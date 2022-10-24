Read full article on original website
Related
Two Colorado spots listed among 'best small towns to visit' in US
Travel website Trips to Discover has once again given Colorado some love, this time on their list of the top 20 'most beautiful small towns to visit in the United States.'. Towns of Breckenridge and Ouray were included on the unranked list of 20. The publication pointed to Breck's state-of-the-art...
Colorado town to love in winter: Durango
In 1979 in southwest Colorado, a local collaboration was born to break the doldrums of a long, harsh winter. As a written history recalls it: “A great lament was heard throughout the land, as the days were short and bore little fruit.”. The idea was a festival, a five-day...
Western Colorado Fugitive Believed To Be Hiding In Grand Junction
Authorities in San Miguel County are searching for a Grand Junction area woman who is being named as a person of interest in an aggravated auto theft incident earlier this week. Work Truck Stolen In Small Western Colorado Town. An auto theft was reported just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon...
This $1.99 Million Durango Home is the Ultimate CO Barndominium
It's no secret, I have a fascination with these styles of homes known as barndominiums. Basically, the home starts out as a steel building barn which is then transformed into a home. This Durango, Colorado home, however, looks like a straight-up old wooden barn and I am in love. Listed...
Mancos named one of the Coziest Small Towns
An online platform has compiled the list of the coziest small towns across the United States, and Mancos, Colorado is named one of the coziest of the southwest. An Ag Welding workshop will be offered at Pueblo Community College and come join the fun at the Cortez Fire Protection District Halloween Firehouse. This story is sponsored by Keesee Motors and Choice Building Supply Hardware
eldiablonews.com
Durango School District Debunks Lauren Boebert’s “Litter Box” Claims
On Monday, October 3rd, American politician Lauren Boebert made incorrect comments about Durango schools during a Mesa County Republican Women’s luncheon. She claimed that school districts across the country are providing litter boxes for students who “identify as cats.” According to a report by the Colorado Times Recorder she stated that, “Durango is doing this. This is how extreme it is.”
How em-bear-assing! Gigantic brown bear tries to make its winter den under Colorado home before it's tranquilized and takes FIVE rangers to drag away
A gigantic brown bear has been tranquilized and dragged from under a Colorado home as it tried to hibernate there over winter. The 400lb beast took one dart and five rangers before it could be pulled from the decking in Durango on Wednesday. Comical footage shows Colorado Parks and Wildlife...
