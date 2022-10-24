Read full article on original website
10 Good Habits That Lower Your Energy Bill
We have more electronics than ever today, from cellphone chargers to set-top boxes to air fryers -- the list goes on. On the plus side, some major energy efficiency improvements have been made, such...
rigzone.com
The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
Climate change-fueled heat waves have cost the world’s economy trillions: study
Heat waves driven by climate change have cost the global economy trillions of dollars since the early 1990s, a new study finds. From 1992-2013, nations lost an estimated $16 trillion to the impacts of high temperatures on human health, productivity and agricultural output, according to the study, published in Science Advances on Friday. And the world’s poorest…
