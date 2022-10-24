Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: #25 Ohio State at Nebraska. COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 25 Ohio State opens the Big Ten Tournament this Sunday when it travels to Lincoln, Neb., to take on the Cornhuskers. The Buckeyes are looking to advance back home as the semifinals and finals of the tournament will be hosted at Lower.com Field in downtown Columbus. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the match will be streamed on BTN+.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO