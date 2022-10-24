Anthony Wayne Trail work prompting leaf-collection change

Road construction on the Anthony Wayne Trail is prompting changes to the leaf collection route for the Beverly neighborhood in South Toledo, the city announced.

Leaves raked to the Anthony Wayne Trail will not be collected, and neighbors are asked to rake leaves to the front of their homes near the curb for pickup, a social media update from the city said.

"To alleviate the volume of leaves, we are implementing weekly sweeps,” the announcement said.

The first pick-up is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Information involving the overall leaf collection season will be available beginning Nov. 2, the announcement said.