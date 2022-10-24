ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Anthony Wayne Trail work prompting leaf-collection change

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JPExL_0ikwi6Io00

Road construction on the Anthony Wayne Trail is prompting changes to the leaf collection route for the Beverly neighborhood in South Toledo, the city announced.

Leaves raked to the Anthony Wayne Trail will not be collected, and neighbors are asked to rake leaves to the front of their homes near the curb for pickup, a social media update from the city said.

"To alleviate the volume of leaves, we are implementing weekly sweeps,” the announcement said.

The first pick-up is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Information involving the overall leaf collection season will be available beginning Nov. 2, the announcement said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themirrornewspaper.com

Historical Artifacts Unearthed During Uptown Maumee Streetscape Renovation

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — It is hauntingly fitting that a few historical Maumee artifacts have been unearthed from their decades-old graves and are seeing new daylight just a week before Halloween. Workers from Helms Construction Inc. ran into a few surprises earlier this week as they...
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

Wood County farmer killed in crash Tuesday afternoon

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Milton Township farmer was killed Tuesday after an unoccupied tractor struck a pickup truck, knocking him over and pinning him to the ground. William Wilhelm, 82, of Deshler, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday afternoon. The tractor began moving after it was...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

I-475 in Maumee to close overnight for two days

MAUMEE, Ohio — A portion of I-475 in Maumee will experience periodic overnight road closures starting late Wednesday. I-475 between U.S. 24 and the Dussel Drive/Salisbury Road exit will be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday. According to the city of Maumee's...
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot at Geneva Ave. in south Toledo Thursday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot Thursday afternoon in south Toledo and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toledo Fire Department. Toledo police arrived on the scene, located in the 800 block of Geneva Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. It is currently unknown...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Senior News For November

*VETERANS DAY LUNCH: All Fulton County seniors ages 60 and over are invited to make a reservation for a lunch celebrating Veterans Day. This is a FREE lunch FOR VETERANS AND SPOUSES. Suggested donation of $3.00 for all other seniors. The lunch will be at noon and the date depends...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Car crashes into pole in north Toledo early Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash in Toledo's north end sent a 54-year-old man to the hospital overnight. The accident happened shortly before midnight on North Erie and Ash Street in north Toledo. Toledo Police claim the driver of the car was driving at a high speed when it...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car

The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Trick or treat dates and times for Wood County

Trick or treat night will be held on Monday from 6:30-8 p.m. in Bowling Green. Bradner will hold trick or treat Saturday from 5:30-7 p.m. Costume judging will be at the fire station at 4 p.m. Grand Rapids trick-or-treating will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. Trick or treat in Lake...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Erie Orchard and Cider Mill

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks ventures up to Erie, MI and learns how to make apple cider at Erie Orchard and Cider Mill. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
ERIE, MI
WTOL 11

Man arrested after apartment robbery in west Toledo Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was arrested for illegally taking items from an apartment in west Toledo on Tuesday. Toledo Police responded to a weapon call just before 3 p.m. at The Larchmont Estates on Slater Street. It was later determined to be a possible aggravated burglary in which the suspect was armed with a knife.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Person hospitalized in shooting on Elmdale Rd.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Toledo. It happened in the 500 block of Elmdale Road in Toledo around 5:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Toledo Police officers are investigating the shooting and reviewing surveillance footage. Officials at the scene did not release...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Missing 12-year-old last seen in west Toledo, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding missing persons cases that aired on Oct. 5, 2021. Toledo police said in a tweet Wednesday morning they are looking for 12-year-old Zah-Yanna Sultan. In a report, police said they responded to a residence on the...
TOLEDO, OH
WISH-TV

Arrests made in muscle car theft ring involving an Indiana manufacturing location

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested as a part of a larger investigation into a ring of muscle car thefts across three states. U.S. Marshalls Service in Toledo, Ohio took 21-year-old Devon Barr into custody on Oct.25 after a warrant was issued from Howard Superior Court II for Devon Barr for two counts of Auto Theft and Corrupt Business Influence on July 26. Barr is accused of being part of a group of individuals stealing and reselling Dodge Chargers and other high-performance vehicles with the Scat Pack options across Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.
KOKOMO, IN
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy