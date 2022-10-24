An online platform has compiled the list of the coziest small towns across the United States, and Mancos, Colorado is named one of the coziest of the southwest. An Ag Welding workshop will be offered at Pueblo Community College and come join the fun at the Cortez Fire Protection District Halloween Firehouse. This story is sponsored by Keesee Motors and Choice Building Supply Hardware

MANCOS, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO