3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensOhio State
Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume BallThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and storyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
BTT Opener Sunday at Nebraska on Tap for No. 25 Buckeyes
Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: #25 Ohio State at Nebraska. COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 25 Ohio State opens the Big Ten Tournament this Sunday when it travels to Lincoln, Neb., to take on the Cornhuskers. The Buckeyes are looking to advance back home as the semifinals and finals of the tournament will be hosted at Lower.com Field in downtown Columbus. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the match will be streamed on BTN+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Seven Buckeyes Earn All-Big Ten Accolades
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Seven members of the Ohio State women’s soccer team have been named to the All-Big Ten Team as voted on by the conference’s head coaches. Captains Talani Barnett and Kayla Fischer headline the group as they earn first team accolades. Emma Sears was named to the second team and Kine Flotre took home third team honors. Mirann Gacioch, Molly Pritchard and Brooke Otto were all named to the All-Freshman Team.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes to Host OSU Open and Duals This Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State fencing program kicks off the season in French Field House this weekend, as the Buckeyes will host the Ohio State Open Saturday and the Ohio State Duals Sunday. A live stream is expected to be available for both days, accessed through the fencing home page on OhioStateBuckeyes.com.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Sweeps Michigan in Sold-Out Midweek Match
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (14-5, 10-1 B1G) earned the sweep (25-17, 25-21, 25-23) RV Michigan (13-8, 4-7 B1G) on Wednesday evening inside the Covelli Center in front of another sold-out crowd. Ohio State took the lead to begin the first set and did not...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Top-Two Matchup Set For Columbus Between No. 1 Buckeyes and No. 2 Minnesota
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The top-two rated programs in NCAA women’s hockey will meet in Columbus this weekend as No. 1 Ohio State hosts No. 2 Minnesota Oct. 28-29 at the OSU Ice Rink. The matchup is the first meeting between the two programs since the Buckeyes defeated the Gophers in overtime, 3-2, to win the 2022 WCHA Final Faceoff title.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 6 Ohio State Travels to No. 11 Penn State Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team (14-5, 10-1 B1G) travels to No. 11 Penn State (17-5, 6-5 B1G) on Saturday night for the teams’ second meeting of the season. The match will be broadcast on BTN with first serve scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Oct. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio – This week’s “Buckeye Spotlight” recognizes seven student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score this past week, and some bonus coverage as well: SASSO’s October athletes of the month:. This Week’s Spotlights:. Jenna Buglioni | Women’s...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Jaques Advances to Voting Round of the AAU James A. Sullivan Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s hockey’s Sophie Jaques has advanced to the voting round of the 92nd annual AAU James E. Sullivan Award. She has been named one of 19 finalists for the award, which is given to the top amateur athlete in the United States.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
2023 Ohio State Football Schedule Announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced today the 2023 football schedules for each of the 14 member institutions. The Big Ten’s Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions, approved any revisions that were made as a continuing result of changes made to the 2020 schedules because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Swimming & Diving Opens Season At Virginia Tech
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 women’s swimming and diving team and No. 11 men’s swimming and diving team open the 2022-23 season at Virginia Tech Oct. 28-29. Friday’s meet is slated to start at 5:00 p.m. and Saturday is set for a 10:00 a.m. start.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Introducing the 2023 Buckeye Freshmen
COLUMBUS, Ohio – As another year of fall ball comes to a close, the Ohio State men’s lacrosse team has shown it’s been hard at work preparing for the upcoming season. Among those hitting the field this fall were the Buckeyes’ 12 freshmen. The freshmen class features two attackmen, three defensemen, five midfielders, a goaltender and a face-off specialist hailing from seven states.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Buckeyes Undefeated at Home with 2-1 Win vs. MSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (9-1-5, 4-1-2) scored near the end of the first half and early in the second secure a 2-1 win over visiting Michigan State (6-7-2, 3-3-1) Tuesday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Ohio State finished the home regular-season schedule with a 7-0-2 record.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Michigan, Ball State on Tap for Final Regular Season Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The final weekend of the field hockey regular season sets up with two games for the 18th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. It starts with the Big Ten regular season finale on Friday at Michigan (6 p.m.) and continues with a Senior Day contest against Ball State on Sunday (1 p.m.).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🗣️ BUCKEYES CHAT WITH THE MEDIA AHEAD OF MATCHUP AGAINST PENN STATE
Ohio State players met with the media after practice to discuss team progress as they prepare to head to Happy Valley to face Penn State on Saturday. On preparing to play against Penn State this weekend:. “We’ve got to do our part on making sure that we just run clean...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
2023 Schedule Set for Defending B1G Champs
COLUMBUS, Ohio— Ohio State, the 2022 defending Big Ten Champions, will open the 2023 rowing season March 25 when the squad travels to Camden, New Jersey, for the IVY/Big Ten/ACC Duals. The Buckeyes will host one regatta in Columbus against Indiana and Michigan State April 22 at the Griggs...
