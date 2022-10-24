ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado to distribute $6 million to Marshall Fire victims rebuilding homes

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwdRo_0ikwaSfz00
Software engineer Kali Prasad looks out over the open space where the Marshall Fire roared through and headed for his Superior home. This photo was taken in May before his property on Andrew Drive was cleared off Carol McKinley

Colorado can directly distribute $6 million to victims of the Marshall Fire to help with rebuilding efforts, thanks to newly granted permission from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), according to a news release.

HUD officials are allowing Colorado to directly administer the $6 million in Community Development Block Grant funds, waiving the rule that requires Boulder County to administer funds instead of the state.

State and county officials said this requirement would have strained Boulder County’s limited resources and delayed the funds from reaching victims.

“This enables private nonprofit entities to receive and quickly disperse these funds to residents,” Rick Garcia, executive director of the Department of Local Affairs, said in the release. “Through the CDBG waiver, the Department of Local Affairs will have access to additional federal funds to augment its Disaster Resilience Rebuilding grant/loan program for Marshall Fire survivors and impacted households.”

In December, the Marshall Fire devastated Boulder County, destroying more than 1,000 homes and businesses, becoming the most destructive wildfire in Colorado’s history.

State officials said the $6 million will be used to help survivors rebuild their homes.

Colorado U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse sent a letter to HUD officials in August urging them to approve Colorado’s waiver request. The three lawmakers applauded the waiver’s acceptance on Monday.

“We greatly appreciate HUD’s flexibility and support on this matter,” Bennet said. “Every dollar we save by streamlining the process is another dollar for the survivors of the Marshall Fire as they continue to rebuild.”

Neguse added: “We will keep working every day to ensure that federal resources are brought to bear as our community recovers from this unprecedented disaster.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Bipartisan group of 30 leaders opposes Colorado's 'magic mushroom' ballot measure

A bipartisan group of 30 current and former elected officials have banded together to speak out against Proposition 122, the "natural medicine" ballot measure seeking to decriminalize the hallucinogenic compounds found in certain strains of mushrooms. Under Proposition 122, so-called "magic mushrooms" — more specifically the hallucinogenic compounds psilocybin and psilocin — would become legally accessible to individuals 21 years or older and administered mostly at state licensed healing centers, under rules to be promulgated by the state Department of Regulatory Agencies. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Advocates, opponents clash during town hall on Colorado’s alcohol ballot measures

Business owners, lawmakers and activists clashed Thursday during a town hall that delved into three ballot measures seeking to expand the sale and delivery of alcohol. The town hall – hosted by Colorado Politics, The Denver Gazette and The Colorado Springs Gazette – brought together advocates and opponents of Propositions 126, 125 and 124. Respectively, the measures aim to allow third-party companies to deliver alcohol from restaurants, bars and liquor stores; permit grocery and convenience stores that sell beer to also sell wine; and, gradually eliminate the limit on liquor stores operated by one person or business.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Cable TV provider who donated $40,000 to Colorado AG was treated differently in probes

Dozens of people with ties to Dish Network ponied up nearly $40,000 in campaign contributions to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser — many of them giving for the first time — just before, during and after the company was the focus of a deceptive trade practices inquiry that began in 2021, campaign records show. And although two other of the state’s largest cable providers, DirecTV and Comcast, were already the targets of similar investigations since 2019, only Dish came out unscathed. All three companies eventually...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The 462 faces of fentanyl

Through August this year fentanyl had 462 faces in Colorado. Those faces belong to the young and old, to well-to-do and poor, to brilliant and barely literate. Those faces belong to people cherished by family and friends, faces now deeply grieved. The 462 faces of fentanyl. That's the most accurate count through August from the...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

BIDLACK | Will Colorado voters split their tickets?

Even for a political creature like me, some elections seasons seem way too long. I’m not sure if it is the relentless campaign ads or the fact that I see snow on my lawn for the first time this year, but I’m a tad grumpy about the state of things. I’m frustrated by the national Democratic party’s inability to properly communicate with the American people. For example, the national Dems are letting the GOP run all over them regarding inflation, without pointing out that this...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Colorado’s utilities rule the grid

Hacked off about your spiraling monthly power bills? Wouldn’t it be nice if you could fire your power company and do business with another one that offers lower rates?. Imagine shopping around for your household’s electricity in the same way you do now for your cellphone or internet service. Making the change could be as easy as going online or making a phone call.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: A very costly ‘Colorado Option’

It was only a matter of time before the state government’s intervention in Colorado’s health insurance market would fall short of its goal of lowering premiums. Far short, as it turned out. On Tuesday, as The Gazette reported, the state released startling figures showing Colorado’s insurance premiums in...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

A tale of two gubernatorial campaigns as Polis-Ganahl race nears finish line

It was the best of states, it was the worst of states, it was the age of economic recovery, it was an age of savage inflation, it was a campaign about accomplishments, it was a campaign about failures, it was the season of staying the course, it was the season of reversing direction — in short, the Colorado race for governor was as stark a choice, for better or for worse, as voters could want.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

U.S. Rep. Lamborn introduces bill to address fentanyl use among youth

Colorado’s U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn introduced a bill last week seeking to create and fund fentanyl use prevention efforts targeting the youth. If passed, House Bill 9221 would authorize the Department of Health and Human Services to launch a public education campaign on fentanyl use and identify addiction among youth. In addition, the bill would create a community grant program to fund youth-based prevention efforts and establish a working group to recommend further actions to address youth fentanyl use. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

WATCH: Candidates clash in statewide debates before Nov. 8 election

Election day is just around the corner. A roundup of videos from each state-wide debate is below:. Gubernatorial candidates Gov. Jared Polis (D) and challenger Heidi Ganahl (R) square off on crime, education, fentanyl and more topics in this Oct. 16 debate hosted by The Denver Gazette, The Colorado Springs Gazette, Colorado Politics, KOAA News5 and the El Pomar Foundation's Forum for Civic Advancement.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

U.S. Sen. Hickenlooper calls for Federal Reserve to pause rising interest rates

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper called for the Federal Reserve to pause rising interest rates Thursday in a stern letter to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The central bank has increased interest rates five times this year in an effort to combat skyrocketing inflation by slowing the economy and easing pressures on prices, The Washington Post reported. This has put benchmark lending rates up 3 percentage points since March — the fastest increase of that size since 1982.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

After 24-plus inches of snow falls in Colorado, avalanche risk arrives

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, avalanche risk has arrived in Colorado after some parts of the state got more than 24 inches of snow between Saturday and Thursday morning. "We now have over a foot of settled snow on the ground in many locations. This is enough snow to drift and obscure the ground cover," wrote the organization in a public announcement. Parts of the southwest, central, and...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The fossil hunter who 'cried T. rex' brings the real deal home to Colorado dinosaur museum

For dinosaur museum curator Anthony Maltese, a quarter-century spent scouring thousands of miles of fossil fields in the American West had yielded a wealth of prehistoric finds, including a triceratops, as well as a standard joke that never failed to elicit eyerolls from his colleagues. No matter how the day’s field work had gone, his reply to inquiries was always the same: “Oh, I found a T. rex.” If you’re...
WOODLAND PARK, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy