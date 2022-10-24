Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Evening Briefing: Volunteers canvass to get Black voters to the polls, Cleveland Zoo welcomes 3 bison and mortgage rates jump more than 7%
Good evening, Ohio. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Highs will be a little warmer on Friday in the lower to middle 60s mainly. Skies will have a mix of clouds and sun. Saturday's highs will be above normal close to 70 degrees in some spots.
spectrumnews1.com
Dandelion Energy holds ribbon cutting at new Marlborough facility
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. - Dandelion Energy, a geothermal heating company, is now offering its services in Massachusetts after opening their new warehouse in Marlborough Tuesday. The company said their goal is to help homes transition to clean heating and cooling by offering geothermal solutions. Geothermal, or ground source, heat pumps transfer heat between homes and the ground. In the winter, the pumps moves heat stored in the ground into homes and in the summer, they return heat from the home to the ground.
spectrumnews1.com
UPS will spend over $330 million in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS even bigger plans for Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS will build two large-scale facilities in the state. Both projects represent an investment of over $330 million. According to UPS, both projects together will also create 435 new jobs. “We often talk about companies trusting...
spectrumnews1.com
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Three men accused of supporting terrorism in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday in a trial that focused on paramilitary drills and fierce contempt for government ahead of the 2020 election. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty...
spectrumnews1.com
OHSAA football playoffs begin Friday
OHIO — What begins on Friday with the playoffs culminates in just seven schools winning state championships, in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament. However, seven schools can already claim OHSAA 2022 football titles; winning the final Ohio high school football Associated Press poll crowns. Congratulations to...
Comments / 0