The Buffalo Sabres are off to a hot start this season, through their first five games they’re 4-1 and have beaten some of the better teams in the NHL. While the results have been strong so far, there is still some concern revolving around how quickly their defense core has thinned out. Henri Jokiharju was injured versus the Calgary Flames, taking a puck to the face in the first period. Mattias Samuelsson was injured against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday in what looked like a pretty brutal injury, but later was revealed to be better news than they initially anticipated. Having these two players out of the lineup will be a huge test to the overall depth of the Sabres’ blue line, and whether or not they will be able to continue on the hot start they’ve gotten off to.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO