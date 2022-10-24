Read full article on original website
Sabres streak ends in Seattle
SEATTLE — Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Tuesday night. Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak opened the scoring less than 2 1/2 minutes in. Morgan Geekie, Jordan McCann and Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones made 15 saves.
Sabres’ Defensive Depth Tested Early Due to Injury
The Buffalo Sabres are off to a hot start this season, through their first five games they’re 4-1 and have beaten some of the better teams in the NHL. While the results have been strong so far, there is still some concern revolving around how quickly their defense core has thinned out. Henri Jokiharju was injured versus the Calgary Flames, taking a puck to the face in the first period. Mattias Samuelsson was injured against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday in what looked like a pretty brutal injury, but later was revealed to be better news than they initially anticipated. Having these two players out of the lineup will be a huge test to the overall depth of the Sabres’ blue line, and whether or not they will be able to continue on the hot start they’ve gotten off to.
Hamilton Take 2: Sabres succeeding by design
Raise your hand if you thought the Sabres would go 4-0-0 on their current west coast road trip. I certainly can’t raise mine, but if they win in Seattle on Tuesday, they will have won all four games. Buffalo has started the season 4-1-0, yet they’re only in third...
Islanders Weekly: Questions Arise Amid Early Losing Streak
As it stands right now, the New York Islanders are in the basement of the Eastern Conference six games into the 2022-23 NHL regular season. At 2-4-0, it’s been a difficult start for the Islanders, who had high expectations for themselves, as did many fans and those in the media. With a lineup in flux and mixed-bag performances game to game as well as up and down the roster, it may be some time before we see what this team is truly made of. And while it’s not all doom and gloom, it isn’t not looking good for the Islanders as they head into a difficult stretch of the schedule.
Mailbag: Canucks' issues; Avalanche scoring depth without Landeskog
Here is the Oct. 26 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What is the biggest problem in Vancouver right now? -- @punmasterrifkin. The Vancouver Canucks aren't defending hard enough and the consequence appears on the scoreboard at...
Bruins Prospects Report: Kuntar, Jellvik, Brunet & More
A new week means it’s time for another Boston Bruins Prospects Report for The Hockey Writers. in this edition, three Bruins prospects are playing well together in college, a recent draftee is impressing in his first 10 games and another one recorded a milestone with his team. Kuntar, Jellvik...
Three Takeaways From The Panthers’ 4-2 Loss To The Blackhawks – 10/25/22
It was not the start the Florida Panthers were looking for to begin their two-game road trip. What looked like a lopsided matchup on paper, was anything but on the scoreboard. The Panthers failed themselves with a lack of execution and missed opportunities throughout the game. And as a result, they suffered a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.
Ripken congratulates Kessel for setting NHL consecutive games record
MLB ironman salutes Golden Knights forward who's played 990 games in row. Phil Kessel is drawing praise from the ultimate sports ironman. The Vegas Golden Knights forward broke the NHL record for consecutive games played on Tuesday when he took the ice in a 4-2 win at the San Jose Sharks. It was Kessel's 990th straight game, breaking the record of former defenseman Keith Yandle, who set the record last season playing with the Philadelphia Flyers.
Dahlin leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK -- Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk and New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 23. FIRST STAR - RASMUS DAHLIN, D, BUFFALO SABRES. Dahlin (3-2--5 in 3 games) topped the scoring...
Maple Leafs Have Many Problems, But One Simple Solution
Is this season going to be a repeat of last season for the Toronto Maple Leafs? The Maple Leafs started slowly and then collected themselves as a team and began to win. In fact, as Maple Leafs’ fans know, the team set franchise records for wins and points in a regular season.
Kings Suffer Early Season Defensive Woes; Remain Positive
The Los Angeles Kings came into this season with the promise and hope of making another run at the Stanley Cup. Early on the Kings looked good. However, over the past four games, they looked completely different. The team has defensive issues that need to be addressed before it is too late.
Video Review: NYR @ NYI - 15:48 of the Third Period
Explanation: The Situation Room informed the off-ice officials to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Kyle Palmieri's shot at 4:38 completely crossed the New York Rangers goal line. According to Rule 37.6, "Should the NHL Situation Room be able to determine that a goal has been scored through the use of video replay, and play on the ice has nonetheless continued, the NHL Situation Room shall instruct that the in-arena horn be sounded to stop play immediately, and the goal will be awarded. The game clock (and penalty clocks, if applicable) will then be re-set to the time of the goal."
