Yardbarker

Young Braves Star Fires Back At Foolish Criticism

We are now down to just two teams in the MLB postseason. The Atlanta Braves, World Series champions from a season ago, are not one of the two teams remaining. They saw their title defense come to an end in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. National...
Yardbarker

Young Guardians Ace Is Ready To Try Out A New Career

The World Series is just a day away. This year, we’ll have the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros squaring off in the 118th World Series. While there are obviously only two teams remaining, players of teams who have already been eliminated are taking on some freelance work. Cleveland...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called a “douchebag” by ex-teammate in new book

Though considered a legend by the White Sox fanbase, new details have surfaced on how teammates viewed Frank Thomas during the early portion of his career. In Jeff Pearlman’s latest book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” the author included several comments from former White Sox players and coaches on how Thomas was perceived in the clubhouse.
Yardbarker

Yankees legend Mariano Rivera disagrees with decision to retain Aaron Boone

New York Yankees legend and all-time great closer Mariano Rivera has made it clear he wouldn't bring Aaron Boone back as manager if he were running the storied franchise. "If I'm the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn't stay," Rivera said while speaking at the Sports Forum of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives, per comments translated by Alex Smith of SNY. "When things don't come out the way we want them to all of the fault goes on the manager and somebody has to pay the price and we won't put that on the players..."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists

The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a big question at shortstop looming this off-season

The New York Yankees face a big question once again at the shortstop position. Having tried to solve the spot for years at this point, general manager Brian Cashman continues to look for answers even after acquiring Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins prior to the 2022 season. That deal...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

L.A. Getting Creative To Bring Back Two Or Three ‘Difference-Makers’ In Russell Westbrook Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to bring back Russell Westbrook for 2022-23 has evidently backfired as L.A. remains winless after the first three games of the season. The Lakers reportedly spent the entire summer trying to trade Westbrook, engaging in negotiations with multiple teams. However, they never found a deal that would satisfy them, mainly because most of the options involved putting L.A.’s precious 2027 and 2029 first-round picks on the table. With the preseason approaching, the Lakers decided to start the new campaign with the roster they had, planning to return to the negotiating table if better deals emerge.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees could bring back one starting pitcher for the 2023 season

Luckily for the New York Yankees, their starting pitching rotation won’t undergo much change during the off-season. Looking over at the crosstown Mets, they have a few big decisions to make in their rotation, gearing up to lose Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, and Chris Bassitt. However, the Bombers will retain Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortés, Luis Severino, Domingo German, and Frankie Montas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Lakers Proposing Multi-Team Trade Offers

General manager Rob Pelinka could be looking for smaller moves around the margins as well, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN. “There might be a stopgap move here or there, a small deal that might not wreck next year’s cap space or a trade of those valued firsts for marginal improvement,” Windhorst wrote. “It’s not that Pelinka hasn’t searched for the big one now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Predicting the contract of each Braves free agent

So far this offseason, I’ve ranked the Braves free agents by priority and also given the odds each of their own guys return. If you missed either of those articles, follow the links below. Now, it’s time to predict the contract of each Braves free agent. For the sake...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

The Cardinals Are Making Some Serious Changes

Some big changes are coming for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023, most notably with the coaching staff. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch revealed that both pitching coach Mike Maddux and hitting coach Jeff Albert would be stepping down from their roles. Losing Maddux is a tough situation...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Zach Lowe Reveals Why The Lakers Must Trade Russell Westbrook: "I'm Wondering If They Need To Just Not Have Him Around"

The Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook's time together looks to be headed toward an inevitable end. The player doesn't fit the team system and the team can't seem to figure out any more ways to get the player to fit in. Westbrook has had a truly awful start to the season as the Lakers sit 0-3 with Westbrook under fire for his performances.
LOS ANGELES, CA

