks with a broad rally Friday, contributing to sizable weekly gains for major indexes. The S&P 500 rose 2.4% and notched its biggest weekly gain since June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.5% and the Nasdaq composite ended 2.3% higher. More than...
Business Insider
A 40-year-old physical therapist got $222,000 in student loans forgiven through PSLF and used a tax strategy to pay as little as possible along the way
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Robert Metzger, Jr. got $222,000 worth...
CNBC
Gold scales 2-week peak as dollar, yields slip on Fed relief hopes
Gold prices rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped on expectations the Federal Reserve will temper its aggressive rate-hike stance starting December. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,665.09 per ounce after touching its highest since Oct. 13. U.S. gold futures settled up...
