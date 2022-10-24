Bowling Green PFF grades: Defensive line has banner day at Central Michigan

Each week, The Blade will recap the most interesting Bowling Green football grades released by Pro Football Focus, the scouting website that evaluates players’ performance on every play of every game. For context, grades are based on a 0-100 scale.

Pass rushing (91.5): If Bowling Green looked like it was rushing the passer more effectively than at any point this season on Saturday, it was no illusion. The Falcons amassed a pass rush grade of 91.5 — 9.9 points higher than their previous season high of 81.6 against Marshall. As it did against the Thundering Herd, Bowling Green forced Central Michigan into an unorthodox approach with constant pressure; the Chippewas used two quarterbacks to throw 30 times for 204 yards.

Jaison Patterson (77.1): Seven Bowling Green offensive players graded in the 70s against Central Michigan, with none recording a higher grade than the 77.1 of sophomore running back Jaison Patterson. It was a perfect validation of a day on which Patterson became the first Falcons running back to rush for 100 yards in a game in 2022, as he picked up 101 yards on 18 carries. After peaking at 64.6 in September against Eastern Kentucky, Patterson finished October with three scores over 70 in four games.

Karl Brooks, Walter Haire, and Dontrez Brown (92.9, 91.4, and 84.6): In line with Bowling Green’s stellar pass rushing performance, the three highest grades on the Falcons’ defense all came from their line, which completely neutralized Central Michigan Saturday from start to finish. Senior defensive lineman Karl Brooks had three sacks and was Bowling Green’s most effective player on either side of the ball; his 92.9 was his highest grade of a stellar season. Senior defensive lineman Walter Haire, who had an interception, topped his previous high grade by 23.8 points. Junior defensive lineman Dontrez Brown also set a season high grade in 29 snaps off the bench.

Trent Simms and Chris Bacon in tackling (83.2 and 82.3): The secondary has largely flown under the radar for Bowling Green this season, a few key plays notwithstanding (for instance, sophomore cornerback Jalen Burton’s pick-six against Akron). That’s been a bad thing on a few occasions, but the Falcons’ defensive backs quietly had a nice day against Central Michigan. Sophomore safety Trent Simms and senior safety Chris Bacon were among Bowling Green’s most efficient tacklers, recording five apiece and grading first and second on the Falcons in that category.