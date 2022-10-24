ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis among cities with highest homicide rate increases

By Nexstar Media Wire, Joshua Eferighe
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3XGT_0ikweLsy00

( NewsNation ) — Crime has remained a significant issue in the minds of voters since the beginning of the year. It’s why President Joe Biden addressed the issue in his State of the Union address in March and why it’s ranked as one of the most popular topics on a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll earlier this month .

And for good reason: According to an October report from WalletHub released Thursday , homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the most populous U.S. cities between the third quarter of 2021 and Q3 of 2022, and they are still rising.

It’s something Republicans have attempted to use to their advantage by airing an estimated 53,000 commercials on crime , up from the 29,000 crime ads they aired in August, according to AdImpact.

WalletHub ranked the cities with the highest increase in homicide rates, comparing per capita homicide data from the largest U.S. cities in Q3 2022 to the same figures for Q3 2021 and Q3 2020.

Man sues after Hertz rental leads to ‘surreal’ traffic stop

While cities such as Chicago , New York and Los Angeles often receive the brunt of the national glare when discussing crime, the study shows crime has risen in cities beyond the country’s very largest metropolitan areas.

Cities with the highest increase in homicide rates

  1. Kansas City, Missouri
  2. Detroit
  3. St. Louis
  4. New Orleans
  5. Milwaukee
  6. Albuquerque, New Mexico
  7. Philadelphia
  8. Norfolk, Virginia
  9. Nashville, Tennessee
  10. Oakland, California

The report also found that blue cities have a higher homicide rate increase than red cities.

View the full report and your city’s rank here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

History of Missouri mass and school shootings

ST. LOUIS – A deadly school shooting Monday in St. Louis is one of several mass shootings that have happened in Missouri in recent years. EducationWeek has been tracking school shootings since 2018. The shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is the most recent school shooting on record.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Two killed in school shooting; alderwoman seeks payment from Washington University

With winter weather on the horizon, natural gas provider Spire is looking to raise rates to as much as about 13%. Its proposal is pending approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission, but the plan is facing criticism from many of its customers who are already paying inflated prices in other sectors. In St. Louis, tragedy struck on Monday when a shooter killed a teacher and a student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School before being fatally shot by police officers. And, across the Midwest, farmers are pulling in revenue through corn mazes and pumpkin patches as a way to supplement farming expenses. Read on for your Tuesday morning news.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Amazon hosting hiring event in St. Louis area Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Amazon will be hosting a hiring fair at the Hilton St. Louis Airport Hotel, with positions available at eight facility locations throughout the metro. The job fair is being held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to a release from...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Boil advisory lifted for parts of St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The boil advisory issued for part of St. Louis City has been lifted and water is now safe to consume. The St. Louis City Water Division says it was originally issued due to low power at a water treatment plant. The advisory applied to parts...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy