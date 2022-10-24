ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

BTT Opener Sunday at Nebraska on Tap for No. 25 Buckeyes

Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: #25 Ohio State at Nebraska. COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 25 Ohio State opens the Big Ten Tournament this Sunday when it travels to Lincoln, Neb., to take on the Cornhuskers. The Buckeyes are looking to advance back home as the semifinals and finals of the tournament will be hosted at Lower.com Field in downtown Columbus. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the match will be streamed on BTN+.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Seven Buckeyes Earn All-Big Ten Accolades

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Seven members of the Ohio State women’s soccer team have been named to the All-Big Ten Team as voted on by the conference’s head coaches. Captains Talani Barnett and Kayla Fischer headline the group as they earn first team accolades. Emma Sears was named to the second team and Kine Flotre took home third team honors. Mirann Gacioch, Molly Pritchard and Brooke Otto were all named to the All-Freshman Team.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes to Host OSU Open and Duals This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State fencing program kicks off the season in French Field House this weekend, as the Buckeyes will host the Ohio State Open Saturday and the Ohio State Duals Sunday. A live stream is expected to be available for both days, accessed through the fencing home page on OhioStateBuckeyes.com.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State Sweeps Michigan in Sold-Out Midweek Match

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (14-5, 10-1 B1G) earned the sweep (25-17, 25-21, 25-23) RV Michigan (13-8, 4-7 B1G) on Wednesday evening inside the Covelli Center in front of another sold-out crowd. Ohio State took the lead to begin the first set and did not...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Top-Two Matchup Set For Columbus Between No. 1 Buckeyes and No. 2 Minnesota

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The top-two rated programs in NCAA women’s hockey will meet in Columbus this weekend as No. 1 Ohio State hosts No. 2 Minnesota Oct. 28-29 at the OSU Ice Rink. The matchup is the first meeting between the two programs since the Buckeyes defeated the Gophers in overtime, 3-2, to win the 2022 WCHA Final Faceoff title.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 6 Ohio State Travels to No. 11 Penn State Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team (14-5, 10-1 B1G) travels to No. 11 Penn State (17-5, 6-5 B1G) on Saturday night for the teams’ second meeting of the season. The match will be broadcast on BTN with first serve scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeye Spotlight – Oct. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio – This week’s “Buckeye Spotlight” recognizes seven student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score this past week, and some bonus coverage as well: SASSO’s October athletes of the month:. This Week’s Spotlights:. Jenna Buglioni | Women’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Jaques Advances to Voting Round of the AAU James A. Sullivan Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s hockey’s Sophie Jaques has advanced to the voting round of the 92nd annual AAU James E. Sullivan Award. She has been named one of 19 finalists for the award, which is given to the top amateur athlete in the United States.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

2023 Ohio State Football Schedule Announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced today the 2023 football schedules for each of the 14 member institutions. The Big Ten’s Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions, approved any revisions that were made as a continuing result of changes made to the 2020 schedules because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Swimming & Diving Opens Season At Virginia Tech

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 women’s swimming and diving team and No. 11 men’s swimming and diving team open the 2022-23 season at Virginia Tech Oct. 28-29. Friday’s meet is slated to start at 5:00 p.m. and Saturday is set for a 10:00 a.m. start.
BLACKSBURG, VA
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Introducing the 2023 Buckeye Freshmen

COLUMBUS, Ohio – As another year of fall ball comes to a close, the Ohio State men’s lacrosse team has shown it’s been hard at work preparing for the upcoming season. Among those hitting the field this fall were the Buckeyes’ 12 freshmen. The freshmen class features two attackmen, three defensemen, five midfielders, a goaltender and a face-off specialist hailing from seven states.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 13 Buckeyes Undefeated at Home with 2-1 Win vs. MSU

COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (9-1-5, 4-1-2) scored near the end of the first half and early in the second secure a 2-1 win over visiting Michigan State (6-7-2, 3-3-1) Tuesday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Ohio State finished the home regular-season schedule with a 7-0-2 record.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Michigan, Ball State on Tap for Final Regular Season Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The final weekend of the field hockey regular season sets up with two games for the 18th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. It starts with the Big Ten regular season finale on Friday at Michigan (6 p.m.) and continues with a Senior Day contest against Ball State on Sunday (1 p.m.).
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

2023 Schedule Set for Defending B1G Champs

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Ohio State, the 2022 defending Big Ten Champions, will open the 2023 rowing season March 25 when the squad travels to Camden, New Jersey, for the IVY/Big Ten/ACC Duals. The Buckeyes will host one regatta in Columbus against Indiana and Michigan State April 22 at the Griggs...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy