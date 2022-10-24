ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

The Denver Gazette

Colorado town to love in winter: Durango

In 1979 in southwest Colorado, a local collaboration was born to break the doldrums of a long, harsh winter. As a written history recalls it: “A great lament was heard throughout the land, as the days were short and bore little fruit.”. The idea was a festival, a five-day...
DURANGO, CO
Montezuma Local News

Mancos named one of the Coziest Small Towns

An online platform has compiled the list of the coziest small towns across the United States, and Mancos, Colorado is named one of the coziest of the southwest. An Ag Welding workshop will be offered at Pueblo Community College and come join the fun at the Cortez Fire Protection District Halloween Firehouse. This story is sponsored by Keesee Motors and Choice Building Supply Hardware
MANCOS, CO
eldiablonews.com

Durango School District Debunks Lauren Boebert’s “Litter Box” Claims

On Monday, October 3rd, American politician Lauren Boebert made incorrect comments about Durango schools during a Mesa County Republican Women’s luncheon. She claimed that school districts across the country are providing litter boxes for students who “identify as cats.” According to a report by the Colorado Times Recorder she stated that, “Durango is doing this. This is how extreme it is.”
DURANGO, CO

